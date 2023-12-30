Homelessness Continues To Rise Across the U.S.

The United States has the world's leading economy. The post-World War II period saw rampant economic growth as the U.S. went from producing armaments to producing consumer goods and technology. However, in recent times, the richest nation in the world's wealthiest cities has seen a meteoric rise in homelessness, heralding the arrival of tent cities.

While China is predicted to overtake the U.S. economy by 2028, America still sits atop the G20 nations for GDP growth, having suffered recession in only eight of the sixty-three years since 1960.

The Wealthiest Cities in America

According to a U.S. News report, even affluent areas of major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, and Seattle have dizzying numbers of people living on the streets.

The homeless crisis is bringing a host of psychological disorders as well. Sadly, the homeless situation doesn't appear to be going anywhere.

A 12% Overall Increase

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released a 2023 report showing homelessness has increased by 12% this year.

On one single night in 2023, approximately 653,100 people were sleeping rough or in some form of shelter.

“Six in ten people were experiencing sheltered homelessness—that is, in an emergency shelter (E.S.), transitional housing (T.H.), or safe haven (S.H.) program,” says the report, “while the remaining four in ten were experiencing unsheltered homelessness in places not meant for human habitation.”

Homeless Population the Size of Boston

The single night tally, known as the “Point-in-Time” (PIT) count, signals the highest rate recorded since records began in 2007. To put the PIT data point into context, a homeless population the size of Boston is now without a permanent home or living in conditions most Americans would consider unsafe or unsanitary.

Coast to Coast Problems

While New York City leads the rankings with a total of 88,025 homeless individuals, Central Los Angeles has 71,320 people living on the streets, while Seattle comes in third, albeit with much lower numbers at 14,149 people. These figures don't consider the square mileage of city limits, local populations, and available services.

California Leads the Way

California has eight of the 25 largest homeless populations. Long Beach saw a shocking 69% increase in homelessness since 2020. Sacramento is close behind at 68% more homeless people.

Oakland has 23 homeless members per 1,000 residents, which is double the New York City rate of 10 per 1,000 people.

Portland's homeless population has gone up 50% over the same period.

A Combination of Issues: Southern Border Crisis

Both U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) published stats that point to the severity of the Southern U.S. border crisis.

Monthly undocumented arrivals that cross America's borders now outnumber monthly births for the first time in history. Not all homelessness is associated with increasing numbers of illegal migrants, an issue felt throughout the nation.

Normal Americans Impacted

A University of California San Francisco study shows the number one reason for people going homeless is due to the economy.

The paper says that “nine out of ten participants (in the study) lost their last housing in California,” with 75% of those questioned saying they lived in the same county as their last dwelling.

This statistic shows that rising living costs are forcing ordinary Americans onto the streets.