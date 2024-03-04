Homelessness in Every State, Ranked

In 2023, the homelessness crisis in the United States reached a new peak, with an estimated 653,104 people experiencing homelessness on a single night. This figure represents a significant 12% uptick from 2022, marking the highest count since reporting began in 2007, as detailed in the point-in-time estimates by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The escalation in homelessness numbers is attributed primarily to a noticeable rise in first-time homelessness, spurred by the cessation of COVID-19 protections, the deepening affordable housing crisis, and shifts in the rental market, according to HUD's analysis. There's also a clear division between sheltered (60%) and unsheltered (40%) homelessness that highlights the need for better interventions and solutions.

In an effort to shed light on the states with the most significant homeless populations, Simple Family Preparedness analyzed a range of information, including HUD's homelessness data. The analysis ranks states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of homelessness per 10,000 people, using point-in-time counts for 2023 adjusted by state population figures from the Census Bureau's Vintage 2023 data. This method revealed a homelessness rate spectrum across the U.S., ranging from 3.3 to 72.5 per 10,000 individuals, with a nationwide average of around 20 people experiencing homelessness per 10,000 citizens.

The highest rates of homelessness were predominantly found in the Northeast and West, including the noncontiguous states of Hawaii and Alaska. Conversely, the lowest rates were primarily observed in the Southern states, with a few in the Midwest and one in the Northeast, indicating a geographic disparity in homelessness prevalence.

1. District of Columbia

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 72.5 per 10,000 people

72.5 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 4,922 (25th highest) 0.74% of state population

4,922 (25th highest) Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 4,097 individuals (83.23%) Unsheltered: 825 individuals (16.76%)

Total State Population, 2023: 678,972

The District of Columbia has a homelessness rate of 72.5 per 10,000 people, the highest homelessness rate per capita in the country. That's 4,922 individuals without a home, the 25th-highest number in the nation. This figure represents 0.74% of the District's total population. Despite the high rate of homelessness, D.C. has made commendable efforts to address the issue, successfully providing shelter to 83.23% of its homeless population, amounting to 4,097 individuals. However, 16.76% or 825 people remain unsheltered.

2. New York

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 52.7 per 10,000 people

52.7 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 103,200 (2nd highest) 0.52% of state population

103,200 (2nd highest) Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 98,193 individuals (95.15%) Unsheltered: 5,007 individuals (4.85%)

Total State Population, 2023: 19,571,216

New York's homelessness rate stands at 52.7 per 10,000 people, making it the state with the second-highest number of homeless individuals in the country at 103,200. This accounts for 0.52% of New York's total population. The state has effectively sheltered 95.15% of these individuals, translating to 98,193 people. Nevertheless, 4.85% of the homeless population, or 5,007 individuals, are still without shelter.

3. Vermont

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 50.9 per 10,000 people

50.9 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 3,295 — 18th lowest 0.51% of state population

3,295 — 18th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 3,158 individuals (95.84%) Unsheltered: 137 individuals (4.16%)

Total State Population, 2023: 647,464

Vermont reports a homelessness rate of 50.9 per 10,000 people, with a total of 3,295 homeless individuals, the 18th lowest total nationally. This represents 0.51% of Vermont's overall population. The state has successfully provided shelter to 95.84% of its homeless population, or 3,158 individuals, demonstrating significant efforts to combat homelessness. However, 4.16% of its homeless, or 137 people, remain unsheltered.

4. Oregon

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 47.6 per 10,000 people

47.6 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 20,142 — 6th highest 0.48% of state population

20,142 — 6th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 7,138 individuals (35.44%) Unsheltered: 13,004 individuals (64.56%)

Total State Population, 2023: 4,233,358

Oregon has a homelessness rate of 47.6 per 10,000 people, with 20,142 homeless individuals, the 6th highest in the U.S., representing 0.48% of the state's population. The majority, 64.56% or 13,004 people, are unsheltered, while 35.44%, or 7,138 individuals, have found shelter. This scenario tells us that there's an urgent need for expanded housing solutions within Oregon's population of over 4.2 million.

