‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks’ With $20 Billion in Treasure To Be Raised

Loaded with gold, silver, emeralds and other precious stones and metals worth an estimated $20 billion today, the San Jose was sunk by the British Navy in 1708, off the coast of the Colombian port of Cartagena.

The 62-gun Spanish galleon was lying 3,100 feet below the sea’s surface when it was discovered by navy divers in December 2015.

The Colombian government said the ship will be brought above water before President Gustavo Petro ends his term of office in 2026.

‘Most Valuable' Discovery

The shipwreck was discovered in November 2015 by a Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution underwater autonomous vehicle.

Back then, Colombian president at the time, Juan Manuel Santos, called the discovery “the most valuable that has been found in the history of humanity.”

A U.S. salvage consortium, Glocca Morra, claims it located the San Jose in 1981, but the Colombian government says its divers independently found the galleon in 2015, at a different location, which still remains a secret.

Glocca Morra is suing the Colombian government for half the treasure in a London court, according to Bloomberg.

Spain and Bolivia’s indigenous Qhara Qhara nation also claim ownership over the ship after, they said, the Spanish forced their people to mine metals used in the treasure.

The estimated wealth aboard the San Jose dwarfs any other shipwreck find.

Sunken Ship List Smells of Riches

According to Blanchard, a rare coin and precious metals firm based in New Orleans, The Nuestra Senora De Atocha — valued at $400 million — had the “greatest treasure ever found,” in terms of total value. On September 5, 1622, a hurricane struck the fleet 60 miles off the coast of Cuba and 260 people lost their lives as the ship sunk. Only five survivors were found.

In July 1985, Mel Fisher and a team of divers discovered the shipwreck off the Florida Keys. The valuable cargo included $400 million of treasure, including 24 tons of silver bullion, ingots, and coins, 125 gold bars and discs and 1,200 pounds of silverware.

Blanchard reports the next most valuable sunken ship was the S.S. Central America. The wooden- steamer set sail for New York from San Francisco in 1857. It ran into a hurricane off the coast of the Carolinas, killing 578 people.

More than two tons of gold and coins, worth an estimated $8 million at the time, were on board.

The Titanic

As for the most famous sunken ship of them all: The Titanic had an estimated $218 million in various valuables on board when it hit an iceberg on April 14, 1912, and sank more than 1,500 people died. But there were 706 survivors, according to History.com.

Some of their stories were immortalized in James Cameron’s Oscar-winning 1997 blockbuster movie.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and French National Institute of Oceanography found the found the wreckage at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean It was located approximately 400 nautical miles from Newfoundland, Canada in September 1985.