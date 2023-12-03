Historical Movies that got the History Right

No one could calculate the number of historical movies that get everything wrong: it’s all of them. To take one at random, John O’Farrell, in his 2007 book An Utterly Impartial History of Britain notes that Braveheart could not have been more historically inaccurate if a Plasticine dog had been inserted and the title changed to William Wallace and Gromit.

That’s a little harsh. No one ever gets it all right either; dramatic movies are not documentaries (and few documentaries, if any, are without fault). But some movies do their homework more diligently than others. And if these historical movies don’t all get an A, they at least get a C+ for effort (Mel Gibson, see us after class).

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

No other film historical movies, with the possible exception of war movies, has played as fast and loose with the facts as the Western. It often seems as if Western filmmakers adopted as their mantra the famous quote from John Ford’s The Man Who Shot Liberty Valence: “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”

Not so writer-director Andrew Dominik, whose long, languorous movie (“a dark, contemplative examination of fame and infamy,” as he put it) doesn’t so much explode the legend of Jessie James as delve deeply into the mechanisms behind it, paying near-obsessive attention to detail as it does so. The title, appropriately lengthy, is an ironic nod to the pamphlets and dime store novels that made folk heroes of vicious killers like Billy the Kid, John Wesley Hardin, Butch Cassidy, and the James Brothers.

Apollo 13 (1995)

Word from historians: Huston, we do not have a problem. With input from NASA and dialogue lifted directly from transcripts of the back-and-forth between mission control and Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell, it’s no wonder Ron Howard’s film has been universally praised for its near-documentary level of accuracy.

12 Years a Slave (2013)

Chronicling the plight of Solomon Northrup, a free back man sold into slavery, and his desperate fight to survive without sacrificing his dignity or sense of self, Steve McQueen’s adaptation of Northrup’s own 1853 memoir makes for harrowing viewing, as any historical movies attempting to portray the horrors of slavery must.

Wrote The Film Experience’s Jason Adams, summing up the critical consensus: “McQueen's film renders the unfathomable brutality of this period in our history tangible in a way that I've never seen captured on-screen before.”

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Historical novelist Patrick O’Brian was such a stickler for accuracy, cramming his novels with so much arcane detail, that his editor, naval historian Richard Ollard, had to constantly tell him to tone it down. Any historical movies made from an O’Brian book, then, should know a binnacle from a barnacle.

Director Peter Weir’s adaptation of O’Brian’s 1969 novel, set aboard the frigate HMS Surprise during the Napoleonic wars, knows considerably more than that. The attention to detail is astonishing. Filming aboard a full-size replica ship, mounted on a gimble was par for the course. Shooting scenes of the Surprise rounding Cape Horn in heavy seas aboard a replica of Captain James Cooke’s flagship HMS Endeavour, was something else entirely, as was having 27 miles of rope specially made with a period-appropriate left-hand lay (the direction the strands run in). Modern-day rope has a right-hand lay.

Tora! Tora! Tora! (1970)

The events of December 7, 1941, were still fresh in people’s minds in 1970, but the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the event that drew America into WWII, was still very much in living memory, especially for those who experienced it personally. Historical movies that attempted to depict the events of Pearl Harbor from both sides were, then, a bold move.

The result, an epic production helmed by three A-list directors (Richard Fleischer, Toshio Masuda and Kinji Fukasaku) failed to strike a chord with either critics or audiences – apart from a few spectacular set-pieces, it’s hardly the most action-packed of war movies – but its commitment to the facts is beyond reproach.

The Lion in Winter (1968)

Featuring a stellar cast, led by Peter O’Toole as Henry II of England and Katherine Hepburn as his wife Eleanor of Aquitaine, Anthony Harvey’s adaptation of James Goldman’s play pleased historians for its refusal to dumb down the intricate gamesmanship of life at court for greater audience appeal. “One of the joys which movies provide too rarely is the opportunity to see a literate script handled intelligently,” wrote the late, great Roger Ebert. “The Lion in Winter triumphs at that difficult task.”

Stalingrad (1993)

No historical movies could hope to capture the true savagery of the Battle of Stalingrad, in which Soviet forces suffered around a million casualties, many of them civilians, defending their city against the Nazis. But Joseph Vilsmaier’s grueling two-and-a-half-hour epic, told from the German point of view, comes as close as anyone would reasonably want to get.