5. California

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 46.6 per 10,000 people

46.6 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 181,399 — the highest 0.47% of state population

181,399 — the highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 57,976 individuals (34.96%) Unsheltered: 123,423 individuals (68.04%)

Total State Population, 2023: 38,965,193

California's homelessness rate is 46.6 per 10,000 people, with the highest number of homeless people nationwide at 181,399, which is 0.47% of its population. A significant portion, 68.04% or 123,423 individuals, are unsheltered, highlighting a critical issue in the state. Despite efforts, only 34.96% or 57,976 individuals are sheltered, so there's clearly a need for comprehensive strategies to address homelessness among California's nearly 39 million residents.

I was shocked at this number of unsheltered homelessness, and checked and rechecked my information. I'd argue that this figure – almost 70% of those unfortunate enough to find themselves homeless and without shelter – is shameful and needs immediate attention.

6. Hawaii

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 43.4 per 10,000 people

43.4 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 6,223 — 22nd highest 0.43% of state population

6,223 — 22nd highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 2,316 individuals (37.3%) Unsheltered: 3,907 individuals (62.7%)

Total State Population, 2023: 1,435,138

With a rate of 43.4 homeless individuals per 10,000, Hawaii sees 6,223 people without homes, accounting for 0.43% of its population. The state has a higher rate of unsheltered homelessness, with 62.7% or 3,907 individuals living without shelter, compared to 37.3% or 2,316 who are sheltered. This reflects the ongoing challenges Hawaii faces in housing its homeless. In spite of its population of over 1.4 million, Hawaii has the highest cost of living in the country.

7. Washington

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 35.9 per 10,000 people

35.9 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 28,036 — 4th highest 0.36% of state population

28,036 — 4th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 14,083 individuals (50.23%) Unsheltered: 13,953 individuals (49.77%)

Total State Population, 2023: 7,812,880

Washington reports a homelessness rate of 35.9 per 10,000, totaling 28,036 individuals, or 0.36% of its population. The distribution between sheltered and unsheltered individuals is nearly even, with 50.23% or 14,083 sheltered and 49.77% or 13,953 unsheltered, indicating a balanced yet critical need for housing solutions in a state with a population of over 7.8 million.

8. Alaska

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 35.6 per 10,000 people

35.6 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 2,614 — 13th lowest 0.36% of state population

2,614 — 13th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 2,146 individuals (82.10%) Unsheltered: 468 individuals (17.90%)

Total State Population, 2023: 733,406

Alaska's homelessness rate stands at 35.6 per 10,000, with 2,614 people experiencing homelessness, representing 0.36% of its population. A significant majority, 82.10% or 2,146 individuals, are sheltered, leaving 17.90% or 468 unsheltered, showcasing Alaska's efforts to provide shelter amidst its population of over 733,000.

9. Maine

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 30.5 per 10,000 people

30.5 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 4,258 — 23rd lowest 0.31% of state population

4,258 — 23rd lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 3,959 individuals (92.98%) Unsheltered: 299 individuals (7.02%)

Total State Population, 2023: 1,395,722

Maine has a homelessness rate of 30.5 per 10,000, with 4,258 homeless individuals, accounting for 0.31% of the state population. An impressive 92.98%, or 3,959 people, are sheltered, with only 7.02% or 299 remaining unsheltered, highlighting Maine's effective sheltering efforts within its population of nearly 1.4 million.

10. Massachusetts

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 27.3 per 10,000 people

27.3 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 19,141 — 7th highest 0.27% of state population

19,141 — 7th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 17,779 individuals (92.88%) Unsheltered: 1,362 individuals (7.12%)

Total State Population, 2023: 7,001,399

Massachusetts reports a homelessness rate of 27.3 per 10,000, with 19,141 homeless individuals, making up 0.27% of its population. The state has successfully sheltered 92.88%, or 17,779 individuals, with a small fraction, 7.12% or 1,362, unsheltered, reflecting strong support systems in place within a population of 7 million.

