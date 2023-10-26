Resurfaced Fears of Poisoned Halloween Candy Likely To Be Unfounded

Forget the evil clown or seemingly infected Zombie knocking at the door. To many parents, the big Halloween scare is what they think might be in the treats their children bring home.

But are their fears, circulating for decades, about Snickers bars laced with poison or pieces of glass hidden in cupcakes more urban myth than any kind of reality?

“The dangers of drug-laced Halloween candy are remote to nonexistent,” writes Lenore Skenazy for Reason Magazine. “Trust me: No one has ever poisoned a stranger's kid with Halloween candy,” says the president of Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence and resilience.

Still, the myth persists.

Scholarly Mythbusters

The myth of drug-laced Halloween candy continues on despite studies conducted looking into the claims. Sociologist and criminal justice expert Joel Best, along with Gerald Horiuchi published “The Razor Blade in the Apple: The Social Construction of Urban Legends, in 1985 looking into the widespread belief that anonymous monsters give children dangerous treats on Halloween.

The report found this belief is “an urban legend” born out of “growing fears about the safety of children, the dangers of crime, and other sources of a social strain.”

However, this did not stop the spread of stories of dangerous Halloween candy. Advice columnist Ann Landers from writing 10 years later: “In recent years, there have been reports of people with twisted minds putting razor blades and poison in taffy apples and Halloween candy. It is no longer safe to let your child eat treats that come from strangers.”

Best, a professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Delaware, has continued to try his learned best to put an end to such fearmongering.

He writes on his personal website: “A basic logical principle is that one cannot prove a negative. Therefore, I can never prove that no child has been killed by a Halloween sadist. I can simply note that such a death probably would be a major news story, yet I can’t find any evidence of such a story being covered by major media.”

The Truth Behind the Myths

This is not to say a poisoned candy incident never occurred. On Halloween in 1974, Ronald O’Bryan reportedly gave cyanide-laced pixie sticks to five children, including his 8-year-old son, the only one who ate the candy. The son later died.

O’Bryan, who had had recently taken out life insurance policies on his children, was convicted of murder and executed via lethal injection in 1984.