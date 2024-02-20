18 Financial Lessons We Have Learned From Historical Disasters

Disasters, like hurricanes, floods, recessions, wars, and economic busts, can wreak havoc on people's homes, jobs, and lives. As the money nerds we are here at Wealth of Geeks, we know all too well that large-scale catastrophes can severely affect finances on both a personal and national level.

They say those who don't study history are doomed to repeat it. Studying past tragedies can help us plan for the future and keep our money safe. Here are some financial lessons that we can all take away from major historical disasters.

Build an Emergency Fund

It's always important to save money for unexpected pitfalls like losing your job, medical emergencies, or car troubles. An emergency fund is your safeguard—it helps you pay for important things during tough times so you don't get into debt or stress out.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, we were all forced to take time off work and stay inside for lockdown. Not everyone had savings to fall back on, making things really hard. But with an emergency fund, you can avoid that mess.

Get Insurance

Insurance is like a financial safety net if something happens to you or your home, car, or other assets. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was an unprecedented weather disaster that left over 400,000 people without homes.

Although you'd hope that the government can protect communities and have your back in a major catastrophe like this, we saw that wasn't true in the case of Hurricane Katrina's aftermath. Having insurance to protect you can be a big load off your mind, especially considering the upswing in epic climate events in the past several years.

Beware of Scams

Scammers make it sound super easy to get rich quickly, but don't fall for it! Learn from the Tulip Mania in 1637, where Dutch people went crazy over tulip bulbs, paying insane prices. But guess what? It was all hype, not real value.

When the tulip bubble burst, people lost everything. So, before you invest by hopping on the bandwagon, take a step back and make sure you understand what you're getting into. Don't rush; it's worth being careful with your money!

Avoid Excessive Debt

Don't spend way more than you earn—it sounds simple, but it's not always easy. The 2008 U.S. housing crisis and recession taught us to live within our means. We now know that this disaster happened because banks were luring people in with loans for homes that they couldn't afford.

When the housing market crashed, homeowners ended up with debts they couldn't handle, causing a nationwide financial mess. It's okay to borrow money if needed, but be smart about it. Learn about different loans, compare them carefully, and stay away from ones with hidden fees or tricky practices.

Be Prepared for Inflation

$1 today might turn into $1.50 next year because of inflation. As time passes, your money loses its buying power, and the groceries and rent you pay get more expensive. Take a lesson from the Weimar Republic Hyperinflation (1919–1923).

The German government printed too much money, prices went crazy, and people lost their life savings. Don't let inflation eat up your money in a regular savings account. Invest in things that can grow in value, like real estate or stocks, or keep your money in a high-yield savings account like a Money Market or CD.

Avoid Panic Selling

The Wall Street Crash of 1929 ushered in the Great Depression, which showed us how bad things can get when people sell their stocks in a panic. Investors, driven by fear and emotions, sold lots of stocks, causing the market to drop drastically, thus severely worsening the economy. The lesson here is only to invest an amount you can handle losing. And don't get caught up in short-term market fluctuations.

Invest Wisely

Markets go up and down, but good companies usually bounce back. Look at the Great Depression—fortunes changed fast. That's why it's crucial to know how much risk you can handle and pick investments that match. This stops you from making emotional choices when things get tough and helps you think long-term. Investing in blue-chip stocks in the long term is a safer investment than newer, riskier stocks.

Not All Growth Is Sustainable

In the Roaring Twenties, the U.S. economy was booming with easy credit and wild speculation. Stock prices went sky-high, making it seem like nothing could go wrong. But everything collapsed, leading to one of the worst economic crashes ever. Don't let short-term market hype drive your decisions. Stick to your long-term goals and ride out the highs and lows. Try dollar-cost averaging to slowly invest over time, even when things aren't great.

Save Now, Retire Later

Putting off saving has a big price—jeopardizing your future financial security. Look at Japan's Lost Decades (1991–2001): going from fast growth to stagnation showed how risky it is to depend only on current economic conditions. In those times, retirees faced tough times, relying only on Social Security because wages didn't grow and the economy struggled. Starting earlier is ideal, but it's never too late to take charge of your retirement planning for a secure and independent future.

Don't Chase Trends Blindly

The U.S. Dot-Com Bubble in the late 1990s taught us the risks of being overly optimistic and making decisions out of fear in the financial markets. Back then, investors went all-in on tech stocks without proper research, banking on future potential instead of current facts. When the bubble burst in 2000, many lost big. So here's the moral lesson: don't chase trends blindly. Evaluate a company's fundamentals, financials, and long-term prospects before investing.

Diversify Investments and Savings

Financial know-how lets you make smart decisions about saving, investing, budgeting, and handling debt, leading to better financial outcomes. Look at the Savings and Loan Crisis of the 1980s and '90s: because of deregulation, risky loans, and poor oversight, many savings and loan institutions collapsed. Millions of Americans lost their savings, and the government spent billions on bailouts. Not having all your financial eggs in one basket can help you recover from unforeseen disasters like this.

Consider Hard Assets

Hard assets, including your real estate and precious metals, are often seen as protection against inflation because their value tends to go up with it. During the 1979 Iranian Revolution, the local currency lost value, but people with gold and property kept their wealth. Here's a tip: shift your mindset from transactions to holding. Instead of buying and selling frequently, see them as long-term investments with lasting value.

Avoid Excessive Risk

Find the right balance between potential gains and losses based on your goals. Investing can be confusing, but it's important to do your homework when investing large sums of money. Take a lesson from Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme investment scandal in 2008. Because of the hype, many people trusted Madoff with their money without doing too much investigation into what he was doing. Watch out for promises of unrealistic returns or get-rich-quick schemes. It takes time and discipline to build lasting wealth.

Live Frugally

If you ever find it difficult to save money during good times to prepare for tough times, remember the Dust Bowl Era of the 1930s in the United States. It was a tough time caused by drought and bad farming, leaving many families in poverty.

To be ready for times like this (but let's hope we don't get to that part), try cutting out extra spending and enjoying free stuff for fun. Living frugally doesn't have to be restrictive and boring—you have to be smart about it!

Diversify Your Income

Diversify your income sources to avoid relying too much on just one. During the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927, farmers depending only on crops had a hard time, but those with different income sources (raising animals or working off the farm) did better. Life can throw surprises at us, and having varied income sources can help handle unexpected costs—like medical bills, car repairs, or home issues—without touching your savings or getting into debt.

Use Government Support

You can access several government programs, depending on your circumstances and eligibility. It could be unemployment benefits, social security, food stamps, or subsidized housing.

In times of crisis, programs such as disaster relief or emergency funds can provide vital support to individuals and communities. This was witnessed during the Asian Financial Crisis (1997–98), where the IMF stepped in to provide financial aid and loan programs to stabilize economies, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation during crises.

Give Back

There are many other financial lessons to benefit ourselves, but don't forget to give back. Allocate some of your investment returns to support charities, social enterprises, or local businesses addressing important social or environmental issues.

This lets you directly contribute to causes you care about. Many have done it before, like in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, where numerous individuals and organizations provided financial aid, volunteer services, and emotional support to victims and their families. You never know—someday, you could be someone in a position who needs help from someone else.

Adapt to the “New Normal”

The COVID-19 pandemic taught us to be ready to adapt to the “new normal.” Unexpected events like this can shake up economies and markets. Learning to adapt helps you prepare for changes and keep your money safe.

Jobs, industries, and whole economies can change fast. Adaptability means adjusting how you spend, make money, and invest to stay financially secure. Simply put, your financial goals might need tweaking as things change.