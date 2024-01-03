From Volcanic Eruptions to Royal Weddings: 50 Historic Moments Covered on TV

There are events that have transpired throughout history, some of which we weren’t able to witness. Over time, with the advent of the television, we started recording and watching any and everything. The cool thing about history is that we can use it to better understand the world around us today, and the last 50 years contain some pretty notable events.

1. 1974: Nixon Resignation

The resignation speech of President Richard Nixon, the first and only president to do so, occurred on August 8, 1974. It was following the Watergate scandal that exposed his involvement in a cover-up of a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters. Approximately 85% of American households watched the address to the nation.

The Apollo-Soyuz Test Project is the first joint space mission between the United States and the Soviet Union. The two superpowers were rivals in the space race, but they cooperated to dock an Apollo spacecraft and a Soyuz spacecraft in orbit on July 17, 1975. The televised handshake between the American and Soviet crew members symbolized a thaw in the Cold War.

3. 1976: U.S. Bicentennial Celebration

On July 4, 1976, the United States celebrated its bicentennial, which was the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. A series of events and festivities were held throughout the year, culminating in a massive parade in Philadelphia. The celebration was shown on-air and featured floats, bands, celebrities, and a speech by President Ford.

4. 1977: Elvis Passes Away

Elvis Presley, the “King of Rock and Roll,” died at 42 on August 16, 1977. His death shocked millions of fans globally, who mourned the loss of one of the most influential and famous musicians of the 20th century. The funeral in Memphis, Tennessee, welcomed an estimated 75,000 people while millions more watched from home.

5. 1978: The Camp David Accords

Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem signed the Camp David Accords on September 17, 1978. The historic agreement, brokered by President Jimmy Carter, established a framework for peace between the two countries, which had been at war for decades. The televised signing ceremony at the White House marked a breakthrough in the Middle East conflict.

6. 1979: Iranian Hostage Crisis

The Iran hostage crisis began on November 4, 1979, when a group of Iranian students stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran and took 52 Americans hostage. The crisis lasted for 444 days as a result of the Iranian Revolution that overthrew the U.S.-backed Shah and brought the Islamic Republic to power. The ordeal was featured all over the news and became a major challenge for the Carter administration.

7. 1980: Mount St. Helens Erupts

The eruption of Mount St. Helens, the deadliest and most destructive volcanic event in U.S. history, occurred in Washington state, killing 57 people and destroying 250 homes. The eruption followed a massive landslide, and cameras caught it as millions watched.

8. 1981: Prince Charles and Lady Diana Get Married

The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, one of the most anticipated and glamorous events of the decade, was held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981. The wedding featured a fairytale dress, a 25-foot train, and a kiss on the balcony. An estimated 750 million people worldwide watched the royal event.

9. 1982: Reagan's State of the Union Address

Ronald Reagan’s first State of the Union address emphasized economic policies and a strict foreign policy at the height of international tension regarding the Vietnam War. In his address on January 26, 1982, he discussed the successes of his administration’s economic programs, highlighting tax cuts and reduced inflation.

10. 1983: U.S. Invasion of Grenada

The U.S. invasion of Grenada, codenamed Operation Urgent Fury, began on October 25, 1983. Multiple Caribbean nations supported the military intervention that aimed to restore democracy and stability in the island nation after a coup by a Marxist-Leninist faction.

The operation received plenty of news coverage throughout the year. It resulted in the death of 19 U.S. soldiers and the rescue of hundreds of American medical students.

11. 1984: First MTV Music Awards

The first MTV Video Music Awards, a ceremony celebrating the best in music videos, were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The show featured performances by Madonna, Michael Jackson, Van Halen, and others. Millions of viewers tuned in, establishing MTV as a cultural force.

12. 1985: Titanic Wreckage Discovered

The wreckage of the RMS Titanic was discovered by a joint American-French expedition led by Robert Ballard. The ship was located about 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) below the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean. Images and footage of the sunken ship were displayed on TV and widely reported.

13. 1986: Chernobyl Disaster

The Chernobyl disaster, the worst nuclear accident in history, occurred in the Soviet Union, releasing radioactive material into the atmosphere. The Soviet authorities initially tried to hide the disaster, but it was exposed by TV news outlets and sparked international concern and criticism.

14. 1987: Black Monday Stock Crash

The Black Monday stock market crash, the largest one-day percentage decline in history, wiped out billions of dollars in value and triggered a global financial crisis. There are some theories about why the crash occurred, such as computerized trading and overvaluation. It was reported live by TV reporters and affected millions of investors.

15. 1988: The First World Aids Day

The first World AIDS Day, an international day of awareness and action against the HIV/AIDS pandemic, was observed on December 1, 1988. There were campaigns worldwide, and multiple television networks showcased the various events that took place that day and celebrities who joined the cause. The purpose was to educate the public, support the affected, and honor the victims of the disease.

