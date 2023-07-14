Hollywood Strike Worsens as Actors Walk Out of Oppenheimer. What Do Actors Want?

It's strike season in Hollywood, and the irons are hot in the fire. The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is a labor union known as SAG-AFTRA and represents nearly 160,000 media professionals, including actors, journalists, radio personalities, models, and many more.

Today, the union published its strike policy that dictates how far-reaching the effects of this strike will be. The strike for this arm of entertainment comes on the heels of the writer's strike that just ignited in early May.

Rules of Engagement

Although the strike didn't officially begin until Midnight on July 14th, 2023, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon signaled their participation in the strike by walking out of the U. K. premiere of Oppenheimer. And while it certainly made a massive statement, it's actually a requirement, as actors who have agreements with SAG-AFTRA must cease working on any project covered by their current contract. But this set of rules, governed by each union contract, sets the tone for what they can and cannot participate in while the strike is ongoing. Anyone under a SAG-AFTRA contract will not be allowed to participate in any of the following:

They will not be allowed to attend any premieres for current projects.

They cannot participate in interviews for past or present works under contract.

They cannot attend awards shows or film festivals.

They aren't allowed to promote their work on social media.

This rule extends to conventions like ComiCon and 90s Con and includes any past or present work under a SAG-AFTRA contract.

This list is not comprehensive, as actors under contract are barred from doing anything that pertains to acting, singing, dancing, or performing. Essentially they are meant to be ‘seen and not heard' and will be picketing and protesting until the strike ends. That's a job they are allowed to do.

History Repeats Itself

The Writers Guild of America, which went on strike as of May 2nd, like those in the SAG, is fighting for higher wages, increased residual payments, and protections around using artificial intelligence. This dual strike marks only the second time writers and actors have been on strike simultaneously.

Original Deal Shot Down

The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers lamented the strike, sticking behind their offer that promised “historic pay and residual increases, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses for SAG-AFTR members.”

They also lamented the strike saying, “A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life, but the Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.”

SAG chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland had a few choice words for the AMPTP, saying, “If you think this is a historic proposal, think again.”

House of the Dragon Caveat

While all U.S.-based productions have halted in light of the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes, House of the Dragon will continue to shoot in the United Kingdom. Because the U.K. union Equity manages U.K.-based actors for the show, they can work. They aren't allowed, however, to strike or refuse to cross a picket line, not even in solidarity with their U.S. counterparts. This significant difference means that you can watch new House of the Dragon episodes if your favorite show isn't airing because of the strike.

No End in Sight

While we all hope the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, and the AMPTP will come to a timely resolution that benefits everyone involved, there is no current end for the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, or the AMPTP.

Fran Drescher, an actress known for The Nanny and President of SAG-AFTRA, said they are prepared for a long strike. “Right now, we discussed what it would cost if it went for six months, so we're looking for the long haul. The gravity of a commitment like this is not lost on any of us. It's major. But we also see that we have no future and no livelihood unless we take this action, unfortunately.”

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher sends a message to Hollywood execs: ‘We demand respect and to be honored for our contribution. You share the wealth because you cannot exist without us.’ pic.twitter.com/GD7qAYb5U6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 13, 2023

SAG-AFTRA Gains Support

Actors supporting other actors and writers, standing in solidarity with people who share their plight, isn't far-fetched. But it's not just actors supporting writers and vice versa. Lawmakers and others are throwing their support behind the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Democratic lawmaker Adam Schiff had this to say about the negotiations. “I have urged and continue to urge the studios to negotiate with SAG-AFTRA in good faith and come to an agreement that is fair to workers, addresses both long-standing and new issues, and can ensure Hollywood will continue making the movies, shows, and productions we all enjoy. I'll continue to stand with all workers in the entertainment industry who are fighting for better wages, benefits, and protections, including WGA members who have been striking for months and those who may join the picket lines in the coming weeks.”

Sit Tight

It is common for shows that can't be produced because of a strike to be canceled, but that doesn't mean it's a sure thing. So, if your favorite show was renewed for another season, all you can do is sit tight and hope that the studios and those on strike can create an equitable solution that satisfies everyone.

Source: AOL, Variety, Yahoo.