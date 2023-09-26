Hillary Clinton Doesn’t Believe Trump Won’t Pardon Himself if Re-Elected

Hillary Clinton said this week that her former presidential rival was lying following a recent claim. President Trump argued this month that should he be elected president, he wouldn't pardon himself. The former U.S. leader is currently facing the prospect of four separate federal charges, accusations the president has always maintained are improper and politicized.

In early September's “Meet the Press” interview with NBC, Trump said regardless of his presidency, he wouldn't even need to pardon himself, as he doesn't feel any of the indictments will lead to charges. The charges against him include conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, handling classified documents, and allegedly falsified business records.

“What Did I Do Wrong?”

In an interview with former Democrat press secretary-turned-MSNBC news pundit Jen Psaki, Clinton stated her hypothesis on Trump's future actions should he win the presidential race. Accusing Trump of “projection,” the former secretary of state insisted that “whenever he accuses somebody else of doing something, it's almost guaranteed he's doing it himself or he's already done it.”

In the NBC interview, Trump was asked about the pending trials, which he is trying to delay until after Election Day on November 5, 2024. “What did I do wrong? I didn't do anything wrong,” he told NBC's Kristin Welker. “You mean because I challenge an election, they want to put me in jail?”

Hush Money and Election Fraud Allegations

However, the ex-president may not get his way, with one or more juries likely to give verdicts before then. Moreover, as two of the cases contain state charges, the federal pardon will be void — these charges include hush-money payment claims and election fraud conspiracy accusations.

Before Trump left office in 2021, he debated the ‘self-pardon' question with his attorneys. “I had some people that said, ‘It would look bad if you do it because I think it would look terrible',” he revealed. “Let me just tell you. I said, ‘The last thing I'd ever do is give myself a pardon'.”

A Bad Year for Presidents

Clinton didn't stop at her former foe but attacked GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Following pressure from his party, the Californian Republican House Majority Leader has requested an investigation into allegations the current president benefited monetarily from his son's international business dealings.

Although the White House denies these accusations, GOP lawmakers will begin their first impeachment hearing for President Biden this later week. One might be forgiven for thinking this next U.S. election will not pull any punches for whoever is involved.