11. Nevada

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 27.1 per 10,000 people

27.1 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 8,666 — 18th highest 0.27% of state population

8,666 — 18th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 4,111 individuals (47.44%) Unsheltered: 4,555 individuals (52.56%)

Total State Population, 2023: 3,194,176

Nevada has a population of almost 3.2 million, and a homelessness rate of 27.1 per 10,000, with 8,666 people, or 0.27% of the state population experiencing homelessness. Nvada sees a near even split in its homeless condition, with 47.44% (4,111 individuals) sheltered and 52.56% (4,555 individuals) unsheltered.

12. Colorado

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 24.6 per 10,000 people

24.6 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 14,439 — 8th highest 0.25% of state population

14,439 — 8th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 9,694 individuals (67.14%) Unsheltered: 4,745 individuals (32.86%)

Total State Population, 2023: 5,877,610

Colorado's homelessness rate is 24.6 per 10,000, totaling 14,439 individuals. This accounts for 0.25% of the state's total population of 5.9 million. With 67.14% (9,694 individuals) sheltered and 32.86% (4,745 individuals) unsheltered, Colorado shows substantial efforts toward housing its homeless population.

13. Montana

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 19.2 per 10,000 people

19.2 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 2,178 — 8th lowest 0.19% of state population

2,178 — 8th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 1,682 individuals (77.23%) Unsheltered: 496 individuals (22.77%)

Total State Population, 2023: 1,132,812

Montana reports a homelessness rate of 19.2 per 10,000, with 2,178 homeless individuals, or 0.19% of its population. A significant 77.23% (1,682 individuals) are sheltered, leaving 22.77% (496 individuals) unsheltered, highlighting the state's efforts to combat homelessness among its population of over 1.1 million.

14. Arizona

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 19.2 per 10,000 people

19.2 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 14,237 — 9th highest 0.19% of state population

14,237 — 9th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 6,622 individuals (46.51%) Unsheltered: 7,615 individuals (53.49%)

Total State Population, 2023: 7,431,344

With a homelessness rate of 19.2 per 10,000, Arizona has 14,237 homeless people, representing 0.19% of its population of 7.4 million. The state has a challenge with a higher unsheltered population, 53.49% (7,615 individuals), compared to 46.51% (6,622 individuals) sheltered, indicating a significant need for housing solutions.

15. New Mexico

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 18.2 per 10,000 people

18.2 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 3,842 — 21st lowest 0.18% of state population

3,842 — 21st lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 2,242 individuals (58.36%) Unsheltered: 1,600 individuals (41.64%)

Total State Population, 2023: 2,114,371

New Mexico sees a homelessness rate of 18.2 per 10,000, with 3,842 homeless people, or 0.18% of the state population of 2.1 million. The state demonstrates ongoing efforts to provide for its homeless with 58.36% (2,242 individuals) sheltered and 41.64% (1,600 individuals) unsheltered.

16. New Hampshire

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 17.4 per 10,000 people

17.4 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 2,441 — 10th lowest 0.17% of state population

2,441 — 10th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 2,103 individuals (86.15%) Unsheltered: 338 individuals (13.85%)

Total State Population, 2023: 1,402,054

New Hampshire has a homelessness rate of 17.4 per 10,000, totaling 2,441 people, making up 0.17% of its population of 1.4 million. The state has effectively sheltered 86.15% (2,103 individuals), with 13.85% (338 individuals) remaining unsheltered.

17. Rhode Island

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 16.5 per 10,000 people

16.5 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 1,810 — 7th lowest 0.17% of state population

1,810 — 7th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 1,476 individuals (81.55%) Unsheltered: 334 individuals (18.45%)

Total State Population, 2023: 1,095,962

Rhode Island's homelessness rate is 16.5 per 10,000, with 1,810 homeless individuals, accounting for 0.17% of the state population of almost 1.1 million. With 81.55% (1,476 individuals) sheltered and 18.45% (334 individuals) unsheltered, Rhode Island has obviously made significant inroads in terms of trying to address its homelessness problem.

