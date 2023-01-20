10 Things People Tried and Found Out It Wasn’t for Them

Recently someone on Reddit asked, “What did you try and found out it's not for you?”

Immediately, I thought of stuffed mushrooms. But, do you know, I have tried these nasty things multiple times because the melted cheese made it look good? Yuck. Anyhoo, here are ten top-voted responses.

10. Office Jobs

One person shared, “Office jobs. I feel this one. I spent five years doing office work and didn't realize just how much it took little pieces of myself in that role. It wasn't hard, but it was unappreciated and had no real direction. The team completed stuff, and somehow I was supposed to feel fulfilled without having any part in the achievement.”

Another agreed, “Yeah. I've tried varying office roles and decided any job that has me sitting still or confined to one room is not a viable choice. And my hyperactivity will also negatively impact other people's work, so it's a mess all around.”

9. Being a Crime Scene Investigator

One user shared, “I have a bachelor's degree in forensics. I got hired in my dream position at 23, just two years after I graduated. This was plan A, the dream I had been working towards since I decided to enter forensics when I was 16. Then I quit after just 3 1/2 months. I wasn't prepared for how intense crime scenes are.”

“The emotional and mental intensity of a scene would paralyze me. Most death investigation crime scenes were suicides, homicides, and drug overdoses. We rarely had someone die peacefully surrounded by people they loved.”

“It was always violent and lonely. I tended to think about a person's last moments that led up to why we were there, and I would be overcome with emotion. I had panic attacks at multiple scenes.”

8. Casual Hook-Ups

“Casual hook-ups. A committed relationship is far less stressful and more satisfying,” one user expressed.

Another replied, “Totally agree. Physical attraction isn't enough for me to enjoy it. If I don't know the person, I don't trust them and am way too in my head the entire time. I tried it a few times. Subpar with women and even worse with men. Won't be trying it again.”

7. Sensory Deprivation Tank

“I tried a sensory deprivation tank because I thought it would be therapeutic, etc., and it devolved into a panic attack. I tried to ride it out, but fifteen minutes in, I crawled out crying and shivering. Some of us need to feel connected to our senses to feel real. Also, the salt burned the heck out of my scalp. Wear a swimming cap if you're going to try it.”

6. Being Active on Social Media

“Being active on social media,” replied one. “I prefer to keep to myself and not share my life online. When I say social media, I mainly talk about Facebook and Instagram.”

“The platforms where you use your real name, and you're surrounded by people you know, not Reddit.”

Another agreed, “I'll happily post anonymously on my Reddit account, but otherwise, it feels unnatural to be on other social media platforms.”

5. Being a Teacher

A teacher admitted, “Being a teacher. I love teaching but hate being a teacher. The funny thing is that I'm still teaching. I will be changing after this school year is done. Do I know what to do? Not really, but I shiver at the thought of another 30 years to go.”

Another teacher exclaimed, “Admin and parents killed my passion for teaching!”

4. Nightclubs

One person confessed, “Nightclubs. I grew up in a super religious house, so I wasn't allowed to go. Then I moved out and found them super boring and overwhelming. You can't have a conversation, people seem to be acting to look cool and get laid, and it can get super expensive.”

“I also tried them and learned that they serve a great function of keeping people I have no interest in interacting with within a place I don't want to be,” a second user agreed.

3. Playing the Guitar

Someone admitted, “Playing the guitar in an elective class at a public high school. My teacher straight up promised to give me an A for effort if I didn't come to class anymore.”

A second user said, “They sound like a terrible teacher. That may have been the main issue.” Finally, a third expressed, “You failed successfully.”

2. Working in a Daycare

“Working in a daycare. It made me realize I love my kids, not all kids,” shared one. Another replied, “I love kids. I'm great with them. Teaching preschool cured me of ever wanting to work with them again.”

However, another stated, “I worked in childcare and confirmed that I like kids. Other people's kids. I will never have kids.”

1. Heroin

The number one voted response was heroin. Someone elaborated, “I tried it once for like ten years. So 0 out of 10 would not recommend.” Another agreed, “I also would not recommend heroin.”

“It dominated my life for 3-4 years when I was younger. I just achieved 15 years clean a couple of weeks ago.” “That's a terrifying way to describe addiction. I hope you're doing well,” a third responded.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of things people tried that wasn't for them. Also, check out these stupidest things that people actually believe!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.