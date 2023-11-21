Ten Best Holiday Events in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

There are plenty of holiday events to choose from in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. From outdoor experiences to theme parks to mountain coasters, there is no shortage of fun!

Ten Incredible Holiday Events in Pigeon Forge

No matter what kind of way you feel like celebrating, there's never a lack of things to do in the popular city. From free nightly strolls to Southern-style dinner shows, here are the best things to do in Pigeon Forge this winter.

1. See Six Million Lights at Dollywood

Dollywood‘s Smoky Mountain Christmas offers guests over six million lights that sparkle and shine when the sun sets. With park admission, you'll have access to live Christmas shows, carolers singing traditional Christmas songs, and plenty of Dolly Christmas music throughout the park. If that wasn't enough to draw you to visit, the back section of the park has a giant digital tree with lights that sync to a show with real snow falling from the sky.

2. Visit the Island in Pigeon Forge

Offering free guest parking, The Island in Pigeon Forge is an ideal place to visit this holiday season. On the half-hour and hour marks, head to the large fountain, grab a seat in a comfy chair and watch the water and light show filled with Christmas music and classic southern tunes. With plenty of shopping, dining options, and attractions, the literal high point is going for a nighttime spin on the Great Smoky Mountain Wheel to see the gorgeous mountains' gorgeous views and the countless Christmas lights and decorations below.

3. Dine at Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Show

While Dolly Parton's Stampede is a fun indoor dinner show, no matter what time you visit, it's during the winter holidays that the fun ramps up. With skilled riders and plenty of cool tricks, it's a great way to fill your belly and get a real glimpse at what the Christmas season is about with its live Nativity.

4. Spy the Wonders of Light Walking Trail

Near The Island in Pigeon Forge, the Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail is one of the best ways to celebrate Christmas – and it's free! Just over a mile in length, the easy paved path is packed with Christmas lights, animated displays, and fun photo opportunities. The easiest way to access is to park in The Island parking lot and look for the lit arches to start your Stroll.

5. Take a Trip on the Smoky Mountain Coaster

If you want to glimpse the Great Smoky Mountains while hurling up to 30 miles an hour at your own pace, the Smoky Mountain coaster is an exhilarating way to get fresh mountain air into your lungs. In this self-drive, sled-style ride, its smooth metal tracks glide you down the mountain and showcase the stunning scenery.

6. See Some Mad Skills and Dine at Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud

Ever wanted to see a lumberjack show in person? Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud is the perfect way to do it. Unique in the fact that you grab a box meal and find a seat in the stadium area, the live entertainment and skilled lumberjacks will make you laugh in both wonder and awe.

7. Do Some Tubing at Pigeon Forge Snow

Open every day, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, Pigeon Forge Snow is a massive climate-controlled indoor space with actual snow tubing and a giant snow field to play in. Each hour-long ticket lets you ride down one of seven tubing lanes as much as you want, and you don't have to worry about hiking up the hill thanks to its magic carpet-style ramp. If you're not into tubing and still want to take the kiddos, there's plenty of seating both on the main level and upstairs. They even have paid massage chairs if you need a little me time.

8. See Jaw-Dropping Scenic Views of the Great Smoky Mountains on a Pink Jeep Tour

If strapping into the back of an open-air Barbie pink jeep is your way of seeing the Great Smoky Mountains, Pink Jeep Tours will be right up your proverbial street. Offering three unique tours, you can pick the one best suited for you and your traveling party.

I loved rolling along the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail in Great Smoky Mountain National Park and learning about the historic cabins. At the end of the tour, keep in mind you'll have the opportunity to bounce and bump along Pink Jeep’s exclusive off-road path, and make sure you keep an eye out for the dozen or so wooden baby black bears.

9. See the Titanic Museum in All Its Christmas Beauty

There's no way to mention the best things to do in Pigeon Forge during the holidays without showcasing the gorgeous Titanic Museum. While it's a beautiful trip through America's unfortunate marine history, no matter what time you visit at Christmas time, its beauty is elevated to the max. When you check in, you'll receive a boarding pass featuring an actual Titanic passenger and learn your fate at the exhibit's end. In between, seeing authentic Titanic artifacts, spying on the gorgeous Christmas decorations, and feeling water at 28 F will truly immerse you in the ship experience.

10. Stay in Pigeon Forge's Margaritaville Island Hotel

If you want to be in the heart of all the fun, Margaritaville Island Hotel is the place to stay. Offering both valet and self-parking, guest rooms with plenty of space, and gas fireplaces, book a fountain view room for an easy way to catch the bi-hourly fountain show via your personal patio. I loved that our two queen guest room had a microwave, mini fridge, personal safe, and lots of space to move about. Add in the fact that there's a coffee house on sight, and the main entrance is literally on the Island itself, it's a place that I'd happily stay again, especially at Christmastime.