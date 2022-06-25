10 Products That Empower You to Work Remotely Effectively

It's not news to anyone that remote work is becoming increasingly popular by the year. Along with advancements in technology that have enabled this working arrangement, people have undergone a shift in workplace preferences, and lifestyle changes brought about by the pandemic.

According to a study by Gallup, 45 percent of employed Americans work at least some of the time remotely. And that number will only grow as technology advances, and more companies allow employees to work from home. The benefits of working remotely are clear: improved productivity, better work/life balance, and less stress.

For many people, the ability to work from home is a dream come true. But staying productive is not always easy when you're not in an office environment.

This article will cover some products to consider for staying productive while working remotely. But first, we'll touch on the benefits of remote work and how to be productive when working remotely.

The Benefits of Working Remotely

Working from home or a co-working space can offer several advantages for many people.

First of all, working remotely can boost productivity. When you're not commuting and have more control over your environment, it's easier to focus on work and get tasks done.

Secondly, working remotely can save you time and money. You don't have to spend time traveling to and from work, and you can often save on things like childcare and lunch costs.

Finally, working remotely gives you more flexibility and freedom regarding working hours and locations. You can often work around other commitments, such as social or family obligations.

In short, there are plenty of good reasons to consider working remotely. It's no wonder that more and more companies are offering this working arrangement—and people are demanding the switch.

To make the most of the decision to work remotely, you'll need to learn how to be productive when working from home.

How to Be Productive When Working Remotely

Working remotely can be a great way to boost your productivity. By being in control of your environment, you can create a space conducive to concentration and focus. Here are a handful of tips to help you get the most out of working from home:

Establish a dedicated workspace. If possible, designate your home's specific room or area as your office. Doing this will help you mentally transition into work mode when you sit at your desk. Set regular working hours. Just as you would if you were going into an office, establish set working hours and stick to them as much as possible. Defined hours will help ensure you get enough work done each day. Take breaks regularly. Breaks are essential for maintaining focus and preventing burnout. Make sure to step away from your desk for a few minutes every hour to stretch your legs, grab a cup of coffee, or take a brief mental break. Subscribe to services that automate or expedite your work output. Last but not least, several services can help you be more productive when working remotely. By reducing the time needed to complete each task, you can free up more time to focus on other projects and deliver more.

Following these tips can make working from home more productive and enjoyable. Below, we cover several products that empower you to work remotely effectively.

Products That Empower You to Work Remotely Effectively

As more and more businesses adopt remote work policies, the demand for products that enable efficient remote working is on the rise. Luckily, several hardware and software products can help you work remotely effectively.

Home Office Necessities

Laptop. A good quality laptop is a must. It should be lightweight and portable enough to take with you on the go but powerful enough to handle all your work tasks. High-speed internet. A reliable internet connection is also essential for remote work, so consider investing in a good quality router and modem. Noise-canceling headset. A noise-canceling headset can be essential if you're often working in coffee shops or other public places. Desk and chair. You'll also need a functional desk and chair setup. A standing desk is an excellent option to stay active while working, and a comfortable office chair will help you avoid back pain.

Software Needs

As for software, several great tools can help you stay organized and productive when working from home. Depending on the nature of your work, you may require various software programs to do your job effectively.

Popular software needs for remote workers include:

A project management tool. A project management tool can be invaluable if you're working on projects with multiple team members. It will help you keep track of deadlines, assigned tasks, and progress made. Commonly used examples include ClickUp and HubSpot. These options offer additional marketing functionalities, such as HubSpot's theme marketplace to create a blog (you can also use BigCommerce to build an eCommerce website). A time tracking tool. A time tracking tool can be helpful for both you and your employer. It can help you stay on task and avoid distractions. It can also provide your employer with valuable insights into your work habits. Examples include Zapier or 7Shifts.com. A messaging tool. Whether you're communicating with team members or clients, a messaging tool can help you stay in touch and get work done more efficiently. A popular example includes Slack. A file-sharing tool. A file-sharing tool is essential for collaborating with team members or clients on documents and other files. The right software can make a world of difference in efficiency and productivity. One example includes Dropbox. Other useful tools. Depending on your line of work, you may also need other software applications like G Suite for office work, Photoshop or Clipchamp for multimedia, Grammarly for writing, TestSigma for data analysis, or Airtable or Asana for process automation.

The Bottom Line

Working remotely can be a great way to avoid the distractions of an office environment. Still, staying productive can also be difficult if you're not adequately equipped.

Thankfully, several products can help you work remotely effectively. Home office essentials like a good laptop, high-speed internet, noise-canceling headphones, and a comfortable desk and chair setup are essential for any remote worker. In addition, software programs like project management, time tracking, messaging, and file-sharing tools can make working from home much more efficient. When used properly, these can all result in a guaranteed return on investment.

You can easily transition into a successful remote work routine by taking advantage of the right products.

