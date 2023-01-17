Work-Play Balance: 10 Hobbies You Should Create Time For

All work and no play makes you…well, you know.

Work can get overwhelming and almost never-ending. Creating time to unwind is just as important to your career to ensure you're not working and putting too much strain on yourself.

Healthy habits and hobbies also prevent you from burn-out, which is important if you plan on optimizing your time and energy. With new year resolutions, a lot of people are under extra internal and external pressure, but according to Twitter, there are certain hobbies you also should be spending a lot of time with. These 10 for starters.

1. Quilting

Quilting is the art of stitching layers of fabric together either manually using a needle and thread, or mechanically with a sewing machine or specialized longarm quilting system.

Benefits include increased self-confidence and lower heart rate and blood pressure.

2. Gardening

Gardening, a part of horticulture, entails growing or caring for a garden to keep it beautiful. Your skin would thank you for the extra hours in the sun, and your mood would experience similar enrichment. It also helps your body fight diseases, reduce stress, and improve your sleep.

3. Reading

Reading may be one of the underrated hobbies. Maybe as a young teenager, you read a lot. But now, with work and increased busy schedules, it's almost impossible to find time to read.

However, reading has been proven to help decrease stress and increase productivity, so you would be doing yourself a world of good by making out time to read.

4. Dancing

Dancing can be a very fun sport, but it's more than just that. Your body benefits in a million ways when you let it loose: better flexibility, balance, concentration, and stamina, decreased depression, more energy, and improved cardiovascular health.

So, the next time you find yourself on a dance floor, make sure you're the last person to leave!

5. Yoga

Yoga is often described as liberating, and rightfully so. It is a Hindu spiritual and ascetic discipline, which involves placing your body in certain positions to establish breath control, simple meditation, flexibility, better body postures.

It improves health and relaxation.

6. Crochet

Crochet can be an excellent to pass time. During the COVID era, many people reported that they spent a lot of time crocheting, and it helped them feel better and less depressed.

Crochet is a handicraft which involves making clothes with wool and a needle with a hook at the end. Study found that crochet designers were generally happier, more creative, and more useful.

7. Photography

Moments come and go, but with photos, they can last multiple lifetimes. And there's the popular saying: A good picture is worth a thousand words.

What better to way to spend your time than taking photos of the beautiful things and people around you? And if you've been feel down in the dumps, unmotivated, or overwhelmed, photos can help you see the beauty in life.

8. Pottery

Imagine being able to touch and mold art as palpable and striking as pottery. Pottery is one of the oldest art forms. It can unleash the thoughtful and creative side of you, as the art requires extreme care, deliberation, and innovation.

9. Jewelry

Jewelry is a girl's best friend, but jewelry making is a gender-neutral art that can be enjoyed by anyone. It is a valid and strong form of self-expression, and improves mental health, creativity, and happiness.

It can also be very lucrative if you choose to make money while having fun.

10. Playing Music

Not everyone is blessed with Mariah Carey or Beyoncé-level vocals, even with the help of vocal coaches. Luckily, there are other ways to enjoy music through instruments like guitars, pianos, cellos, to name a few.

Among its plethora of benefits, playing instruments boosts your mental abilities, creativity, coordination, and connectivity.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.