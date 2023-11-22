Hollywood’s Best and Worst Tippers: An Insider’s Guide

In the United States, restaurant servers rely on tips to make a decent living. Someone on a popular online forum asked for stories about the best and worst celebrity tippers they've encountered. Here are the top 25 responses.

1. Best: Bill Hader

Bill Hader, famous for his stint on Saturday Night Live and his darkly comedic series Barry, is known among servers for leaving excellent tips. Commenters on the forum agreed they'd expect nothing less from this comedy genius.

2. Worst: LeBron James

Professional LA Lakers player LeBron James may be famous for his basketball skills. Still, he's infamous for being a terrible tipper with an entitled attitude. One server from Cleveland shared, “LeBron James believes that servers should be honored to serve him, and he tips between zero and five percent.”

3. Best: Post Malone

Servers said that this rapper both loves expensive Bordeaux and tips exceptionally well. On top of that, he is polite and friendly, which always makes a server's shift more pleasant.

4. Worst: 50 Cent

50 Cent, the rapper famous for hit songs like “Candy Shop” and “In da Club,” does not tip well. One waiter claimed that he served 50 Cent once, and he tried to leave without covering the total bill. When the waiter chased him down, the rapper was annoyed and scrounged together enough cash to cover the rest of the bill but didn't provide a tip.

5. Best: Dave Chapelle

This American stand-up comedy legend is reportedly delightful to wait on. One server who waited on Chapelle said he was “incredibly respectful and polite.” They added, “He referred to me by my name and tipped more than 100% in cash.”

6. Worst: John Mellencamp

Musician John Mellencamp, formerly known as Johnny Cougar or John Cougar Mellencamp, is reportedly a terrible tipper. On top of that, one server said, “he called me Gingeroni the whole time” because of her hair color.

7. Best: Nicolas Cage

Iconic National Treasure star Nicolas Cage likes to take his family out for dinner and treats the waitstaff well. One server at a restaurant the actor frequents said he'd often leave most of a bottle of wine for the waitstaff and always left a hefty tip.

8. Worst: Scottie Pippen

Former professional basketball player for the Bulls, Scottie Pippen, is known among Chicago's service industry as “No Tippen Pippen” because he's always rude and never leaves a tip at a restaurant or bar. “He is legendary in his miserliness,” warned one commenter.

9. Best: Aubrey Plaza

Comedic genius Aubrey Plaza from Parks and Recreation is just as polite as she is funny. One restaurant employee noted that Plaza visited her restaurant, where a fellow server waited on her. She was kind and left a great tip.

10. Worst: Michael Jordan

The man known as the greatest basketball player of all time is also among the worst celebrity tippers. A server at a restaurant in the city Jordan often visits for a fishing tournament, claiming that he is a terrible customer.

11. Best: Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott, a famous rapper from the early 2000s, reportedly tips well. One server claimed Elliott gave her a generous tip and was friendly and kind during every encounter.

12. Worst: Neil Patrick Harris

While How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris is kind to the waitstaff when he goes out to dine, that, unfortunately, doesn't mean he tips well. A server who waited on the actor shared, “He came in with his family and was very gracious and kind at all times but was a terrible tipper.”

13. Best: Chad Ochocinco Johnson

Service industry workers in Miami and Cincinnati know that when former NBA star Chad Ochocinco Johnson walks into their restaurant, they want to serve him. One server claimed Johnson left a whopping $766 tip at a fast-food restaurant with this note on the receipt: “I caught 766 passes in my career… catch this!”

14. Worst: Adrian Grenier

Known for his acting roles in Entourage and The Devil Wears Prada, Adrian Grenier reportedly leaves sucky tips. One waiter claimed that Grenier was arrogant and refused to tip well.

15. Best: Bob Odenkirk

The star of Better Call Saul always treats the restaurant waitstaff with respect. “I've waited on a ton of celebrities, but Bob Odenkirk is the best celebrity tipper I waited on,” claimed one server.

16. Worst: Josh Groban

This famous singer-songwriter may have sold 25 million records worldwide but still refuses to tip. “Josh Groban came into my bar, got comped by the owner, and didn't tip one thin dime,” one bartender complained.

17. Best: Miley Cirus

Child star turned pop singer Miley Cyrus treats servers right. One waitstaff member at a restaurant in Nashville claimed Cyrus came in with a large party and made the server's job easy. After she got her leftover veggie fajitas to go, she tipped 200%.

18. Worst: Paul Pierce

Former Celtics player Paul Pierce is known among Boston servers as having an incredibly kind wife, but the good news stops there. One waiter who served Pierce repeatedly warned others that he always leaves less than a 10% tip.

19. Best: Terry Crews

Comedic actor Terry Crews is known for being the life of the party both on and off-screen. One server shared that Crews left an excellent tip when they waited on him, plus his energy was lively and kindhearted.

20. Worst: Billy Joel

One server on the forum said singer Billy Joel was a “brutal” tipper. Other commenters joked that he doesn't listen to his own lyrics in “Piano Man,” where he sings, “They sit at the bar and put bread in my jar.”

21. Best: Shaquille O'Neal

If you're a server, you'll be lucky if you ever find basketball star Shaquille O'Neal in your section. Not only does he tip incredibly well, but he's also known for paying the tab of every table he can see in the restaurant, leaving an excellent tip on every bill.

22. Worst: Criss Angel

Famous Las Vegas magician and performer Criss Angel is known among servers for his terrible attitude and minute tips. Despite boasting a net worth of over $70 million, he can't dish out a tip to support Vegas servers.

23. Best: Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is famous for his comedic roles in many Hollywood films. According to servers, his personality is just as funny and personable in real life. On top of that, he leaves excellent tips.

24. Worst: Tyreek Hill

Famous NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill is, unfortunately, a terrible tipper. He reportedly won't tip his servers even though he makes a hefty annual salary.

25. Best: Jack Black

This comedic genius, who starred in Kung Fu Panda and School of Rock, is just as bubbly and charismatic in real life as he is in his roles. One server said Jack Black is also a fantastic tipper, noting, “He tipped like $300 on a tab that was around $500.”