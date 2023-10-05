24 Hilariously Awful Movies

Most of us want to see high-quality movies when we sit down on the couch or head to the movie theater. It’s disappointing when a movie turns out to be bad, but it’s not always a total loss. Some films are so painfully bad that they become comical. Check out 24 films that are so terrible that you can’t help but laugh and have a good time watching them.

1. The Room (2003)

The Room is often regarded as the worst movie ever made, so it had to make the top of my list. It’s a terrible film, but it’s so bad that it’s impossible to look away and will have you cackling in disbelief that someone thought this was a winner. It’s hard to believe this wasn’t made to be a comedy.

2. Welcome To Sudden Death (2020)

Welcome to Sudden Death is a textbook terrible movie. It’s about a basketball stadium security guard who has to foil criminals keeping his daughter hostage. There are so many horrendous lines that will make you laugh, and the entire plot is entirely ludicrous.

3. Reefer Madness (1936)

This movie tells the story of corrupted teens ruining their lives and everyone around them with their pot use. The movie’s drama and seriousness about marijuana is wildly funny and ridiculous, especially considering how commonplace weed is nowadays.

4. Twilight (2008)

To be clear, all five of the Twilight movies belong on this list, but I’ll talk about the first one. Between the acting, the crazy CGI, and the unbelievable characters, this movie is hard not to laugh at. While these films can be fun, taking them seriously as quality cinema can also be challenging.

5. Rubber (2010)

Rubber is about a car tire that becomes sentient and goes on a murderous rampage. Do I need to say anymore? The entire film feels like a fever dream as you watch the evil tire destroy a quiet desert town with its crazy powers and violent tendencies.

6. Mommie Dearest (1981)

Mommie Dearest is a strange movie, as it’s oddly terrifying but also so bad that it will make you laugh. Faye Dunaway plays the unhinged Joan Crawford, and her performance is scary and weird. Some lines are so odd that they’re unforgettable and will echo in your head, making you laugh but also making you unsettled.

7. The Happening (2008)

M. Night Shyamalan is a fantastic director and writer, but he doesn’t always knock it out of the park. The Happening is an excellent example of this, as the movie seems silly despite being a horror thriller. It looks like a captivating movie, but 30 minutes in, you’ll see why it’s hilariously bad.

8. Sharknado: Feeding Frenzy (2015)

Sharknado: Feeding Frenzy is a movie about a massive shark that teams up with a tornado to terrorize people. The shark is picked up by the tornado and paraded around, allowing it to kill plenty of people. The concept alone is laughable, but the actual movie is absurdly comical.

9. Catwoman (2004)

I love Halle Berry, but this movie was far from a masterpiece. The writing and acting completely miss the mark, so keeping a straight face when watching is hard. It got a whopping 8% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s safe to say the movie was a flop, but it’s still a fun film to watch and laugh at.

10. Dracula vs. Frankenstein (1971)

This 1971 film is a masterpiece when it comes to bad movies. The acting and writing are terrible, and the effects were hilariously poor, even for the early ‘70s. It’s one of those movies that is so awful that it becomes good because it’s pure entertainment and ridiculousness.

11. Jack Frost (1997)

Jack Frost is a horror comedy about a serial killer by the same name. The serial killer is transformed into a mutated snowman, and that’s where the true insanity begins. The movie is unhinged and hilarious, with a plot that is wholly nonsensical and crazy.

12. Samurai Cop (1991)

It’s hard to believe people paid money to make this movie, but it happened. It’s an action crime movie, and in no way is it meant to be a comedy, but you’ll be rolling on the floor laughing. It seems decent when you read about the plot, but the acting and writing are horrifically bad.

13. The Wicker Man (2006)

Nicolas Cage is a fantastic actor who tends to do terrible movies, which is fascinating and funny. Many consider The Wicker Man to be one of his worst. The film quickly goes off the rails, and while it’s meant to be strange and mysterious, it’s just stupid and unsettling to the point that it’s comical.

14. Anaconda (1997)

This adventure horror film follows a group of people who get roped into looking for a mystical anaconda that lives in the Amazon jungle. It stars Ice Cube, Jon Voight, JLo, Danny Trejo, and Owen Wilson, and the random cast combination makes for an odd film that feels silly and surreal.

15. Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Jupiter Ascending, starring Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis, tells the story of a woman marked for greatness in the cosmos. The movie's concept is enticing, but the execution is so dreadful that you’ll be cackling throughout.

16. Face/Off (1997)

Face/Off is one of my favorite bad movies, and I love to laugh at it. The movie stars Nicolas Cage and John Travolta as a criminal and FBI agent who swap faces. The concept is absurd, the writing is cliche, the acting is overdone, and the entire movie feels like a big joke or SNL skit.

17. Lawnmower Man (1992)

Lawnmower Man is a bit of a cult classic from the ‘90s, but it’s hard to claim that it’s genuinely a high-quality film. This is another film where the concept has promise and creates interest, but the execution is comically poor. The acting and writing make it hard not to find the humor in the film.

18. True Lies (1994)

Everyone is obsessed with James Cameron, but True Lies is such a weirdly bad movie that I don’t know how anyone takes it seriously. Both lead characters feel completely unhinged, and their strange actions make zero sense. Nevertheless, watching Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis play these weirdos is hilarious.

19. Cocaine Bear (2023)

Cocaine Bear is one of the more self-aware movies on this list, but I still think they fell short when it came to execution, which makes the film funnier. The plot is not great, and the events seem randomly written, even though it’s somewhat based on a true story.

20. Blade (1998)

Blade is another cult classic that I can’t help but laugh at. I know some people love this movie, but the acting and writing are practically unbearable, and the only relief is a good chuckle. This action movie feels like it was made by a 12-year-old who is super into vampire fanfiction.

21. Jurassic Shark (2012)

You read that right; we’re talking about Jurassic Shark, not Jurassic Park. Some people adore this movie, but it’s hard to take it seriously when the effects, acting, and writing are all excruciating. This horror film will have you giggling more than cowering.

22. The Shaggy Dog (2006)

In this family comedy film, Tim Allen plays a husband and father who hasn’t been around as much as he should be lately. However, he becomes a shaggy dog and starts spending more time with his family. The movie is hilarious, but not how they intended it to be.

23. Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008)

How can anyone take this movie seriously? Everything from the plot to the characters to the writing is atrocious. While the film is meant to be a comedy, the written jokes rarely land. However, the movie itself is wildly funny because it’s so bad.

24. The Meg (2018)

The Meg was a blockbuster movie starring Jason Statham, but it’s laughable. It hits all the classic cliches of an action movie, with cheesy lines and dramatic scenes that seem ridiculous. The Meg 2 is even worse, but at least the plot in the first one makes sense.

