Hollywood Mysteries: Were These Celebrity Stories Planned?

Celebrities, you are convincing nobody. In today's post-truth society, pulling the wool over people's eyes has never been easier, depending on who you ask. But which celebrity stories over the years do internet users consider fake? A recent online discussion wades into the subject.

1. Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley

Back when Michael Jackson was starting to lose his street cred following his much-publicized abuse accusations, his people must have thought they had a genius idea. “I know, why don't we unite the King of Pop with the King of Rock and Roll?” Enter the late Lisa Marie Presley as Jackson's wife in 1994, and you have what appeared to be the fakest musical matrimony ever.

2. Kim Kardashian's Illicit Tape

Back in turn-of-the-century America, the thought that someone other than an adult entertainer might leak an intimate love recording was unfamiliar. Kim wasn't the first major celeb to “accidentally” lose a recording, but we know it probably wasn't leaked. Her co-star, Ray J, revealed that Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, was behind the entire episode.

3. Hilaria Baldwin's Phony Accent

She kept it up for over a decade, speaking in her — admittedly good — Spanish accent in red-carpet interviews, on chat shows, and in social media posts. However, Daily Mail reported how Baldwin's claim that she was born in Spain soon returned to sting her after several fellow stars, including Amy Schumer, called her out. It turned out that Hilaria was born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas, which is about as Anglo a name one can have. However, Baldwin doubled down, stating she had a mixed childhood, spending much of it in Spain.

4. Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake

In 2002, Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson got into hot water after their infamous Super Bowl halftime show “wardrobe malfunction.” Toward the end of Timberlake's single “Rock Your Body,” a planned wardrobe reveal went awry, ending with part of Jackson's cleavage exposed. Her career never recovered, while Timberlake's went from strength to strength, and cynical commenters feel it was just another publicity stunt intended to shock, which was common at the time.

5. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Some people feel that the Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson romance was a publicity stunt that even Davidson didn't know about. Others think the relationship announcement coincided with Kylie Jenner's breakup with disgraced rapper Travis Scott following his Astroworld Festival concert tragedy.

6. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

While they seem smitten on camera, the power couple may be hiding a cynical reality, according to some fans. The idea is that if you conducted an internet search of the terms: “Taylor Swift – Jets” back before the couple dated, results would show how many carbon miles Tay-Tay has accumulated in private jets. However, this is a highly skeptical take — or is it?

7. Every Tom Cruise Marriage

From the early days with Nicole Kidman to his five-year union with a fleeing Katie Holmes, poor Tom Cruise has never been able to make his relationships stick. Unfortunately, Cruise spent many days in the headlines for his love life, making many fans question their validity. Rumors are that Cruise carefully selects his future partners to coincide with his movie career — we will never know.

8. Most of What Jada Pinkett Smith Says

Somehow, Jada Pinkett Smith has become famous for anything except acting, most notably for her curious marriage to shamed superstar Will Smith. Sadly, Smith has become more famous for being in a seemingly loveless marriage for many years — one that would have ended already by most Hollywood standards.

9. Slapgate

Perhaps the most famous slap in Hollywood history — beating the likes of Chinatown (Jack Nicholson), Airplane (Leslie Nielsen), and Moonstruck (Cher) — is Will Smith's strike on 2022's Oscars host, Chris Rock. Cynics are adamant that Smith made his move to help a failing Academy Awards ceremony, which had lost millions of viewers by then, find more importance. We aren't too sure about this hypothesis; neither Smith nor the Oscars have gained much since.

10. Tom Holland's Spoilers

Tom Holland is famous for using his Spidey senses as the world's favorite Spider-Man actor, though any observer might think Holland needs more common sense. CultureSlate highlights when Holland let slip future plot points; his most notorious when he said that he performed his stunts in Spiderman: Homecoming — spoiling the lake scene for fans. But fans believe he knew what he was doing, and it didn't hurt the box-office revenues.

11. Kristen Stewart Cheating on Robert Pattinson

When Twilight hit screens, the world's teenagers became embroiled in the newest hot young couple, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. However, Stewart triggered rumors of an affair with her producer after photos emerged of the pair in a seemingly romantic embrace. Many Twilight followers thought they were dishonest — nobody admitted to any affair, and Pattinson used the publicity to promote a run of indie flicks.

12. Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball

The former Disney Channel alumnus was never far from children's TV screens in the early part of the millennium. And when she hit her young adult years, Cyrus's transformation from squeaky-clean girl next door to racy adult took everybody by surprise. However, the rumor is that she just wanted to rid herself of the Disney association, and a naked video seemed the best way to achieve it.

13. Steven Seagal's Entire Career

Rumors circulated that Steven Seagal was given his break by Hollywood super agent Michael Orvitz, who wanted to show friends he had such influence he could turn his monosyllabic Aikido teacher into a box-office star. Far Out Magazine says the jury is out on this, but the skeptics have a point.

14. The Interview Premiere Hijinks

In 2014, “Guardians of Peace” claimed to have hacked Sony Pictures and released highly sensitive emails, information about staff members, and the company's operational plans. U.S. officials sourced the group to North Korea, who demanded Sony Pictures' upcoming release, The Interview, not be released. Cinemas boycotted showing the film until President Obama insisted they let the public see it, and it was released on Christmas Day 2014, in just 300 theaters. Some say it was the greatest publicity stunt ever, though realists think they are idiots. In any case, the film benefited from the controversy.