Ho-Ho-Hot Picks: 2023 Christmas Movies To Bring On The Cheer

Christmas is around the corner and it’s time to celebrate with some holiday-themed movies. These films run the gamut of genres, from thrillers to musicals.

While nothing can replace classics like It's A Wonderful Life or Home Alone, these new titles will bring some excitement to the holiday season.

With the house filled with gifts and decorations, who doesn’t want to watch Christmas movies?

New 2023 Christmas Movies

Journey to Bethlehem

Starring: Milo Manheim, Fiona Palomo, Antonio Banderas, Lecrae

Release date: November 10

This musical version of the Nativity story starts at the beginning. When Mary (Palomo) discovers she's miraculously pregnant, she and her fiance Joseph (Manheim) have a hard time processing the news. Meanwhile, a threat from the jealous King Herod (Banderas) looms over them. Christian singer Lecrae also stars as the angel Gabriel.

EXmas

Starring: Robbie Amell, Leighton Meester

Release date: November 17

Former teen heartthrobs Amell and Meester unite in the holiday staple that is the Christmas romantic comedy. EXmas has them as former flames who must duke it out in a Survivor-esque reality competition called “Best Ex at Christmas.” Expect the Upload and Gossip Girl stars to unload the charms that made them so beloved, as their characters will no doubt fall in love again.

Dashing Through the Snow

Starring: Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris

Release date: November 17

Due to a childhood trauma, a social worker from the Atlanta police department (Ludacris) hates Christmas. But he must confront his fear as he embarks on an adventure with his estranged daughter one fateful Christmas Eve. With the help of a mysterious figure played by Howery, he rediscovers the joy of Christmas. The Marvels' Teyonah Parris also co-stars in the holiday comedy.

Genie

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Paapa Essiedu

Release date: November 22

In this fantasy comedy, the Bridesmaids actress and comedienne plays Flora, a sprightly genie who helps a down-on-his-luck man, Bernard (Essiedu), win his family back before Christmas. From Richard Curtis, the writer of Notting Hill, Bridget Jones' Diary, and modern Christmas classic Love Actually, expect the same heartwarming, wholesome storyline that embodies the holiday spirit.

The Velveteen Rabbit

Starring: Phoenix Laroche; voice performances by Helena Bonham Carter, Nicola Coughlan, and Alex Lawther as the titular rabbit.

Release date: November 22

Told in a live-action-animation hybrid style, the adaptation of Margery Williams' children's classic unveils a hidden magical world that its protagonist William, played by Laroche, discovers after receiving a velveteen rabbit for Christmas. The Crown‘s Bonham Carter and Bridgerton‘s Coughlan also lend their voices to this beautifully realized romp across a realm full of Christmas magic.

The Naughty Nine

Starring: Danny Glover, Winslow Fegley, Camila Rodriguez

Release date: November 23

In this adventure-heist kids’ comedy, the naughtiest kid on Santa's list plans an Ocean's Eleven-style heist set in the North Pole. He fields a team of kids on the naughty list to break into Santa's workshop and steal presents for themselves. Jumanji: The Next Level star Glover stars as Papa Christmas. Expect the familiar dreamy Disney Christmas vibe coupled with some Home Alone-style hi-jinks.

A Biltmore Christmas

Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha

Release date: November 26

Christmas isn't complete without the warm comfort of Hallmark Channel programming. With all the formulaic rom-coms on the channel, this one stands out for its ingenious time travel-meets-Old Hollywood spin.

In this romantic comedy, a screenwriter (Lenz) time travels to the 1947 film set of a Christmas classic that she was almost remaking. There, she meets and falls in love with the film's star (Polaha). However, as time-traveling plots often do, things soon take a wild twist. Can the star-crossed, time-bending romance find its happily ever after?

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Voiced by: Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos, Chris Diamontopoulos

Release date: November 30

This short feature is a holiday spin-off from the DreamWorks animated film. It brings back The Bad Guys' Mr. Wolf and his merry band of animals for a romp to revive the city's Christmas spirit. Billed as a prequel, the half-hour feature is set before the events of the film but retains the same manic charm that audiences loved in the full-length movie.

Candy Cane Lane

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell

Release date: December 1

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy lends his one-of-a-kind comedic chops to this holiday film about a man who makes a deal with an elf (Bell) to win the neighborhood's Christmas decorating competition.

Things take a wild turn when he finds out the elf gave him an evil deal that will turn him into a plastic doll. He races against time to reverse the curse before it's too late. Black-ish star Ross co-stars as Murphy's wife.

Silent Night

Starring: Joel Kinnaman

Release date: December 1

This action-thriller about a man out for vengeance during the holiday season is perfect for those wanting a gritty Christmas. After losing his son and his voice in a gang war, Kinnaman's character goes on a Christmas Eve rampage to punish those responsible. Directed by Hong Kong's legendary gangster picture master John Woo, this promises to be a John Wick-meets-Die Hard, violent outing that offsets the holiday cheer. As the title suggests, the film has very little dialogue.

