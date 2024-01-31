24 Home Gadgets That Don’t Live Up to the Hype

What about seeing a new gadget meant to make life easier that makes you want to part with your money? When you stop and think about it—perhaps when it's too late, and you've already made the purchase—you realize this new kitchen item is pointless and can do the job much better without it. I'll admit that I've fallen for the salesperson in the middle of a store demonstrating a knife by cutting a shoe in half. Here are some things that you'll probably find in the back of your drawer in a few years, and you'll be wondering what on earth they're for and why you bought them in the first place.

1. Avocado Savers

Sure, they don't cost that much, and they look kind of cute, but this little container doesn't do anything more than plastic wrap or Press'n'Seal. On Amazon, you'll find various avocado savers ranging from $10 to $42. Besides, how often are you eating avocados?

2. Digital Measuring Cups

For about $20, you can get one of these funky-looking digital measuring cups from Amazon, but what advantage do they have over your normal plastic cups or the Pyrex jug—especially if you need to measure more than one ingredient? If you need things to be that precise, try digital scales.

3. Popcorn Machines

I remember having one of these back in the 90s. It was so much fun to watch all the popcorn come spilling out the top, but eventually, it just came to use up precious bench space. Microwave popcorn is the way to go, but a pot on the stovetop will suffice if you're not a fan of microwaves.

4. Egg Cookers

It's a device that cooks eggs that sits on your benchtop. Guess what? A pot and water do the same thing. Egg cookers are great in European hotels, serving breakfast in the mornings, not in your home.

5. Herb Scissors

These multi-blade devices seem like a good idea, but you can get the same result just by using scissors or a knife. Not only that, cleaning them isn't much fun.

6. Juicers

Have you ever tried to clean a juicer and still wanted to keep using it? If you answered “yes,” then you have more time on your hands than me. Did you know you can also use a blender and then strain your concoction through a cheesecloth or nut milk bag? Juicers can cost over $100, so you can save your money.

7. Single-Use Coffee Pod Machines

These seemed to be all the rage about 15 years ago and came with an expensive price tag. You can find relatively cheap ones now, but do they offer you better coffee? Also, those plastic pods aren't great for the environment. Only the most pedantic person would wash those for the recycling plant.

8. Vegetable Spiralizers

These can be more trouble to clean than they're worth. Anyone who's been on a keto diet probably has one of these in the cupboard. They create noodles from your vegetables to simulate pasta in your favorite dishes. Once the diet is over, you'll probably find this gathering dust in a drawer.

9. Bread Makers

Like many relationships, your breadmaker will probably start out strong and be super exciting. You'll make bread for everyone in your family. You'll try all sorts of new recipes, and then somewhere down the line, you don't have time for it anymore. Then you realize it's taking up too much space, and buying bread from the store is probably cheaper.

10. Yolk Separator

Most people learn to separate the yolk from the egg white by cracking the egg and then juggling the yolk in the shell while the white drips into a container. Other people use their hands. Then there are people who think buying a special yolk separator is the way to go when you can do the same thing it does with a plastic bottle.

11. Grape and Tomato Slicer

I've never seen this before, but I doubt I'll be spending my money on an Oxo Good Grips Grape and Tomato Sliver any time soon. You basically pile your grapes or mini tomatoes into the container and then pull your knife through them in one clean slice. Great idea, but a knife and chopping board do the same thing without an extra gadget to clean.

12. Onion Peeler

For $10 on Amazon, you can buy a special onion peeler. Some reviewers find it amazing, but the majority think it's rather pointless. It doesn't slice the onion; it just removes the outer layer. You can use a knife.

13. Pickle Picker

Peter Piper picked a peck of pickle pickers? This gadget reminds me of those devices that allow you to pick up things in hard-to-reach spaces but smaller. It's probably just as easy to use a fork. Who invented this?

14. Fondue Sets

Fondue sets belong in the 70s. You may see one in a Goodwill store and think it's a great idea. You can imagine nights with friends, laughing as you dip your protein in melted cheese. Then, it goes back into the cupboard to gather dust.

15. Meat Shredding Claws

You, too, can be Wolverine and impress your friends as you tear through that hunk of meat at a cookout. Instead, maybe save your money. Reviews suggest these claws are bendable and hard to use. Try some forks.

16. Electric Can Openers

These used to grace every kitchen benchtop in the 80s and 90s. If your friend's Mom had one, you were envious. The truth is that they're a waste of money and space. There are plenty of manual can openers that are just as easy.

17. Magic Tap

This device is basically a glorified pump dispenser. It's meant to fit in cumbersome bottles and make it easy to dispense liquid that might be too heavy to pour out manually. While some people love it, others complain that it doesn't fit every lid. The other issue is that it easily fills with mold and is difficult to clean.

18. Salad Spinner

Perhaps you've just bought a new house, and you're looking for something to fill those empty cupboards. This is a good choice for that. Otherwise, it's really a waste of money and space. You can shake and pat the lettuce dry in less time than it takes to wash, clean, and dry this gadget.

19. Electric Salt and Pepper Grinders

Nothing says, “I'm trying to impress you with my fancy gadgets,” more than these devices. Unless you've got severe arthritis or another issue with your hands, a twist of a manual grinder for fresh salt and pepper is much more convenient.

20. Electric Cup Cake Maker

I admit I fell for this device when I first spotted it at the local discount store. I paid $10 and made a batch of cupcakes. They didn't turn out great. It then took up space in my cupboard while I used the normal oven tray on subsequent occasions.

21. Quesadilla Maker

This is much like the cupcake device—it's great for taking up valuable bench space or cupboard space. This device creates a sectioned quesadilla. You can also use a pan and cut it with a knife.

22. Banana Slicer

Yes, it exists. This piece of sectioned plastic allows you to pass a banana through it for evenly sliced fruit. It seems like it would be harder to clean than an ordinary knife. Do you really need your banana pieces that perfect? Maybe you do because you have a toddler who will complain that their sibling's piece is bigger.

23. Omelet Maker

I understand we're not all budding Julia Childs-style cooks. Perfecting an omelet can be difficult, but this cumbersome device isn't easy to use, and it isn't easy to clean. It's another bench space waster.

24. Countertop Pizza Oven

If you truly spent money on all these gadgets, you'd have no room in your kitchen left to actually cook anything. How often do you eat pizza? Is it often enough that you need a countertop pizza oven instead of using your normal oven? These range from Betty Crocker's $45 item all the way to professional-looking Cuisinart's $350. If you're not serious about pizza, save your money.