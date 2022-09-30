Hocus Pocus 2 Casts Mixed Fan Reactions

Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 2 has reunited audiences with the Sanderson Sisters, and people are screaming! Many fans expressed excitement, and others weren't so kind. Here's a look at how Twitter is responding. Twitter account @HocusPocusMovie announced, “They have arrived. The Sanderson Sisters are BACK! #HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus!”

Fans Excited to Watch Hocus Pocus 2

People flooded the feed with posts about being excited to watch Hocus Pocus 2 with loved ones tonight. Others professed they could not wait! Tweeter @letsgetspooked shouted, “TODAY IS THE DAY.” 

User @TylerFurlongAK confessed, “I’m currently watching Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+, and, I gotta say, this is just as fun as the original.” 

Happy Fan Reactions of Hocus Pocus 2

Tweeter @t__bean exclaimed, “Hocus Pocus 2 was so good!!! A perfect mix of modern story and the original. Plenty of nods to the OG, and it was so cute. I'll definitely watch this again!”

Another user, @sleepingwdaisy, shared the cutest pic of her stuffed Sanderson Sisters, “Not me waking up, and the first thing I do is put on Hocus Pocus 2.”

Tweeter @jadelouiseali shared, “Autumn candle lit, champagne poured, nachos for dinner and Hocus Pocus 2 to watch! All while it's raining outside for unmatched vibes.”

Disappointed Reactions to Watching Hocus Pocus 2

User @BecauseImBilly stated, “Controversial, but Hocus Pocus 2 has not been worth a 29-year wait.”

Tweeter @lovesongsdaily expressed, “Hocus Pocus will always remain #1, but Hocus Pocus 2  SUCKED!! Why didn’t you guys continue where the first movie left off, with the entire original cast still in it??? You guys always suck after your first movies, @Disney.”

Tweeter @kimberrlee24 said, “Hocus Pocus 2 was not what I expected. Definitely for the newer generation, and quite frankly, I'm upset! Goodbye to the Sanderson sisters.”

More Fan Responses

Cosplayer @SamSyndulla shared awesome photos, “Still reeling from such an amazing night at @HocusPocusMovie world premiere. It was such an honor to be on the Purple Carper amongst such incredible people! I hope you all love the movie as much as I did! #HocusPocus2 #HocusPocus thank you, @Disney, for the invite!”

Tweeter @9woodMac wondered, “So was Dani's costume inspired by Mother Witch in the Hocus Pocus universe, or was Mother Witch's costume an Easter egg to the original? My head hurts.”

Several fans commented that there is an after-credit scene. So be sure to watch for that Easter egg. Finally, @WriteAsRae said, “We should all agree not to read a single review for #HocusPocus2 —good or bad. We don't care if it's a masterpiece or the story flows well or blah blah blah. They did this for the fans, and we are grateful. ‘Professional' opinions are irrelevant.”