18. Minnesota

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 14.6 per 10,000 people

14.6 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 8,393 — 19th highest 0.15% of state population

8,393 — 19th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 6,717 individuals (80.04%) Unsheltered: 1,676 individuals (19.97%)

Total State Population, 2023: 5,737,915

Minnesota reports a homelessness rate of 14.6 per 10,000, with 8,393 people experiencing homelessness, equivalent to 0.15% of its population of 5.7 million. The state has sheltered 80.04% (6,717 individuals), leaving 19.97% (1,676 individuals) unsheltered, indicating strong efforts to support its homeless population.

19. South Dakota

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 13.9 per 10,000 people

13.9 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 1,282 — 5th lowest 0.14% of state population

1,282 — 5th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 972 individuals (75.82%) Unsheltered: 310 individuals (24.18%)

Total State Population, 2023: 919,318

South Dakota's homelessness rate stands at 13.9 per 10,000, with 1,282 homeless individuals, comprising 0.14% of its population of 919,318. The state has sheltered 75.82% (972 individuals), with 24.18% (310 individuals) unsheltered, which is considerably better than some states.

20. Florida

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 13.6 per 10,000 people

13.6 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 30,756 — 3rd highest 0.14% of state population

30,756 — 3rd highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 15,274 individuals (49.66%) Unsheltered: 15,482 individuals (50.24%)

Total State Population, 2023: 22,610,726

Florida has a homelessness rate of 13.6 per 10,000, totaling 30,756 people, representing 0.14% of its population of 22.6 million. The state sees an almost equal split between sheltered (49.66%, 15,274 individuals) and unsheltered (50.34%, 15,482 individuals) homeless populations.

21. Tennessee

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 12.9 per 10,000 people

12.9 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 9,215 — 16th highest 0.13% of state population

9,215 — 16th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 4,694 individuals (50.94%) Unsheltered: 4,521 individuals (49.06%)

Total State Population, 2023: 7,126,489

Tennessee's homelessness rate is 12.9 per 10,000, with 9,215 people experiencing homelessness. This equates to 0.13% of the state's population of over 7.1 million. The distribution between those sheltered (4,694 individuals) and unsheltered (4,521 individuals) is almost even, so the state should do more to provide adequate housing and support.

22. Nebraska

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 12.4 per 10,000 people

12.4 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 2,462 — 11th lowest 0.12% of state population

2,462 — 11th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 2,150 individuals (87.33%) Unsheltered: 312 individuals (12.67%)

Total State Population, 2023: 1,978,379

Nebraska reports a homelessness rate of 12.4 per 10,000, totaling 2,462 individuals, making up 0.12% of its population of 2 million. A significant majority, 87.33% or 2,150 people, are sheltered, while 12.67% or 312 are unsheltered, which reflects that Nebraska is making serious efforts to combat homelessness.

23. Delaware

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 12.1 per 10,000 people

12.1 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 1,245 — 4th lowest 0.12% of state population

1,245 — 4th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 1,047 individuals (84.10%) Unsheltered: 198 individuals (15.09%)

Total State Population, 2023: 1,031,890

With a homelessness rate of 12.1 per 10,000, Delaware has 1,245 homeless individuals, accounting for 0.12% of its population. The state has sheltered 84.10% or 1,047 of these individuals, leaving 15.09% or 198 unsheltered, indicating effective strategies are in place.

24. Idaho

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 11.7 per 10,000 people

11.7 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 2,298 — 9th lowest 0.12% of state population

2,298 — 9th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 1,240 individuals (53.96%) Unsheltered: 1,058 individuals (46.04%)

Total State Population, 2023: 1,964,726

Idaho sees a homelessness rate of 11.7 per 10,000, with 2,298 homeless people, or 0.12% of its population. The state has a nearly even split with 53.96% or 1,240 individuals sheltered and 46.04% or 1,058 unsheltered, highlighting the need for continued efforts in housing solutions within Idaho's population of nearly 2 million.