16. 1989: Fall of the Berlin Wall

The destruction of the wall symbolized the end of the Cold War. News outlets covered the scenes of people celebrating and physically tearing down the Berlin Wall.

17. 1990: Nelson Mandela Freed

Millions of viewers tuned in to watch the release of Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader. Mandela spent 27 years in prison, and upon his release, he delivered a speech calling for peace and reconciliation in his country.

18. 1991: The Gulf War

The Gulf War was among the first major conflicts covered extensively by live TV news. It reached its peak with the start of Operation Desert Storm in January 1991. The CNN reporters in Baghdad provide dramatic footage and commentary of the air strikes and missile attacks on the Iraqi capital.

19. 1992: LA Riots

The LA riots, sparked by the acquittal of four police officers who beat Rodney King, a black motorist, erupted in violence and chaos. The TV cameras captured the scenes of looting, arson, and assault, as well as the infamous beating of Reginald Denny, a white truck driver, by a mob of rioters.

20. 1993: Waco Siege

The Waco siege, a 51-day standoff between the FBI and the Branch Davidians, a religious cult led by David Koresh, ended in a fiery tragedy on April 19, 1993. The siege, which began on February 28, 1993, after a failed raid by the ATF, involved the use of tear gas, tanks, and helicopters by federal agents. The televised final assault led to the death of around 76 Branch Davidians, including dozens of children and Koresh himself.

21. 1994: Rwandan Genocide

The genocide in Rwanda began in 1994 when ethnic tensions between the Hutu majority and the Tutsi minority escalated, leading to a systematic and brutal mass slaughter. In approximately 100 days, an estimated 800,000 people, primarily Tutsis, were killed; this tragic event received international media coverage.

22. 1995: O.J. Simpson Trial

The O.J. Simpson trial, one of the most sensational and divisive cases in American history, came to its climax with the verdict of not guilty. The announcement elicited shock, relief, anger, and disbelief among the public and the media.

23. 1996: Summer Olympics Bombing

The Summer Olympics in Atlanta was the first Olympics tournament in the U.S. since 1984, but it was marred by a terrorist bombing that killed one person and injured over 100 others. The blast happened at the Centennial Olympic Park, and NBC cameras captured the footage; it triggered a massive manhunt for the suspect.

24. 1997: Princess Diana Passes Away

The death of Princess Diana, the beloved and controversial figure who captivated the world with her beauty, charity, and personal struggles, sparked a global outpouring of grief and sympathy. Billions worldwide watched the funeral held at Westminster Abbey, where many dignitaries and celebrities were in attendance.

25. 1998: Monica Lewinsky Scandal

The Monica Lewinsky scandal was an embarrassing display of infidelity that involved President Bill Clinton’s affair with a former White House intern and his subsequent impeachment. It was the hottest topic on the news and public discourse. The scandal also spawned a new genre of TV satire, as shows like The Daily Show, South Park, and Saturday Night Live mocked the president and his accusers.

26. 1999: Columbine Shooting

The Columbine High School massacre, one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, stunned the nation and the world. The tragedy claimed the lives of 12 students and one teacher. There was ample news reporting, and the shooting initiated debates over gun control, bullying, and media violence.

27. 2000: U.S. Presidential Election

The 2000 U.S. presidential election was one of the most contested and controversial elections in history and was decided by a razor-thin margin of votes in Florida. The election night coverage featured confusion, errors, and reversals, as the TV networks initially called the state for George W. Bush, then declared it too close to call. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately selected the winner as they stopped the recount process and awarded the presidency to Bush.

28. 2001: 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, had become one of, if not the most-watched TV event in history by the conclusion of its broadcast on various news outlets. Billions of people worldwide were tuning in to the live coverage of the tragedy. The attacks deeply impacted the TV industry, as many shows were postponed, canceled, or altered to reflect the country’s new reality.

29. 2002: Golden Jubilee

The Queen’s Golden Jubilee, marking the 50th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne, was a notable celebration with various events and concerts throughout the U.K. The highlight was the Party at the Palace, a star-studded Buckingham Palace concert featuring performances by Paul McCartney, Elton John, Eric Clapton, and many others.

30. 2003: Iraq War Begins

The US-led invasion of Iraq, aimed at overthrowing the regime of Saddam Hussein and eliminating his alleged weapons of mass destruction, began with a massive air strike on Baghdad. The invasion sparked widespread protests and controversy and was broadcast live by multiple TV networks, using embedded reporters and satellite technology.

31. 2004: “Friends” Finale

The finale of Friends, one of the most popular and beloved sitcoms of all time, aired its final episode on NBC. This last run of “I’ll Be There For You” was iconic in television history. The episode, titled “The Last One,” garnered the attention of around 50-60 million viewers in the U.S., and it wrapped up the stories of the six friends who lived and loved in New York City.

