Hollywood Heartbreak: 25 Famous Couples Who Called It Quits in 2023

Many have dubbed 2023 the year of breakups. Some attribute all the splits to the powerful feminist messages coming from Barbie, the Eras Tour, and the Renaissance Tour. Whether those are relevant factors or not doesn’t change the immense wave of splits and divorces that have already taken place this year, and 2023 isn’t over. Here are 25 of the most notable celebrity breakups of the year. Interestingly, it seems that a lot of Joes and Sophie/Sophias have fallen victim to the 2023 relationship curse.

1. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

One of the biggest breakups in the year came at the very beginning of 2023 and rocked the Swiftie fandom. Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift were together for six years, so their breakup was a big deal and shocked many fans. It wasn’t Taylor’s only breakup of the year, but I think we all wish the Matty Healy thing didn’t happen.

2. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Another major breakup was between Ariana Grande and her husband. Grande and Dalton Gomez were only together for a couple of years, but fans thought it was going to last. The drama surrounding this breakup — from the timing of her new relationship to the obvious PR pictures of her without the ring — is still not over.

3. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ breakup is more recent news and seems to be a messy split. They were together for four years and share two children together, making the break all the more heartbreaking. So far, it seems like their relationship ended in hostility.

4. Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello were married for a whopping seven years before calling it quits, so it’s another serious breakup. They stated that they were simply too different and felt that their goals and lifestyles did not align. It’s a shame because they were charming together.

5. Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

So, this one isn’t technically a Hollywood breakup, but it’s close enough. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced their divorce, much to the dismay of adoring fans who thought they were a perfect couple. They take the cake here, as they were married for almost 20 years.

6. Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios dated for about two years, and then their relationship went down in flames. Allegedly, he cheated on her, and the betrayal rumors were brutal, causing many to side with Sophia. However, it’s been a few months, and she has a new boo.

7. Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes were married for just over a year but had been friends for over a decade, making the split heartbreaking. Their breakup seemed to drag out, and they claim to be amicable, but there have been rumors of affairs and other problems.

8. Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White is gaining a substantial following of loyal fans, meaning everyone was watching when the married couple split up. They were married for about four years before she filed for divorce, and they’re still separated. Luckily, they seem to be co-parenting very maturely.

9. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon’s PR team did a fabulous job of keeping her divorce under wraps, as I didn’t know about it until very recently. She posted about it on her Instagram, but their divorce was likely overshadowed by all the other big-name breakups on this list.

10. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman

This one was particularly heartbreaking for me. These two were married for 27 years, so longer than I’ve been alive. Their divorce was supposedly very amicable, but that doesn’t make it any less sad. It makes you wonder what could’ve changed between them over the course of almost three decades.

11. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been a topic of conversation for a long time now, between her funky Instagram videos to her abusive conservatorship. But her recent breakup seemed to fly under the radar. Nevertheless, these two were together for over seven years, so it was a significant split for both of them.

12. Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Another breakup that ruined me was Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef. These two tied the knot in 2017 and share four children, but couldn’t make their love last. They cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their divorce, which gives us little to no insight into what happened.

13. Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

Billie’s fans were divided when she began dating Jesse, as people felt there was an inappropriate age gap and the relationship was unhealthy, But others were simply happy for her. Well, they broke up after less than a year of dating, so clearly, it wasn’t meant to be.

14. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Another long-time marriage that fell apart in 2023 was between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. They were together for 18 years and also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce. They did have a 19-year age gap, which may have contributed to their breakup.

15. Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Billy Porter and Adam Smith were one of those couples that seemed like they’d be together forever, but they ended their marriage after six years. While this is sad to hear, their split did seem very amicable and thoughtful, as both wanted different things.

16. Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling

On the other hand, the split between Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling was tumultuous and layered. Their relationship was somewhat of a mystery, and Janet filed for divorce after Drake was missing and then found in Florida. They were together for about five years.

17. Elle Fanning and Max Minghella

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella are another couple who kept their relationship very private, but Elle confirmed the split in April. They dated for over four years, and neither of them has commented on why they broke up, but they have confirmed the breakup.

18. Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz

Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz were also together for over four years but apparently couldn’t make it work. It took the actress a while to discuss and confirm the breakup publicly, making me think it was likely a very difficult and emotional decision that took them both time to process.

19. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Half of my readers are saying, “Who?” while the other half are saying, “SCANDOVAL.” These two were Vanderpump Rules stars, and their breakup was messy and very public. He was caught cheating with another cast member, one of Ariana’s best friends. Both Tom and his affair partner, Raquel Leviss, are clearly selfish people.

20. Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun had a rollercoaster of a relationship that started at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021. While they got engaged very quickly, they never tied the knot and called off their engagement a few months ago, following Avril’s pattern of complex love affairs.

21. Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike

If you watch Euphoria, this breakup was very notable. Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike are co-stars in the show and have a few steamy scenes together. Well, this translated into real life as the two began dating off-screen. They dated for a little over a year before calling it quits.

22. Halsey and Alev Aydin

Halsey and Alev Aydin were together for about four years and have an adorable son together. While Halsey has started dating someone else, the two have been seen together in public, amicably co-parenting. It seems like a very mature breakup, even though it’s a shame they couldn’t stay together.

23. Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

Maybe not the most famous couple, but Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mother, filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, Richard Lawson. The reasons for their divorce are unclear, but some people have speculated that it has something to do with the power of Beyonce’s tour — however, that’s a complex discussion.

24. Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson

While it looked like Bijou stood by Danny throughout the assault accusations, she finally filed for divorce after his conviction. Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson were together for 12 years and have a daughter together. She has not commented on why she filed when she did.

25. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been very chaotic, as they’ve broken up and gotten back together several times. However, their latest split at the beginning of 2023 seems to be sticking, and Kylie has been dating Timothee Chalamet for a few months, which feels like a fever dream.

