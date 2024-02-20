$800 Billion Takeout: Can Home Cooking Crack This Market in 2024?

December 2023's takeout sales figures from Bloomberg Second Measure indicate more and more people are ordering food delivery- up 8% over the last year. That's despite worries over inflation, and experts predict the numbers will continue to rise, on average, 7.62% a year, reaching a value of $800 billion by 2030.

A 2022 survey by Deliverect reveals that 57.3% of consumers purchase up to three takeout or delivery orders in a week, a marked increase from the pre-pandemic levels of 49%.

A combination of factors fuels this growth, including the increasing urbanization and busy lifestyles of consumers worldwide, rising disposable incomes, the growing popularity of online food delivery services, and the growing demand for convenient and healthy food options.

The Alternative: Cooking at Home

According to the United States (U.S.) Bureau of Labor Statistics, takeout costs rose 5.9% over the last year, compared to an average annual inflation of 3.4%. People have discovered that takeout is at least 50% more expensive than cooking similar meals at home.

This isn't just about the food we consume; it's about bringing back the joy of cooking in a world increasingly relying on prepackaged meals. Even though many people now prefer quick and convenient options, there's a growing counter-movement championing the joys and benefits of home cooking.

How To Create Delicious Meals at Home

Discover tips on how to make meals that won’t hurt your budget, explore local markets, and discover versatile staples for various recipes. Here is precisely how to maximize value without compromising on flavor.

1. Plan Your Menu

According to Zhong Xu, CEO and co-founder of Deliverect, “Undoubtedly, people are becoming more conscious of where they’re spending as we witness a rise in inflation and the cost of living globally.” In light of these economic challenges, strategic meal planning can transform your approach to home cooking. Craft weekly or monthly menus that blend diverse flavors while adhering to your budget goals.

Your shopping list becomes a personal grocery road map, helping you minimize waste and capitalize on culinary opportunities, such as sales and discounts.

2. Gather Quality Ingredients

The foundation of any homemade dish lies in the premium quality of its ingredients. Handpick fruits and vegetables, select well-sourced proteins, and consider unique, artisanal ingredients for added flair.

By immersing yourself in the abundance of local markets, you infuse your dishes with freshness, exceptional flavors, and textures, resulting in a masterpiece.

3. Master Basic Cooking Techniques

Empower your culinary journey by mastering fundamental cooking techniques, a cornerstone for creating delicious meals at home. Delve into the art of sautéing, infusing dishes with the rich essence of ingredients.

These fundamental skills provide a versatile tool kit, allowing you to tackle various recipes confidently. As you hone these techniques, discover delightful recipes like a comforting beef chow mein, providing a unique touch to your culinary exploration.

4. Experiment With Flavors

Improve your cooking skills by trying various flavors, especially when making tasty home-cooked meals, including vegetarian dishes. Explore different herbs, spices, and seasonings that are your palette for a symphony of flavors.

Taste experimentation encourages the fun discovery of taste, enabling you to come up with original and tasty combinations. Whether it’s a touch of mind-blowing spices or fresh herbs you have never used before, this gives your food something extra.

5. Embrace Timesaving Hacks

Timesaving kitchen hacks are essential to make your time in the kitchen more efficient and fun. A sharp knife and prepped ingredients (mise en place) can halve your cooking time. Mastering simple techniques like knife skills and one-pan meals will also work wonders.

Sheet pan meals and stir-fries, like sweet and sour chicken, are your friends as they minimize cleanup and maximize flavor. Smart appliances like rice cookers and Instant Pots can take on the heavy lifting while you focus on other tasks. Remember, leftovers are key — reinvent yesterday's dinner into a creative lunch or tomorrow's tasty dish.

6. Enjoy the Process

Cooking is not just about the result; it’s an experience that engages all your senses. Take time to appreciate the textures and aromas as they unfold when cooking. By enjoying the journey, preparing meals becomes fulfilling and rewarding.

Rediscover the joy of cooking: it's healthier, cost-effective, and deeply rewarding. Step into your kitchen and turn everyday meals into culinary adventures. Your journey to fun, savings, and wellness starts with your next home-cooked dish.

This article was published by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.