25. Oklahoma

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 11.5 per 10,000 people

11.5 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 4,648 — 24th lowest 0.11% of state population

4,648 — 24th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 2,743 individuals (59.01%) Unsheltered: 1,905 individuals (40.99%)

Total State Population, 2023: 4,053,824

Oklahoma's homelessness rate is 11.5 per 10,000, totaling 4,648 individuals, and representing 0.11% of the state population of over 4 million. With 59.01% or 2,743 people sheltered and 40.99% or 1,905 unsheltered, Oklahoma demonstrates ongoing challenges and efforts in addressing homelessness.

26. Georgia

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 11.1 per 10,000 people

11.1 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 12,294 — 11th highest 0.11% of state population

12,294 — 11th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 6,466 individuals (52.59%) Unsheltered: 5,828 individuals (47.41%)

Total State Population, 2023: 11,029,227

Georgia reports a homelessness rate of 11.1 per 10,000, with 12,294 homeless people, the 11th highest, accounting for 0.11% of its population. The state has sheltered 52.59% or 6,466 individuals, leaving 47.41% or 5,828 unsheltered, underscoring the need for comprehensive housing strategies within Georgia's population of over 11 million.

27. New Jersey

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 11.0 per 10,000 people

11.0 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 10,264 — 14th highest 0.11% of state population

10,264 — 14th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 8,856 individuals (86.28%) Unsheltered: 1,408 individuals (13.72)

Total State Population, 2023: 9,290,841

New Jersey has a homelessness rate of 11.0 per 10,000, with 10,264 homeless individuals, the 14th highest, and 0.11% of its population. A significant 86.28% or 8,856 people are sheltered, with 13.72% or 1,408 unsheltered, reflecting strong support systems in place within New Jersey's population of over 9.2 million.

28. Missouri

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 10.8 per 10,000 people

10.8 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 6,708 — 21st highest 0.11% of state population

6,708 — 21st highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 4,695 individuals (69.99%) Unsheltered: 2,013 individuals (30.01%)

Total State Population, 2023: 6,196,156

Missouri's homelessness rate stands at 10.8 per 10,000, totaling 6,708 individuals, accounting for 0.11% of its population of over 6.1 million. The state has successfully sheltered 69.99% or 4,695 individuals, with 30.01% or 2,013 remaining unsheltered.

29. Utah

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 10.8 per 10,000 people

10.8 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 3,687 — 20th lowest 0.11% of state population

3,687 — 20th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 2,707 individuals (73.42%) Unsheltered: 980 individuals (26.58%)

Total State Population, 2023: 3,417,734

Utah reports a homelessness rate of 10.8 per 10,000, with 3,687 people experiencing homelessness, or around 0.11% of its population of 3.4 million. The state has sheltered 73.42% or 2,707 individuals, while 26.58% or 980 are unsheltered.

30. Kentucky

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 10.5 per 10,000 people

10.5 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 4,766 — 25th lowest 0.11% of state population

4,766 — 25th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 3,296 individuals (69.16%) Unsheltered: 1,470 individuals (30.84%)

Total State Population, 2023: 4,526,154

Kentucky has a homelessness rate of 10.5 per 10,000, with 4,766 homeless individuals, or 0.11% of its population of 4.5 million. The state has sheltered 69.16% or 3,296 people, leaving 30.84% or 1,470 unsheltered, so there's progress, but still plenty more work to do.

31. North Dakota

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 10.0 per 10,000 people

10.0 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 784 — 2nd lowest 0.10% of state population

784 — 2nd lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 608 individuals (77.55%) Unsheltered: 176 individuals (22.45%)

Total State Population, 2023: 783,926

North Dakota has the second-lowest number of homeless people in 2023, with 784 individuals, representing 0.10% of its population. With a homelessness rate of 10.0 per 10,000, 77.55% (608 individuals) are sheltered, and 22.45% (176 individuals) are unsheltered, indicating focused efforts within a population of 783,926 to address homelessness.

