24 Pieces of Historical Sports Memorabilia With Astonishing Value

Sports fans are crazy about anything that their favorite players or teams have had their hands on. Collectors spend some big bucks for these artifacts of the game. Listed are some of the most iconic and valuable pieces of the sporting world.

1. Serena Williams Rookie Card (1999)

When you think of collectible sports cards, your mind will often think of baseball, but other sports have trading cards, and they are just as collectible. Serena Williams, arguably the most remarkable women's tennis player of all time, has an exceptional rookie card. The card became the highest-valued card for a female athlete when it sold for $117,000.

2. Jackie Robinson Debut Ticket Stub (1947)

Who would have thought that a fan in 1947 going to a Brooklyn Dodgers game would witness not only baseball history but also United States history? That fan's $1.75 ticket allowed him to witness Jackie Robinson be the first African American to play professional baseball. It was not a bad return on investment; that ticket sold for a grand total of $480,000.

3. Tom Brady Game-Used Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jersey (2021)

Tom Brady is the quarterback with the most Super Bowl trophies in his trophy cage. Arguably the best quarterback to ever take the field. Everyone wanted one of his game-worn jerseys in his last year in the league. Well, one lucky individual got one and had the player sign it for him. Good call, that jersey was sold for $480,000.

4. Lewis Hamilton's Formula One Card (2020)

Unknownst to me, there is a big market for collectible Formula One driver trading cards. Lewis Hamilton is one of the best drivers in his sport, and it showed with the bidding war for his trading card. The seven-time world champion had his card sold at auction for just under a million dollars, at $900,000.

5. Babe Ruth's Red Sox Contract (1918)

The most famous baseball player is known for being a Yankee, but he started his career as a Boston Red Sox. He was famously traded to the New York Yankees, and superstitious baseball fans believe he cursed the Red Sox for a hundred years. The contract was sold intact for a hair over $ 1 million.

6. Paul Henderson's Summit Series Jersey (1978)

Paul Henderson scored one of the most memorable goals in the history of hockey when he scored a game-winning goal against the heavily favored Soviets. His goal secured the win for his Canadian National team. That jersey went on to earn a price tag of $1.28 million

7. Alifabolaget Pele Rookie Card (1958)

Very few athletes have impacted the world more than the soccer star Pele. The Brazilian soccer player was once the most famous athlete in the world, even in the United States, where soccer was unpopular. Only six cards have a 9/10 grade, and those have been valued at $1.3 million.

8. Jesse Owens Olympic Gold Medal (1936)

Jesse Owen became an American hero for his accomplishments at the 1936 Olympics. The track and field star dominated, much to the dismay of German leader Adolf Hitler. Hitler was so sure of his countrymen that he was shocked when the Americans walked away with the gold. That gold was eventually sold for $1.3 million.

9. Wayne Gretzky's Final Game as an Oilers Jersey (1988)

Arguably the greatest hockey player of all time, he spent his early years playing with the Edmonton Oilers in the National Hockey League. In his final year with the team, he took them to the Finals, where they won their last Stanley Cup. His game-worn jersey, still covered in sweat and champagne, was sold at auction for $1.45 million in 2022.

10. Michael Jordan Rookie Season Shoes (1984)

The battle over who would sign the young Michael Jordan to a shoe deal was so competitive that a movie starring Ben Affleck was recently made about it. Nike eventually won, and the rest is history. The shoes weren't ready in time, so Jordan wore Nike AirShips, and they were so liked that they were valued and sold at auction for $1.47 million.

11. Mark McGwire's 70th Home Run Ball (1998)

Mark McGwire lit the baseball world on fire during the 98 season as he competed for the all-time home run record in a single season. He ended up beating out the former record-holding and hit 70 home runs. A fan caught the 70th baseball, and he made a fortune off of it. At the time, it was one of the most expensive baseballs, at $3 million.

12. Daniel Lucius Adams' The Laws of Base Ball (Mid 1800s)

The first official set of baseball rules was set sometime in the mid-1800s. Daniel Lucius Adams penned a 23-page document for the basics of modern-day baseball. In 1857, 14 teams joined the league, and the sport has never looked back. The document was sold for $3.3 million in a 2016 auction.

