Master Herbalist Share 3 Favorite Home Remedies for Cold and Flu Season

Between October 1, 2023, and February 17, 2024, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates between 25 and 46 million flu cases were reported. That resulted in 580,000 hospitalizations and, sadly, around 50,000 deaths due to flu viruses. That’s just from the CDC’s Preliminary In-Season Burden Estimates. There are also cold viruses that infect the average adult twice annually and children more than eight times a year.

Thankfully, most people don’t require hospitalization when they get a cold or the flu, but being sick with either is utterly miserable. If you can prevent infection, and if you can make something at home that’ll help speed up your recovery if prevention fails, why wouldn’t you?

I’m a master herbalist. While I advocate always seeking medical advice if you need it, I also believe that, in the case of a mild illness, you can do things for yourself to boost your immune system and aid your recovery without seeing a doctor, and the science backs me up. Here are my three favorite remedies for cold and flu season that my entire family takes.

Ginger, Honey, and Lemon Tea

Ginger tea is my number one remedy for all kinds of maladies. I take this if I feel nauseous, have an upset stomach, have headaches, or generally feel run down, and of course, at the first sign of a cold. Just remember not to give honey to kids under one.

Ginger is a powerful medicinal plant with an array of evidence-based health benefits. It’s an anti-inflammatory with immunity-boosting properties and can lessen cold and flu symptoms. Plus, it’s good for aches, pains, and chills and can soothe a sore throat.

A review of studies in 2020 concluded that honey may improve cold symptoms, especially cough frequency and severity, and even shorten symptom duration by up to two days. It’s also antimicrobial and contains antioxidants.

Then there’s lemon. It can loosen congestion and soothe a sore throat. Plus, it’s high in vitamin C, which can help you get rid of a cold faster.

This easy recipe combines a tablespoon of grated ginger, the juice of a quarter of a lemon, and a tablespoon of honey with boiling water. Let it steep and cool, then snuggle under a blanket, watch your favorite movie, and sip your soothing tea.

Supercharged Elderberry Syrup

My supercharged elderberry syrup recipe is potent and delicious. I take a tablespoon every morning during cold and flu season, and if I ever catch a cold, I take it around every four hours.

There’s a significant body of evidence supporting the use of elderberries for treating cold and flu symptoms. A Hebrew University Hadassah Medical Center study by renowned virus expert Dr. Madeline Mumcuoglu found that elderberries are effective against human, swine, and avian flu.

Another study found that elderberry extract is effective against influenza A and B viruses. Participants taking elderberry extract required substantially less rescue medication and felt better four days earlier on average than those in the placebo group.

Alongside the elderberries, I add:

Cinnamon sticks

Cloves

Orange

Lemon

Ginger

I gently simmer these ingredients in water. Then, I mash the mixture to extract all the goodness and let it cool completely. I walk the dogs, play a game, research a new article, or get lost in my latest craft obsession while it cools. It takes a while, as it has to come to room temperature before you add the honey, or you lose the healthful properties of the honey.

Next, I strain the mixture, then add honey and bottle it. I store the syrup in the fridge, add gelatin to make gummies, or freeze it in ice cube trays.

Echinacea Tincture

Echinacea tincture is another of my favorite all-purpose remedies, and it’s great as a cold and flu preventive. This formula can also ease symptoms and quicken your recovery. A study from the University of Connecticut found that taking echinacea tincture reduced the chance of catching a cold by 58% and the duration of symptoms by 1.4 days.

Echinacea tincture is easy to make, requiring only your choice of menstruum (liquid) and fresh or dried echinacea plant parts. I like to use the whole plant — flowers, leaves, stems, and roots. For a menstruum, I generally use vodka, but you can also use apple cider vinegar or vegetable glycerin.

All you need to do is fill a clean, dry jar ½ to ⅓ full of roughly chopped echinacea, then fill the jar with your chosen menstruum. If you’re using a metal jar lid, place a circle of wax paper or parchment paper on the inside of the lid to stop any corrosion.

Seal the jar, shake it vigorously, and store it in a cool, dark, dry place. Shake the jar daily for two weeks, then twice weekly for four to six weeks.

Strain the contents through cheesecloth, compost the discarded plant parts, and store the tincture in amber glass jars. I tend to make a big batch of this, as it’s so easy. I use large amber glass jars for storage, then decant the mixture into smaller ones with dropper caps for daily use.

For dosing, I use guidance from noted herbalist Susan Weed, who recommends one drop per two pounds of body weight.

Her suggested simplified dosage is by the dropperful.

50-100 pounds: 2 dropperfuls.

100-150 pounds: 3 dropperfuls.

150-200 pounds: 4 dropperfuls.

200-250 pounds: 5 dropperfuls.

Remember that these remedies are for mild symptoms. If your symptoms worsen, you are in a vulnerable group, you’re short of breath, or your temperature is very high, seek immediate medical attention.



