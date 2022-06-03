Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Beloved Free Fireworks Show Returns After Two Year Hiatus

The Hilton Hawaii Village Waikiki Beach Resort is not just a fantastic family hotel; a stop here is one of the most popular things to do on Oahu for Waikiki visitors and even locals. It's especially true every Friday night when a crowd gathers on Duke Kahanamoku Beach for the free Hilton Hawaiian Village Fireworks show.

Due to the pandemic, the show has been put on hold for the past two years. But, Aloha Fridays in Waikiki will now look different. The weekly Hilton Hawaiian Village Fireworks will return starting on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 8 pm.

It Really Is a Village

The Hilton Hawaiian Village opened in 1955 after the company purchased the property from another small, traditional beach hotel. Since then, it has expanded to over 3,000 rooms across five highrise towers and has grown into Hilton's largest resort and one of the largest in the world.

In a state where land is hard to come by, this resort sprawls across 22 acres of beachfront property in Waikiki, filled with botanical gardens and amazing wildlife. You may recognize its iconic Rainbow Tower or Duke Kahanamoku lagoon, pictured in endless Waikiki beach photos.

Location, Location, Location

Whether you stay here your whole vacation, start or end your trip here because of a direct flight out of Honolulu airport, their perfect location is one of the things that draws people to the resort.

“Hilton Hawaiian Village is located on a nice stretch of Waikiki Beach with gorgeous views of Diamond Head, one of Oahu's best hikes. The resort is right beside Duke Kahanamoku Beach, deemed the #1 beach in America,” said Sydney From A World In Reach. “You're also just a short walk away from great restaurants, activities, and the Ala Moana Center, the world's largest open-air shopping center.”

Amenities Galore at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki

The Hilton Hawaiian Village is a wonderful family resort catering to kids and families. That means activities, activities, activities!

“The fact that The Hilton Hawaiian Village is a resort and not just a hotel makes it really special for the Waikiki area,” says Alexa at 52 Perfect Days. “It has five pools! One is a 10,000-square-foot Super Pool, and the Paradise Pool has waterfalls and the longest water slide in Waikiki.”

There's an onsite luau, kids activity program, daily lessons & classes, and one of my favorites as a kid – Duke's Lagoon.

“The big lagoon overlooking the ocean is the best part, especially if you're traveling to Hawaii with kids. On top of their various pools, you can rent a waterbike, stand-up paddleboard, or kayak, and it's covered in the resort fee. Or try the adult activities such as yoga on the water like I did,” said Anna from Anna Everywhere.com

Hilton Hawaiian Village Fireworks: A Free Weekly Show

For more than 30 years, there have been Hilton Hawaiian Village Fireworks in Waikiki.

“Every Friday, the hotel puts on a 10-minute fireworks show at the beach. They are so grand they can even be seen from the surrounding neighborhoods. So head to the beach at around 7:30 pm to get a good spot to see the 8 pm weekly fireworks as it does get crowded,” said Victoria at Guide Your Travel.

Even the Locals Come Here

If you've ever lived in a tourist destination, you typically don't go and hang out at tourist spots. Well, this place has so much to offer that locals actually do come to the hotel bars and enjoy the stunning views as it's easy to get from other parts of Waikiki.

“This hotel goes above and beyond any vacation needs and expectations. As locals, we don't frequent Waikiki much, but we do stop by here for drinks and to watch the stunning sunsets,” says Jacqueline at YourTravelFlamingo.

“While the sprawling pool area and amenities make it easy never to leave the resort, the hotel itself is located ideally for exploring more of Waikiki when you do. In addition, it's very close to the boarding location for the Atlantis Submarine tours, which you can book through the hotel!”

Staying at the Hilton Hawaiian Village

Their accommodations vary from standard hotel rooms to 3-bedroom condos. Hotels in Hawaii can be costly, especially beachfront resorts. As with most prime tourist destinations, eating out three meals a day can get really expensive.

That's why the timeshare units at Hilton Hawaiian Village are so popular. It's the space and home-like conveniences of an Airbnb with the prime location, resort amenities, and cleanliness standards of the largest global hotel chains. Full kitchens are perfect for families with picky eaters or those who want to make a Hawaii trip more budget-friendly by cooking meals themselves.

You can save 25% to 50% off the resort-direct price by booking a timeshare rental from an owner who isn't traveling to Hawaii, making traveling to this expensive destination more affordable.

If you're a timeshare owner or know one of the 22 million of them, you can exchange a week at your timeshare for a week here with an RCI Membership.

Image Credit: Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Tor Johnson.