32. Pennsylvania

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 9.7 per 10,000 people

9.7 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 12,556 — 10th highest 0.10% of state population

12,556 — 10th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 10,792 individuals (85.95%) Unsheltered: 1,764 individuals (14.05%)

Total State Population, 2023: 12,961,683

Pennsylvania's homelessness rate is 9.7 per 10,000, placing its total at 12,556, the 10th highest overall number, and comprising 0.10% of the state population. The state has successfully sheltered 85.95% (10,792 individuals), leaving 14.05% (1,764 individuals) unsheltered among its nearly 12.96 million residents.

33. Ohio

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 9.7 per 10,000 people

9.7 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 11,386 — 13th highest 0.10% of state population

11,386 — 13th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 8,983 individuals (78.90%) Unsheltered: 2,403 individuals (21.10%)

Total State Population, 2023: 11,785,935

Ohio reports 11,386 homeless individuals in 2023, the 13th highest number nationally, with a rate of 9.7 per 10,000, representing 0.10% of its population. The state has sheltered 78.90% (8,983 individuals), with 21.10% (2,403 individuals) remaining unsheltered, reflecting ongoing efforts within its population of 11,785,935 to provide adequate housing.

34. Illinois

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 9.5 per 10,000 people

9.5 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 11,947 — 12th highest 0.10% of state population

11,947 — 12th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 10,328 individuals (86.45%) Unsheltered: 1,619 individuals (13.55%)

Total State Population, 2023: 12,549,689

Illinois sees a homelessness rate of 9.5 per 10,000, with 11,947 people homeless in 2023, comprising 0.10% of the state population. With 86.45% (10,328 individuals) sheltered and 13.55% (1,619 individuals) unsheltered, Illinois has taken significant action against homelessness among its 12.55 million residents.

35. Maryland

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 9.5 per 10,000 people

9.5 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 5,865 — 24th highest 0.09% of state population

5,865 — 24th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 4,913 individuals (83.77%) Unsheltered: 952 individuals (16.23%)

Total State Population, 2023: 6,180,253

Maryland's homelessness rate stands at 9.5 per 10,000, totaling 5,865 individuals, the 24th highest number nationwide, and accounting for 0.09% of its population. The state has sheltered 83.77% (4,913 individuals), leaving 16.23% (952 individuals) unsheltered, highlighting efforts within its population of 6,180,253 to address homelessness.

36. Wyoming

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 9.1 per 10,000 people

9.1 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 532 — the lowest 0.09% of state population

532 — the lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 474 individuals (89.10%) Unsheltered: 58 individuals (10.90%)

Total State Population, 2023: 584,057

Wyoming has the lowest number of homeless individuals in 2023, with 532, reflecting a rate of 9.1 per 10,000, and 0.09% of its population. With 89.10% (474 individuals) sheltered and 10.90% (58 individuals) unsheltered, Wyoming shows strong support for its homeless within a population of 584,057.

37. North Carolina

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 9.0 per 10,000 people

9.0 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 9,754 — 15th highest 0.09% of state population

9,754 — 15th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 6,311 individuals (64.70%) Unsheltered: 3,443 individuals (35.30%)

Total State Population, 2023: 10,835,491

North Carolina reports a homelessness rate of 9.0 per 10,000 in 2023, with 9,754 homeless individuals, the 15th highest, and 0.09% of the state population. The state has sheltered 64.70% (6,311 individuals), with 35.30% (3,443 individuals) unsheltered, so there are ongoing efforts to improve housing solutions among its 10.83 million residents.

