Home Is Where The Heartbreak Is in Celine Song’s ‘Past Lives’

It’s been done, but join me in a moment of mourning please, for the slow decay of the mid-budget movie for adults. Because make no mistake, Past Lives is the kind of deeply felt film that asks us to contemplate a life from the perspective of a comfortably built middle age.

It’s not an approach that embraces much in the way of glamor or – let’s just face it – a whole lot of sex appeal, but a cinematic invitation to gaze upon what slips through our fingers during the complex and deeply felt process of simply living isn’t extended nearly as often as it once was. To say what a shame feels trite, but a future unaccompanied by an experience as joyously gutting as Celine Song’s deeply personal filmmaking debut feels like a loss which matches her own.

To call Song’s (and this is very much hers down to every detail) Past Lives autobiographical is also a reduction, even as the path Nora (Greta Lee) threads throughout the years deeply mirrors Song’s own. The film begins with the moment inspiration struck, when she found herself sandwiched between two very different men, her husband and her childhood love.

Told in Context

For the purposes of fiction, Nora is less her stand-in than on-screen avatar, with Teo Yoo stepping up to play Hae Sung, the one who got away, and John Magaro as her loving husband Arthur. As a writer, Arthur is all too aware of how this is supposed to go down, and he knows his wife well enough to perceive that her Korean background means Hae Sung represents a part of her he can’t know. “You dream in a language I can’t understand,” Arthur tells Nora after he openly tells her what they both perceive: that in this kind of story, he’s the one who loses.

As the trio interacts at a bar in the present, their uneasy, highly charged chemistry is enough for unseen spectators to wonder exactly who they are to each other. We can’t help but speculate as well, and our voyeurism is acknowledged when Nora gazes right back. This is why we are here after all, and Past Lives takes its first jump back in time to 24 years ago, when Nora, or Na Young (Seung Ah Moon) and Hae Sung (Seung Min Yim) were preteen BFFs in Korea who are about to be separated by a family move to Toronto.

Their bond adorably established, another 12 year jump sees 24-year-old Nora after another move, this time to a more predictable destination for her artistic ambitions, New York City, where she’s making headway as a playwright. Millennial nostalgia will run high, and even other generations will get a kick as Hae Sung gets in touch from Seoul through Skype (!).

Why not, since even cumbersome, now very dated technology can’t contain the duo’s chemistry, which has the wholesome sweetness of a meet cute. It’s so palpable that Nora cuts off their conversations entirely, since she’s drawn to her old friend to a degree that it’s interfering with her ability to build a life in her city of choice, exacerbated by the fact that he’s unable to come to her.

Back to the Present

Another 12 years brings us to the present, the site of the present reconnection, and where the achingly romantic tone is allowed to bloom in a truly wondrous fashion. Loving connections in New York City aren’t so much a subgenre as the genre, but chances are no one will scream cliche when you have Skate Kitchen and Small Axe cinematographer Shabier Kirchner on hand to pack a subway pole with all the erotic tension of a hothouse.

The resulting love triangle is also a marvel of all manner of repressed passions. Nora and Arthur’s marriage may be born somewhat of green card convenience, but it’s built on a foundation of love shared in their tiny city apartment (a bit of accuracy that’s a rarity even for this genre).

Song must truly be a marvel of a playwright, because her dialogue carefully builds on the tiny details which amount to what it means to truly see and respect a person. Arthur and Hae Sung are united by such a connection, and Song manages to avoid all manner of traps, from histrionics to objectification, with none of the trio mistaking another for a reflection of their own lives and fears.

Such a feat, especially on the part of the men, feels heroic, even revolutionary, with Hae Sung and Arthur each putting aside their insecurities and even developing a kind of liking for each other in the interest of the woman they care for. When the general messiness and pain of adult life feels like too much, the greatest kindness may be the ability to cry in your husband’s arms for the one that got away.

Rating: 10/10 SPECS

Past Lives opens in theaters across the country June 8.

