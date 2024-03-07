Nature Elevated—New Hilton Outdoor Lodging Coming Soon

The Hilton brand offers lodging on every budget. Their portfolio encompasses everything from the luxurious Waldorf Astoria to DoubleTree and its famous cookies. With so many properties to pick from, you can travel with Hilton to almost any corner of the world. This year, the new Hilton outdoor lodging options add an exciting offering for travelers who want a more natural experience.

Hilton Partners with AutoCamp

Hilton announced a new partnership with the premier outdoor hospitality company, AutoCamp. They plan to offer Hilton guests an experience that blends the spirit of an iconic outdoor adventure with a boutique hotel's hospitality and design-forward thinking in spectacular settings, including properties adjacent to popular national parks. It's not glamping, and it's not your typical Hilton hotel stay. This is their quirky, adventurous, off-beat offering.

Everything To Know about the New Hilton Outdoor Lodging

AutoCamp stays will be bookable on Hilton's direct channels in the coming months, giving Hilton guests direct access to outdoor hospitality that goes beyond “glamping.” Hilton Honors members can earn, redeem Points, and enjoy exclusive member benefits while experiencing sought-after locations across the United States. The first offerings include Yosemite, Joshua Tree, and Russian River in California; Zion, Utah; Cape Cod, Mass.; and Catskills, N.Y. The Asheville, N.C., and Sequoia, Calif. locations will open in summer 2024. In 2025, Hilton will add Hill Country, Texas.

Unique Features of Hilton/AutoCamp Partnership

Hilton knows that today's travelers are craving adventures. That's what led to the innovative and like-minded partnership with AutoCamp. Each AutoCamp location creates a unique experience that provides a comfortable and simple way for guests to immerse themselves in nature. Through an exclusive relationship with Airstream, AutoCamp offers custom-designed Airstreams, spacious cabins, luxury tents, and other unique accommodations.

What's neat is how Hilton still adds a hotel touch to your stay. Located at the heart of each AutoCamp is The Clubhouse, the property's social hub, which serves food and beverage options from The Kitchen, and offers grab-and-go merchandise and retail items from a boutique market. Thoughtfully appointed to reflect each location, the Clubhouse is designed by notable architects with a mid-century modern aesthetic. Surrounding The Clubhouse, sprawling grounds have multiple common areas, including communal fire pits, trails, swimming pools (at select locations), group meeting spaces, and other outdoor amenities.

“Our mission at AutoCamp has always been to reconnect people with the outdoors and each other,” said Neil Dipaola, founder and CEO of AutoCamp. “By partnering with an incredible global brand like Hilton, we're able to introduce Hilton Honors members to a new hospitality experience rooted in nature – bringing them closer to the country's most iconic national parks and explorable outdoor destinations without sacrificing the highest caliber of hospitality and comfort they expect.”

Gen Z and Millennials Want Adventure Travel

Who will enjoy this new Hilton experience? Well, they've done their research. According to the Hilton Trends Report, in 2024, nearly half of travelers will prioritize exploration and adventure, with more than half of Gen Z and Millennials carving out more budget for these experiences, exceeding other generations.

It's a unique and exciting way to immerse yourself in nature in an adventure only the Hilton name can provide. With so many free ways to visit national parks, why not seek a new lodging experience to enhance your stay? Undoubtedly, this is a Hilton hotel stay to add to your travel bucket list.