32. 2005: Hurricane Katrina

Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast of the United States, causing widespread destruction and leading to the flooding of New Orleans. Though the exact figure is unknown, the death toll is estimated to be more than 1,400 people. The aftermath and the government’s response were extensively covered in the media.

33. 2006: Saddam Hussein Assassination

Saddam Hussein, the former President of Iraq, was executed on December 30, 2006. He was convicted of crimes against humanity by the Iraqi Special Tribunal for his role in the 1982 killing of 148 Shi’a Muslims in the town of Dujail.

34. 2007: First iPhone

Apple released the first iPhone in 2007. The commercial showed a revolutionary device combining a phone, music player, and web browser all in one. The iPhone had a touchscreen interface and a sleek design, changing the landscape of the smartphone industry and the consumer electronics market.

35. 2008: Barack Obama Elected President

The 2008 U.S. presidential election was the first to feature a major-party candidate of African-American descent. Barack Obama defeated his Republican rival, John McCain, in a historic landslide. The election attracted millions of viewers in the U.S. and generated a wave of excitement and hope worldwide. He was inaugurated on January 20, 2009.

36. 2009: Swine Flu Crisis

The H1N1 crisis of 2009, commonly known as the swine flu pandemic, was a global influenza outbreak caused by a novel strain of the H1N1 influenza A virus. It resulted in widespread illness, significant public health efforts to control the spread, and heightened awareness of the need for international cooperation in addressing infectious diseases.

37. 2010: Rescue of Chilean Miners

The rescue of 33 Chilean miners, who were trapped underground for 69 days, was put on live TV before a global audience of over one billion people. The operation, dubbed “Operation San Lorenzo,” involved a specially designed capsule that lifted the miners one by one to the surface.

38. 2011: Osama Bin Laden Assassinated

The death of Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda and the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks was announced by President Obama in a late-night address. The news caused spontaneous celebrations across the U.S. and the world, as well as debates over the legality and morality of the raid that killed him.

39. 2012: Curiosity Lands on Mars

In August 2012, NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory mission successfully landed the Curiosity rover on Mars. This televised historic moment in space exploration was a significant achievement for NASA and the broader scientific community. The landing, known as the “Seven Minutes of Terror,” involved a complex entry, descent, and landing sequence, utilizing a sky crane system to lower the rover to the surface gently.

40. 2013: Government Shutdown

In October 2013, the U.S. government experienced a partial shutdown due to a budgetary impasse between Congress and the Obama administration. The shutdown lasted for 16 days and had significant impacts on government operations. Television news covered the developments and the political negotiations closely.

41. 2014: Ebola Outbreak

The Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa, particularly in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea, dominated headlines. Television news covered the spread of the virus, the largest outbreak since first discovered, its impact on affected countries, and international efforts to contain it.

42. 2015: Same-Sex Marriage Legalized

In June 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges, legalizing same-sex marriage across all 50 states. Live coverage included reactions, celebrations, and discussions about the landmark decision.

43. 2016: Brexit

The decision of the United Kingdom to leave the European Union had far-reaching consequences for the country and the EU. The outcome of the referendum was a historic moment with implications for trade, politics, and the future of the European project.

44. 2017: #MeToo Movement

The #MeToo movement went viral on social media as millions of women shared their stories of sexual harassment and abuse in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The movement caused a global reckoning and a wave of activism against sexual misconduct in various industries, including Hollywood, politics, and media.

45. 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a momentous occasion that the world got to witness. They were the first interracial and transatlantic royal marriage in British history. The ceremony took place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and there was a diverse and modern mix of music, fashion, and culture.

46. 2019: Greta Thunberg's Climate Speech

The climate activism led by Greta Thunberg gained momentum in 2019 with her fiery speech at the U.N. Her other speeches in various locations and the global climate strikes, where millions of students around the world walked out of school to demand action on climate change, received widespread media coverage, including on television.

47. 2020: COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic dominated the small screen as the world faced an unprecedented health crisis that affected millions of lives and livelihoods. TV viewers also witnessed the lockdowns, protests, vaccine developments, and the U.S. presidential election that shaped the course of the pandemic.

48. 2021: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Interview

The Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ignited a global conversation as the couple revealed their reasons for stepping back from the royal family and made allegations of racism and mistreatment. Many people were torn about whether to continue supporting the couple after this interview.

49. 2022: Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away

The death and state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was broadcast live across the world as the longest-reigning monarch in British history passed away at the age of 95. There were many notable celebrities in attendance, in addition to her family. Upon her passing, her eldest son, Charles, formerly known as the Prince of Wales, ascended to the throne and is set to become the oldest person in British history to hold the title of King.

50. 2023: Israeli-Palestinian War

Israel officially announced a state of war against Hamas in response to an unexpected assault by Hamas operatives within territory controlled by Israel. At the time of the declaration, the combined death toll from both sides had reached 1,100.