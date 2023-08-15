The Best Hollywood Blockbusters That Stand The Test of Time

by
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Hollywood has produced countless blockbusters over the years, but only a select few have stood the test of time and become true classics.

These timeless movies have captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences for generations and are just as compelling today as they were when they were first released.

This article features the 41 best Hollywood blockbusters that stand the test of time and explore why they're still must-see films worth revisiting and re-watching.

From the iconic movies of the Golden Age of Hollywood to more recent rewatchable films, everything is covered.

So sit back, grab some popcorn, and get ready to dive into some of the greatest films ever made.

1 – The Godfather (1972)

The aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son.

2 – Jaws (1975)

jaws 1
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

When a giant great white shark begins to menace the small island community of Amity, a police chief, a marine scientist, and a grizzled fisherman set out to stop it.

3 – Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) Movie
Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee, and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying battle station while attempting to rescue Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader.

4 – The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Two imprisoned men bond over several years, finding solace and eventual redemption through acts of common decency in this adaptation of the Stephen King story.

5 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Image Credit: Universal Studios.

A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home world in this classic film from Steven Spielberg.

6 – Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

During a preview tour, a theme park suffers a major power breakdown, allowing its cloned dinosaur exhibits to run amok.

7 – Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark Harrison Ford
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

In 1936, the U.S. government hired archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis.

8 – The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs Anthony Hopkins
Image Credit: MGM.

A young FBI cadet must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims.

9 – Titanic (1997)

Titanic
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic in the film directed by James Cameron.

10 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz Billie Burke
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

Dorothy Gale has swept away from her farm in Kansas to the magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard, who can help her return home to Kansas.

11 – Gone with the Wind (1939)

Gone With The Wind Vivien Leigh
Image Credit: Loew's Inc.

A manipulative Southern belle carries on a turbulent affair with a blockade runner during the American Civil War and Reconstruction periods.

12 – Casablanca (1942)

Here's Looking at You, Kid.- Casablanca (1942)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A cynical nightclub owner in Casablanca encounters his former lover and her husband, a resistance leader, and must choose between his own self-interest and the greater good.

13 – Citizen Kane (1941)

Citizen Kane
Image Credit: RKO Pictures.

Following the death of a publishing tycoon, news reporters scramble to discover the meaning of his final utterance.

14 – Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia 1962
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

The story of T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united and led the diverse, often warring, Arab tribes during World War I to fight the Turks.

15 – Psycho (1960)

Psycho Anthony Perkins
Image Credits: Shamley Productions.

A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer's client, goes on the run, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.

16 – The Graduate (1967)

The Graduate Dustin Hoffman
Image Credit: United Artists.

A disillusioned college graduate is torn between his older lover and her daughter.

17 – The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

In the classic horror film, a teenage girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, and her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter.

18 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest Louise Fletcher
Image Credit: United Artists.

A criminal pleads insanity and is admitted to a mental institution, where he rebels against the oppressive nurse and rallies up the scared patients.

19 – Rocky (1976)

Rocky Sylvester Stallone
Image Credit: United Artists.

Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a supremely rare chance to fight heavy-weight champion Apollo Creed in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

20 – The Terminator (1984)

The Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger
Image Credit: Orion Pictures.

A human-looking indestructible cyborg is sent from 2029 to 1984 to assassinate a waitress whose unborn son will lead humanity in a war against the machines, while a soldier from that war is sent to protect her at all costs.

21 – Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner Harrison Ford
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A blade runner must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.

22 – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

The Empire Strikes Back Scruffy looking nerf-herder Han solo Leia Organza Harrison Ford Carrie Fisher.
Image Credit: Lucasfilm.

After the Empire brutally overpowers the Rebels on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda while Darth Vader pursues Luke's friends.

23 – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

When Dr. Henry Jones Sr. suddenly goes missing while pursuing the Holy Grail, eminent archaeologist Indiana must team up with Marcus Brody, Sallah, and Elsa Schneider to follow in his father's footsteps and stop the Nazis from getting their hands on the Holy Grail first.

24 – Top Gun (1986)

Top Gun Tom Cruise
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

As students at the United States Navy's elite fighter weapons school compete to be best in the class, one daring young pilot learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom.

25 – Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze
Image Credit: Vestron Pictures.

Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle.

26 – Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

Three former parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost removal service.

27 – Grease (1978)

Grease John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they're now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?

28 – The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club Molly Ringwald
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Five high school students, all with different stereotypes, meet in detention, pouring their hearts out to each other and discovering how they have a lot more in common than they thought.

29 – Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A high school wise guy is determined to have a day off from school, despite what the Principal thinks of that.

30 – Pretty Woman (1990)

Pretty Woman Richard Gere, Julia Roberts
Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

A man in a legal but hurtful business needs an escort for some social events and hires a beautiful prostitute he meets… only to fall in love.

31 – The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox / MGM.

While home sick in bed, a young boy's grandfather reads him the story of a farmboy-turned-pirate who encounters numerous obstacles, enemies, and allies in his quest to be reunited with his true love.

32 – The Goonies (1985)

Jeff Cohen The Goonies
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

To save their home from foreclosure, a group of misfits set out to find a pirate's ancient treasure.

33 – The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

A martial arts master agrees to teach karate to a bullied teenager.

34 – Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

35 – Clueless (1995)

clueless e1692107073941
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A rich high school student tries to boost a new pupil's popularity but reckons without affairs of the heart getting in the way.

36 – Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club Brad Pitt, Edward Norton
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soapmaker form an underground fight club that evolves into something much, much more.

37 – Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta
Image Credit: Miramax Films.

The film, directed by Quentin Tarantino, focuses on the lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster's wife, and a pair of diner bandits intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption.

38 – The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Usual Suspects
Image Credit: Gramercy Pictures.

A sole survivor tells of the twisty events leading up to a horrific gun battle on a boat, which began when five criminals met at a seemingly random police lineup.

39 – Heat (1995)

Heat 1995
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A group of professional bank robbers starts to feel the heat from police when they unknowingly leave a clue about their latest heist.

40 – The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sixth Sense Bruce Willis Haley Joel Osment Toni Collette
Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures.

A boy who communicates with spirits seeks the help of a disheartened child psychologist.

41 – The Shining (1980)

The Shining Jack Nicholson
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter, where a sinister presence influences the father into violence. At the same time, his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both the past and future.

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

Diving Into The Feud Between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk