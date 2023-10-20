The Holidays at Universal Orlando 2023

The holidays at Universal Orlando kick off this year on November 17. Bookings are now open for special holiday activities such as Breakfast with the Grinch and Universal's Holiday Tour.

From Friday, November 17, through Sunday, December 31, Universal will transform its theme parks into festive destinations showcasing holiday classics and pop culture icons. Guests can expect to enjoy events such as “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” meeting the Grinch during “Grinchmas,” and seeing larger-than-life balloons during “Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's.”

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be transformed into a wizarding holiday wonderland with magical decorations. In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Hogsmeade, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle will be projected on Hogwarts Castle. This magical holiday display is viewable from Hogsmeade in Universal Islands of Adventure.

Other holiday performances include The Frog Choir and wizarding world’s most popular singing sensation, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees. Each group will perform holiday-themed songs.

Universal's Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s returns to the streets of Universal Studios. The parade will include larger-than-life balloons, jolly performers, and characters from Despicable Me, Shrek, and Madagascar. The parade will conclude with Santa riding through the route in his sleigh.

Grinchmas

Grinchmas will be returning to Universal Islands of Adventure. Grinchmas is the celebration of all things Grinch. The Grinch himself stars in the live retelling of the Dr. Seuss holiday classic, the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.”

Seuss Landing will be decorated for the season. The Whos from Who-ville and the Grinch will be available for special photo opportunities.

Mannheim Steamroller

Mannheim Steamroller will return to Universal Studios Florida with live performances on December 2, 3, 9, and 10.

Universal’s Holiday Tour

Universal’s Holiday Tour is available to book on select dates from November 19 through December 30, 2023. Pricing starts at $79.99 per person (plus tax), and separate theme park admission with a 1-day, 2-Park Park-to-Park ticket is required. This guided tour gives guests access to all the beloved holiday entertainment experiences, including:

Meet the Grinch and his dog, Max, while enjoying small bites, desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Reserved seating at the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.”

A meet-and-greet photo opportunity with Santa Claus

An exclusive, after-hours showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Hogsmeade

Annual passholders can receive $10 off the price of this tour by calling in to make their reservation.

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast

Start your holiday off right with “The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast.” Enjoy breakfast at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure as well as appearances by the Grinch and other Dr. Seuss characters.

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast is available on select dates from November 17 through December 27 for $58.99 + tax per adult and $32.99 + tax per child (ages 3-9). Annual passholders can receive 20% off of these prices if they are Premier or Preferred passholders.

CityWalk and Univeral Orlando Resorts

Seasonal food, beverages, and entertainment will be available at Universal CityWalk. All eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels will be decorated for the holidays. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s special menus will be available at all Universal hotels. Select hotels offer unique holiday entertainment like menorah lighting ceremonies, Christmas tree lighting, and strolling carolers.