38. Texas

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 9.0 per 10,000 people

9.0 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 27,377 — 5th highest 0.09% of state population

27,377 — 5th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 15,691 individuals (57.31%) Unsheltered: 11,686 individuals (42.69%)

Total State Population, 2023: 30,503,301

Texas has a homelessness rate of 9.0 per 10,000, with 27,377 people experiencing homelessness in 2023, accounting for 0.09% of its population of 30.5 million. The state has sheltered 57.31% (15,691 individuals), leaving 42.69% (11,686 individuals) unsheltered.

39. Kansas

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 9.0 per 10,000 people

9.0 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 2,636 — 14th lowest 0.09% of state population

2,636 — 14th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 1,881 individuals (71.36%) Unsheltered: 755 individuals (28.64%)

Total State Population, 2023: 2,940,546

Kansas reports a homelessness rate of 9.0 per 10,000 in 2023, with 2,636 individuals homeless, the 14th lowest number in the country, and making up 0.09% of the state population of just under 3 million people. The state has sheltered 71.36% (1,881 individuals), with 28.64% (755 individuals) unsheltered.

40. Michigan

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 9.0 per 10,000 people

9.0 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 8,997 — ranking as the 17th highest 0.09% of state population

8,997 — ranking as the 17th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 7,662 individuals (85.16%) Unsheltered: 1,335 individuals (14.84%)

Total State Population, 2023: 10,037,261

Michigan's homelessness rate is 9.0 per 10,000, with 8,997 homeless individuals or 0.09% of its population of just over 10 million. With 85.16% (7,662 individuals) sheltered and 14.84% (1,335 individuals) unsheltered, Michigan demonstrates a strong commitment to combating homelessness.

41. Indiana

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 8.8 per 10,000 people

8.8 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 6,017 — positioned as the 23rd highest 0.09% of state population

6,017 — positioned as the 23rd highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 4,856 individuals (80.70%) Unsheltered: 1,161 individuals (19.30%)

Total State Population, 2023: 6,862,199

Indiana has a homelessness rate of 8.8 per 10,000 in 2023, with 6,017 people experiencing homelessness. With 0.09% of its population affected, 80.70% or 4,856 individuals are sheltered, and 19.30% or 1,161 remain unsheltered within a total state population of 6,862,199.

42. Arkansas

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 8.5 per 10,000 people

8.5 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 2,609 — 12th lowest 0.09% of state population

2,609 — 12th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 1,287 individuals (49.33%) Unsheltered: 1,322 individuals (50.67%)

Total State Population, 2023: 3,067,732

With a rate of 8.5 homeless individuals per 10,000, Arkansas reports 2,609 homeless people in 2023, the 12th lowest, accounting for 0.09% of its population. The state has a nearly even split with 49.33% or 1,287 sheltered and 50.67% or 1,322 unsheltered individuals among its 3,067,732 residents.

43. Connecticut

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 8.3 per 10,000 people

8.3 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 3,015 — 16th lowest total 0.08% of state population

3,015 — 16th lowest total Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 2,514 individuals (83.38%) Unsheltered: 501 individuals (16.62%)

Total State Population, 2023: 3,617,176

Connecticut's homelessness rate stands at 8.3 per 10,000 in 2023, totaling 3,015 homeless individuals, the 16th lowest number of any state, representing 0.08% of the state population of 3617,176. The state demonstrates effective shelter and housing support for its homeless populace with 83.38% or 2,514 people sheltered and 16.62% or 501 unsheltered.

44. Iowa

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 8.3 per 10,000 people

8.3 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 2,653 — 15th lowest 0.08% of state population

2,653 — 15th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 2,197 individuals (82.81%) Unsheltered: 456 individuals (17.19%)

Total State Population, 2023: 3,207,004

Iowa reports a homelessness rate of 8.3 per 10,000 in 2023, with 2,653 people experiencing homelessness, the 15th lowest total, and 0.08% of its population affected. The state has sheltered 82.81% or 2,197 individuals, leaving 17.19% or 456 unsheltered among its 3,207,004 residents.

