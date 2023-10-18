Nintendo Reveals Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Images for Nintendo Switch

Fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter rejoice! After a four-month release delay, we finally have detailed images for “Hogwarts Legacy” on the Switch. With the game release scheduled for November 14, 2023, fans are excited to get a glimpse of what to expect when it does drop, and these recent screenshots have given us enough to fuel our gaming fire.

Screenshot Details

Judging by the screenshots, the game will still be beautiful but have a drop in visual quality. We get to see some familiar faces, such as a member of the House of Slytherin, Sebastian Sallow, and Charms Professor, Abraham Ronen. Of course, the Switch has limited space, so big open-world games aren't always its strong suit.

People online are concerned about the game's frame rate when it is released while others are hoping for a similar performance to The “Witcher 3”. However, we'll have to wait for a few more weeks and remain patient.

Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch Specs

There is little about what we can expect from the game's performance until its official release. However, we have been given its file size of 31.3 GB.

How to Pre-Order and Additional Downloadable Content

Since the delay was first announced, “Hogwarts Legacy” has been available to pre-order on Amazon. However, the standard and deluxe versions of the game have officially become available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch eShop and Nintendo’s website. As an incentive, the Onyx Hippogriff mount will be gifted to those who pre-order as a bonus.

The Dark Arts downloadable content has also been announced for release. A thestral mount, cosmetic items, and a new battle arena are included in the pack. Make a note that the deluxe edition of the game will come with the core game and its DLC items.

Hogwarts Legacy Game Story and Details

Taking place in the 1800s, the immersive open-world RPG lets you explore the halls of Hogwarts as a student of your design. You'll be able to make allies, have adventures in the castle’s interior and outside grounds, battle enemies, including dark wizards and magical creatures, take classes to advance your learning and skills, and become the ultimate witch or wizard you want to be.

What Gamers Are Saying

There are two main factions of what is expected for the game to be like at release. On one side, those sharing jokes compare the game's potential performance and quality to old Harry Potter games. One member of an online forum even says, “Five minutes to leave the main staircase and load outside, take it or leave it.” The other side is holding out hope for a good gaming experience.

But other fans are excited online to find out about 31.3 GB space. Ultimately, we can only wait and see what the future of Hogwarts Legacy's Nintendo Switch version will hold for us.