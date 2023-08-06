Smart Money Moves: Hire Experts for These 15 Tasks 

Regardless of how much money you make, with inflation and the cost of everyday items rising, you may be looking for ways to save. There is plenty of advice about reducing your expenses or what types of DIY projects you can complete on the internet.

In addition to considering ways to save, consider where your money is spent best. People in an online forum discussed these tasks, stating that having them done by a professional is in your best interest, and may save you in the long run.

1- Moving to Another Home or City

While your friends may be able to assist the first couple of times you move, it becomes much more difficult when you’re well into your 30s and later still asking for help.

If you can’t afford a moving company for the whole job, consider paying them to handle the big and heavy stuff, and ask friends to help you with some of the smaller tasks.

2- Electrical Work

Electrical work, especially significant repairs, differs from those projects you should do yourself. There are way too many risks involved with repairing your wiring, outlets, appliances, etc., without the proper training and tools. One simple mistake could lead to injuries to your family and even irreversible damage to your home.

3- Plumbing Repairs

Some DIY projects will save you time and money and leave you with no regrets. Like your electrical system, your plumbing system is delicate, and one mistake could lead to dire consequences. You can do something minor, like replacing a faucet by yourself. However, leave anything more complicated to a plumber.

If you’re in an emergency and trying to figure out what to do, always remember to turn the water and/or gas off and call a professional.

4- Replacing Your Garage Door

Some people aren’t aware of it, but replacing the spring on your garage door by yourself – or without proper training—can be lethal.

5- Pet Grooming Services

You can probably wash your dog without any problems, but you should leave a few services to a groomer or a vet. These services include nail trimming and gland expression for both cats and dogs. If your dog isn’t used to it, it may have an adjustment period to being cared for by a groomer or vet.

Fortunately, there is plenty of advice on how to help, such as offering them treats, playing with your pet’s paws and nails as much as they’ll allow, and even showing them tools such as grinders or clippers to show how harmless they are.

6- Tree or Stump Removal

If an infected tree on your property or a stump needs to be removed for any reason, please don’t attempt to take care of it yourself.

There are a lot of potential risks associated with tree removal, which is why the professionals have all the proper tools, training, and certifications to deal with the task.

7- Cleaning Services

A surprising number of comments echoed that hiring a cleaning service, especially if you don’t live alone, is worth the price. One person said it helps to reduce stress and friction among roommates and is worth the cost unless one of you really loves cleaning.

8- Roof Repairs

Sure, you could theoretically get on top of your house and figure out how to repair your roof if you’re handy enough and have the proper tools and experience. However, most people are likely not equipped to properly restore a roof. It is also risky and could lead to a fatal fall, so it is better left to the professionals who do it for a living.

9- Landscaping

Unless pulling weeds and gardening makes you happy, hire a landscaper, especially during the summer. Taking care of the lawn can be a thankless job between the mosquitos and gnats and the sweltering heat.

Hire a landscaper who can not only take care of these tasks for you but offer a vision for your garden that might elevate the appearance of your home. Someone mentioned that those with skin sensitivities and allergies will also be grateful they left the job to a professional.

10- Hair Cuts & Coloring

A simple trim to the ends of your hair is one thing, but completely changing your hairstyle or trying to lighten your hair on your own is more challenging than it looks. Hair stylists go to school for quite some time, constantly perfecting their techniques and having the proper supplies to lighten and color hair.

Unless you’ve been successfully cutting and coloring your hair for years, trying to DIY this could lead to regret and more money spent.

11- Cleaning Your Gutters

Several people said that anything involving climbing a ladder or having to do with heights should be left to a pro. If you’re afraid of heights, it’s even more reason to avoid doing jobs like cleaning your gutters yourself. Consider hiring a handyperson to clean your gutters on a schedule so you don’t have to think about it.

12- Kids’ Birthday Party

There are many reasons destinations like Chuck E. Cheese and other arcades and amusement parks are worth the price, and making it easier on yourself is at the top of the list. No one’s saying you must hire a planner and go the whole 9 yards for your kids’ birthday, but do you really want to host and clean up after a bunch of kids?

13- Exterminator & Pest Control Services

If you spot a few pesky gnats or ants and want to set out a trap, it's one thing. One person said that pest control is just knowing what chemicals to use. This may be true for some minor situations. However, if you have a significant infestation, especially of any pest or bug that’s potentially dangerous, you should absolutely hire a professional.

14- Home Renovations

There are some aspects of the home renovation process you can tackle yourself, especially with how many tutorials exist on YouTube. It is essential to consider how much experience you have vs. How complicated a task is. Without the proper training and tools, you may save time and money working on a renovation only to hire a pro to clean up after you.

15- Car Maintenance & Repairs

If you or your loved one are an expert car mechanic, you can get away with keeping your car out of the shop. However, working on your own car can become expensive and potentially dangerous, depending on your needed repair or maintenance. Even people who work at oil change businesses say that they don’t do it themselves at home because it isn’t worth it.

Source: (Reddit).