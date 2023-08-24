Lights, Camera, and Letdown: 15 Hollywood Newcomers Who Fell

Not everyone gets to ride off into the Hollywood sunset; some rising stars’ journeys took unexpected detours. Even in Tinseltown, the path to stardom isn’t always paved with gold. And while the media may have forgotten these prospects, movie lovers online never did. Some of our favorite fresh movie stars don’t make the cut, and we’re dedicating this article to them.

1- Alex Pettyfer

Alex Pettyfer is the dashing heartthrob who had us swooning in Magic Mike and pondering the mysteries of I Am Number Four. Not only is Pettyfer a good actor, but he’s also got the looks and a killer smile. Despite his initial promise, the allure of potential blockbusters couldn’t quite cushion him from a series of missteps and stalled projects. We wonder where his golden ticket went.

2- Sam Claflin

If there’s one thing missing in this world, it’s more Sam Claflin in romantic films. Who could forget his charming presence in Me Before You and his dashing portrayal of Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games? With looks to rival any leading man and acting chops to boot, Claflin should’ve been the next go-to rom-com star.

3- Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke’s iconic portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones catapulted her into the global spotlight. She radiates with charm, and her fierce presence makes her a fan favorite. But nobody expected the Mother of Dragons to be in the shadows. Everyone expected to see more of her after the Game of Thrones franchise. And no, Marvel’s Secret Invasion doesn’t satisfy her fans.

4- Dane DeHaan

Do you remember when Dane DeHaan was the buzz around town? He even garnered comparisons to none other than Leonardo DiCaprio himself! His roles in Chronicle and The Place Beyond the Pines made his rise rapid and promising. However, after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, he fizzled out. However, who’s to say if this talented actor won’t stage a triumphant comeback?

5- Dylan O’Brien

Dylan O’Brien’s journey from the small screen to the silver screen was a tale of triumph. Breaking out as the lovable Stiles in the TV series Teen Wolf, O’Brien quickly translated his charm and talent into big-screen success with The Maze Runner series. However, a severe on-set accident during the filming of the third installment temporarily halted his momentum. Since then, his trajectory has shifted.

6- Shailene Woodley

From Divergent to The Fault in Our Stars, Shailene Woodley captured hearts with her indie sensibilities and poignant performances. Yet, while Woodley continues to work and explore unique roles, the trajectory to blockbuster fame took an unexpected turn. Fans hope her commitment to authenticity grants her new opportunities in the industry.

7- Theo James

James’ brooding charm, magnetic presence, and undeniable chemistry with co-star Shailene Woodley left fans yearning for more. When James fades into the background after the dystopian frenzy, you can be sure fans weren’t pleased. His star may not have reached the heights many expected, but his impact on the hearts of swooning fans endures.

8- Cara Delevingne

Ah, Cara Delevingne, the supermodel turned actress who set hearts aflutter and eyebrows raising. With her striking looks and edgy charm, she has all the makings of a Hollywood sensation. But even the most alluring stars can’t escape the need for chemistry on-screen. She seemed to be struggling with finding a connection with her co-stars.

9- Noah Centineo

He is the man who held the internet in his collective embrace. His roles in charming Netflix rom-coms like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before made him the poster boy for the streaming generation’s romantic fantasies. Yet, as quickly as he became the internet’s boyfriend, the fervor seemed to cool. Perhaps the pressure to live up to the expectations of heartthrob status played a role.

10- Ezra Miller

This quirky chameleon can shift between dark and eccentric roles with ease. They brought their unique brand of charisma to various projects. Their role as The Flash in the DC Extended Universe offered another layer to their diverse portfolio. Miller’s journey to Hollywood superstardom has encountered bumps along the way. We’re eager to see what unexpected role they’ll embrace next.

11- Sam Worthington

Once hailed as the new action hero on the block, Sam Worthington made a splash as the lead in James Cameron’s groundbreaking Avatar. His rugged charm and commanding presence had audiences rooting for him to become Hollywood’s next big star. But even though his journey since Pandora has included various roles, the rise many expected didn’t quite materialize.

Nevertheless, his status as a key player in one of the highest-grossing films ensures his place in cinematic history.

12- Chance the Rapper

Movie lovers were pleased when Chance the Rapper transitioned from Grammy-winning music to acting. His charisma and creativity were a perfect fit for the silver screen. While he made his acting debut in the horror-comedy Slice, the rapper’s full-fledged Hollywood breakthrough is yet to materialize. His venture into acting might still be in its early stages, so maybe there’s still hope. A dedicated fan base ensures that his cinematic journey is one to watch.

13- Miles Teller

Miles Teller has showcased his incredible talent and earned a well-deserved spotlight. His performances in films like The Spectacular Now and the Divergent series solidified his reputation as a versatile leading man. We know he did Top Gun recently, but cinephiles thought he would be bigger than he is. And weirdly, fans are pretty pleased because they say he’s a known jerk.

14- Taylor Kitsch

Since Taylor Kitsch burst onto the scene with charisma and a cowboy hat in Friday Night Lights, he was destined to conquer Hollywood. But sometimes, an actor’s choices can lead them down unexpected avenues. While Kitsch has managed to secure a consistent flow of work, some wonder if his relatively quiet presence on the A-list is partly his choice.

15- Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things’ Eleven was captivating and endearing. And maybe we shouldn’t say she fell off just yet. She was barely a teenager when she appeared on Stranger Things, so she still has potential. However, her transition to the big screen has faced a mixed bag of success. We can fully decide if she should be on this list in the next few years.

