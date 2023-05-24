Americans Share Their Top Home Decor Regrets

Over 80% of people polled believe their home is in dire need of some updating. The ‘70s nostalgia is over — 42% of Americans regret ever thinking shag carpets, conversation pits and wood-paneled walls were ever trendy.

A new poll of 2,000 US homeowners found 75% admit some of their past home improvement choices aged poorly over the years, and 69% are embarrassed to have people over to their home due to their aesthetic choices. Half have even been judged by someone else over how their living space is decorated.

Common Decor Regrets

Along with the 1970s icons, people said they regret having their TVs mounted above eye level (43%) or over the fireplace (40%), and 15% regret their paint color choices, particularly avocado green (53%), eggshell white (49%) and millennial pink (44%).

Respondents also identified the home improvement projects that are the most “in” — decorating with live flowers (57%), reclaimed wood art (54%) and crown/base moulding (52%) — and the most “out” — chalkboard walls (39%), poured cement art (39%), applying wallpaper (38%) and framing mirrors (36%).

Home Improvement

Commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll, the study found 85% believe their home is in “dire need” of some updating, and 78% already have plans for home improvement projects this year.

These home improvers are planning to renovate or redecorate an average of three rooms in the next six months, putting their focus on the living room (49%), primary bedroom (48%) and kitchen (47%).

Home Decor Budget

The results also suggest that the average homeowner plans to spend at least $1,753 on their upcoming projects. However, 81% are trying to keep their projects as close to their budget as possible. Nine percent of respondents even claimed they could do it for under $500.

“Changing your home to reflect your style can be done even with a smaller budget,” said Vitaly Pecharsky, head of deals for Slickdeals. “This can start with something as simple as decluttering your home to larger changes such as bathroom vanities and appliances. Tapping into seasonal sales can also help you save.”

Home Decor Inspiration

The most popular aesthetics people currently stick to in their homes are modern (29%), bohemian (12%) and rustic (7%). When it comes to inspiration, many turn to the classics: decor/architecture magazines (55%), home improvement apps (54%) and TV shows (50%).