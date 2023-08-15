The Best Hollywood Blockbusters That Stand The Test of Time

Hollywood has produced countless blockbusters over the years, but only a select few have stood the test of time and become true classics.

These timeless movies have captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences for generations and are just as compelling today as they were when they were first released.

This article features the 41 best Hollywood blockbusters that stand the test of time and explore why they're still must-see films worth revisiting and re-watching.

From the iconic movies of the Golden Age of Hollywood to more recent rewatchable films, everything is covered.

So sit back, grab some popcorn, and get ready to dive into some of the greatest films ever made.

1 – The Godfather (1972)

The aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son.

2 – Jaws (1975)

When a giant great white shark begins to menace the small island community of Amity, a police chief, a marine scientist, and a grizzled fisherman set out to stop it.

3 – Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee, and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying battle station while attempting to rescue Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader.

4 – The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Two imprisoned men bond over several years, finding solace and eventual redemption through acts of common decency in this adaptation of the Stephen King story.

5 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home world in this classic film from Steven Spielberg.

6 – Jurassic Park (1993)

During a preview tour, a theme park suffers a major power breakdown, allowing its cloned dinosaur exhibits to run amok.

7 – Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

In 1936, the U.S. government hired archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis.

8 – The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

A young FBI cadet must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims.

9 – Titanic (1997)

A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic in the film directed by James Cameron.

10 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Dorothy Gale has swept away from her farm in Kansas to the magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard, who can help her return home to Kansas.

11 – Gone with the Wind (1939)

A manipulative Southern belle carries on a turbulent affair with a blockade runner during the American Civil War and Reconstruction periods.

12 – Casablanca (1942)

A cynical nightclub owner in Casablanca encounters his former lover and her husband, a resistance leader, and must choose between his own self-interest and the greater good.

13 – Citizen Kane (1941)

Following the death of a publishing tycoon, news reporters scramble to discover the meaning of his final utterance.

14 – Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

The story of T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united and led the diverse, often warring, Arab tribes during World War I to fight the Turks.

15 – Psycho (1960)

A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer's client, goes on the run, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.

16 – The Graduate (1967)

A disillusioned college graduate is torn between his older lover and her daughter.

17 – The Exorcist (1973)

In the classic horror film, a teenage girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, and her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter.

18 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

A criminal pleads insanity and is admitted to a mental institution, where he rebels against the oppressive nurse and rallies up the scared patients.

19 – Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a supremely rare chance to fight heavy-weight champion Apollo Creed in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

20 – The Terminator (1984)

A human-looking indestructible cyborg is sent from 2029 to 1984 to assassinate a waitress whose unborn son will lead humanity in a war against the machines, while a soldier from that war is sent to protect her at all costs.

21 – Blade Runner (1982)

A blade runner must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.

22 – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

After the Empire brutally overpowers the Rebels on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda while Darth Vader pursues Luke's friends.

23 – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

When Dr. Henry Jones Sr. suddenly goes missing while pursuing the Holy Grail, eminent archaeologist Indiana must team up with Marcus Brody, Sallah, and Elsa Schneider to follow in his father's footsteps and stop the Nazis from getting their hands on the Holy Grail first.

24 – Top Gun (1986)

As students at the United States Navy's elite fighter weapons school compete to be best in the class, one daring young pilot learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom.

25 – Dirty Dancing (1987)

Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle.

26 – Ghostbusters (1984)

Three former parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost removal service.

27 – Grease (1978)

Good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they're now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?

28 – The Breakfast Club (1985)

Five high school students, all with different stereotypes, meet in detention, pouring their hearts out to each other and discovering how they have a lot more in common than they thought.

29 – Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

A high school wise guy is determined to have a day off from school, despite what the Principal thinks of that.

30 – Pretty Woman (1990)

A man in a legal but hurtful business needs an escort for some social events and hires a beautiful prostitute he meets… only to fall in love.

31 – The Princess Bride (1987)

While home sick in bed, a young boy's grandfather reads him the story of a farmboy-turned-pirate who encounters numerous obstacles, enemies, and allies in his quest to be reunited with his true love.

32 – The Goonies (1985)

To save their home from foreclosure, a group of misfits set out to find a pirate's ancient treasure.

33 – The Karate Kid (1984)

A martial arts master agrees to teach karate to a bullied teenager.

34 – Home Alone (1990)

An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

35 – Clueless (1995)

A rich high school student tries to boost a new pupil's popularity but reckons without affairs of the heart getting in the way.

36 – Fight Club (1999)

An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soapmaker form an underground fight club that evolves into something much, much more.

37 – Pulp Fiction (1994)

The film, directed by Quentin Tarantino, focuses on the lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster's wife, and a pair of diner bandits intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption.

38 – The Usual Suspects (1995)

A sole survivor tells of the twisty events leading up to a horrific gun battle on a boat, which began when five criminals met at a seemingly random police lineup.

39 – Heat (1995)

A group of professional bank robbers starts to feel the heat from police when they unknowingly leave a clue about their latest heist.

40 – The Sixth Sense (1999)

A boy who communicates with spirits seeks the help of a disheartened child psychologist.

41 – The Shining (1980)

A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter, where a sinister presence influences the father into violence. At the same time, his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both the past and future.