Lincoln (2012)

A typically immersive performance from Daniel Day-Lewis allies with a meticulous historical recreation of the period and of Lincoln’s life, the result of 12 years of research by director Steven Spielberg and writer Tony Kushner.

Apart from getting the big picture right – no other mainstream movie on the Civil War era comes close – the attention to detail is beyond exhaustive, right down to the iron gray dome of the U.S. Capitol and the ticking of Lincoln’s pocket watch, the actual the sound of the sixteenth President’s own timepiece.

First Man (2018)

While Damien Chazelle’s understated historical movie may disappoint some space fans, focusing as it does on Neil Armstrong himself rather than his singular achievement (the first human to set foot on a celestial body other than the Earth, in case you missed it) , it rewards more receptive viewers with an accurate portrait of a private and self-effacing man who viewed setting foot on the moon as just part of the job.

Zodiac (2007)

David Fincher’s historical moive, based on the real-life manhunt for a San Francisco serial killer in the 1960s and ‘70s, revels in the minutiae of procedure and the tenor of the times rather than the gory details of murder. Like the case itself, it fails to deliver a satisfactory conclusion, underlining Fincher’s commitment to authenticity.

A Night to Remember (1958)

Titanic might have had the big stars and all the CGI trickery money could buy, but this black-and-white version of the infamous tragedy, with only models at its disposal, gets closer to the truth. It bases its narrative on eyewitness accounts rather than a sappy romance and nonsense about a necklace. The actual sinking might not look as spectacular, but its depiction of class divisions on board and how they affected the survival rate is far more compelling.

Rush (2013)

Another Ron Howard historical movie that meets historians’ approval, this time chronicling the intense rivalry between 1970s Formula 1 drivers Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) and James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth). The film meticulously recreated crashes in particular, one of which almost killed Lauda and left him permanently disfigured. Lauda later described the film as “Incredible.”

“When you look at it in an objective way,” he said in a 2013 interview, “[it] is exactly what happened in 1976.” For the sake of balance, certain viewers have pointed out that, in one scene, Hunt drives on rain tires instead of licks. Or vice versa, who cares.

Das Boot (1981)

Submarine historical movies constitute their own subgenre. None captures the nerve-shredding, claustrophobic reality of life on board a wartime sub with anything approaching the authenticity of director Wolfgang Peterson’s Das Boot. The cast, including Jürgen Prochnow, Herbert Grönemeyer, and Klaus Wennemann, stayed indoors for weeks to achieve the pasty look of a seasoned submarine crew. The production built the interior of the sub itself, a German Class VIIC U-boat, from scratch using plans dating back to the late 1930s.

The Battle of Algiers (1966)

Shot on location and heavily influenced by the Italian neorealist movement, writer-director Gillo Pontecorvo’s account of the decisive clash between rebel fighters and the French foreign legion during the Algerian revolution carried a disclaimer in the U.S. stating that not a single frame of documentary footage was used. Censors cut torture scenes, deemed so harrowingly realistic, entirely from American and UK releases.

Pontecorvo’s film (co-written with Franco Solinas) is also remarkably even-handed, given that it was commissioned by the Algerian government. Despite that, it was not released France until 1971 and was rarely shown there until recently.

The Name of the Rose (1986)

This superb film adaptation of Uberto Eco’s final novel works as a cerebral murder mystery with insubordinate Franciscan friar Sean Connery and callow assistant Christian Slater investigating dark deeds within the cloistered walls of a Northern Italian abbey. It has also been singled out by historians as among the most accurate depictions of medieval life ever presented on screen. When historical advisor Michel Pastoureau pointed out to director Jean-Jacques Annaud that the pigs depicted in a scene would not have had pink skin, Annaud promptly had them dyed black.

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Paul Greengrass’s dramatization of the 1972 incident in Northern Ireland in which British paratroopers opened fire on unarmed protestors, killing 14 and wounding 14 more, takes its pseudo-documentary lead from The Battle of Algiers.

Based on Irish author Don Mullen’s book Eyewitness Bloody Sunday, it was shot on location in Belfast using available light and handheld cameras. “Leaves you dazed and shaken,” wrote Robert Denerstein in the Denver Rocky Mountain News, “as if you, too, had been caught in the swirl of events that led to unspeakable sadness and a lot more bloodshed.”