13. O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card (1979)

To stay on the Wayne Gretzky train, very few knew how amazing of a hickey player he would be during his rookie year in 1979. The O-Pee-Chee company was based in Canada and was a sister company to Topps, a renowned trading card company. This issue of Wayne Gretzky's rookie card is valued the highest. It sold for $3.75 million.

14. Autographed Patrick Mahomes 1-Of-1 Rookie Card (2017)

Someone must have known that this first-round draft pick would eventually be a Hall of Famer because he was just a backup when this card hit the public market. A couple of years later, with an MVP season and a Super Bowl under his belt, the signed card was valued at $4.3 million.

15. Babe Ruth's World Series Ring (1927)

Sports fans and collectors went wild when some of Babe's collectibles were auctioned in 2017. The greatest player of all time had his 1927 World Series ring go up for sale. One lucky fan won the prized possession for a cool $4.4 million.

16. James Naismith's “Founding Rules of Basketball” (1898)

In 1898, James Naismith tried to invent a new sport that his students could play during the harsh winters of New England. He ended up creating what is now known as basketball, one of the most popular sports in the world. The original 13 rules of the sport were kept and sold for $4.3 million.

17. LeBron James Autographed Rookie Card

Staying on the rookie card bandwagon, the basketball player LeBron James is another Hall of Famer in his sports. Coming into the league as a teenager, James had a hype train around him you wouldn't believe. Nicknamed “The Chosen One,” he has loved up to his hype. The player's rookie card is worth a lot of money, but it is worth even more when signed. One edition sold for $5.2 million in 2021.

18. Babe Ruth's New York Yankees Jersey (1928-1930)

It's unknown what year the jersey was worn, but the main point is that the greatest baseball player ever wore it during a game. The rare jersey had the team name across the chest instead of the standard New York at the time. It became the most valuable jersey at its time of sale in 2019. It was given to the highest bidder at $5.64 million.

19. Muhammad Ali's WBC “Rumble in the Jungle” Belt (1974)

It's hard to imagine the great Muhammad Ali as an underdog, but that was in the famous match against George Foreman. Ali eventually wore out the champion Foreman using his famous “rope-a-dope” technique and knocked him out in the eighth round. The championship belt landed in an auction and sold for over $6 million.

20. Honus Wagner Card (1909)

The Honus Wagner card is the Holy Grail of sports collectibles. It is not the most expensive to be sold, but if a new one were found, it would break the internet. Indiana Jones would dodge all the traps to get this ultra-rare card. Run to the nearest auction house if you find one of these in your grampa's attic. They are worth well over $7 million, possibly more.

21. “The Olympic Manifesto” by Pierre de Coubertin (1892)

In 1986, French historian Pierre de Coubertin gave a speech detailing how the Olympic games would benefit the world and its changing social economy. The speech helped make the Olympic Committee, and four years later, the first modern Olympics were held. The speech was maintained, and it earned a price of $8.8 million.

22. Diego Maradona's “Hand of God” Argentina Jersey (1986)

The 1986 World Cup had Argentina up against Great Britain. Star footballer Diego Maradona scored the match's first goal, later known as “the Hand of God” because it was technically an illegal handball. The goal scored, and the rest is history. The game-worn jersey was sold in 2022 for $9.2 million.

23. Michael Jordan NBA Finals Jersey (1998)

Michael Jordan was a perfect five for five in the NBA Finals, and in 1998, he was going for his sixth. Of course, the greatest basketball player of all time won, and his jersey was auctioned. The jersey is one of the most expensive jerseys of all time, with a price tag of $10 million.

24. Topps Mickey Mantle Card (1952)

The Mickey Mantle card holds the record for the most valuable sports card to sell at auction. Mantle took New York and their Yankees by storm in the 1950s and 1960s. There was not another baseball player on his level of talent. The card is an all-time collectible and may never be topped in price. I was sold for $12.6 million in 2022.