45. Wisconsin

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 8.2 per 10,000 people

8.2 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 4,861 — 26th highest 0.08% of state population

4,861 — 26th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 4,403 individuals (90.58%) Unsheltered: 458 individuals (09.42%)

Total State Population, 2023: 5,910,955

Wisconsin's homelessness rate is 8.2 per 10,000 in 2023, with 4,861 homeless individuals, the 26th highest total, and 0.08% of its population. A high 90.58% or 4,403 individuals are sheltered, with 9.42% or 458 remaining unsheltered within a total population of 5,910,955. This is an impressive rate of shelter and other states would be smart to follow Wisconsin's example..

46. West Virginia

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 8.0 per 10,000 people

8.0 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 1,416 — 6th lowest 0.08% of state population

1,416 — 6th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 960 individuals (67.80%) Unsheltered: 456 individuals (32.20%)

Total State Population, 2023: 1,770,071

With a rate of 8.0 per 10,000, West Virginia has 1,416 homeless people in 2023, the 6th lowest overall, accounting for 0.08% of its population. The state has sheltered 67.80% or 960 individuals, with 32.20% or 456 unsheltered among its 1,770,071 residents.

47. Virginia

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 7.8 per 10,000 people

7.8 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 6,761 — 20th highest 0.08% of state population

6,761 — 20th highest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 5,427 individuals (80.27%) Unsheltered: 1,334 individuals (19.73%)

Total State Population, 2023: 8,715,698

Virginia sees a homelessness rate of 7.8 per 10,000 in 2023, with 6,761 individuals experiencing homelessness, the 20th highest number of any state, and affecting 0.08% of its population of 8,715,698. With 80.27% or 5,427 people sheltered and 19.73% or 1,334 unsheltered, Virginia demonstrates successful ongoing efforts to ease homelessness and provide adequate shelter and support.

48. South Carolina

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 7.5 per 10,000 people

7.5 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 4,053 — 22nd lowest 0.08% of state population

4,053 — 22nd lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 2,726 individuals (67.26%) Unsheltered: 1,327 individuals (32.74%)

Total State Population, 2023: 5,373,555

South Carolina reports a homelessness rate of 7.5 per 10,000 in 2023, with 4,053 homeless people, making up 0.08% of its population. The state has 67.26% or 2,726 individuals sheltered, with 32.74% or 1,327 unsheltered among its 5,373,555 residents.

49. Louisiana

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 6.9 per 10,000 people

6.9 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 3,169 — 17th lowest 0.07% of state population

3,169 — 17th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 1,770 individuals (55.85%) Unsheltered: 1,399 individuals (44.15%)

Total State Population, 2023: 4,573,749

Louisiana's homelessness rate is 6.9 per 10,000 in 2023, totaling 3,169 homeless individuals, the 17th lowest of any state, and equal to 0.07% of its population of 4,573,749. Of Louisiana's homeless population, 55.85% or 1,770 people, are sheltered, and 44.15% or 1,399, are unsheltered.

50. Alabama

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 6.5 per 10,000 people

6.5 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 3,304 — 19th lowest 0.06% of state population

3,304 — 19th lowest Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 1,848 individuals (55.93%) Unsheltered: 1,456 individuals (44.07%)

Total State Population, 2023: 5,108,468

Alabama has a homelessness rate of 6.5 per 10,000 in 2023, with 3,304 people experiencing homelessness, comprising 0.06% of its population of 5.1 million. The state has sheltered 55.93% or 1,848 individuals, with 44.07% or 1,456 unsheltered.

51. Mississippi

Rate of Homelessness per Capita, 2023: 3.3 per 10,000 people

3.3 per 10,000 people Total Number of Homeless People, 2023: 982 individuals – 3rd lowest total 0.03% of state population

982 individuals – 3rd lowest total Condition of Homelessness: Sheltered: 538 individuals (54.79%) Unsheltered: 444 individuals (45.21%)

Total State Population, 2023: 2,939,690

Mississippi reports the lowest homelessness rate per capita at 3.3 per 10,000 in 2023, totaling 982 individuals, the 3rd lowest total nationwide, and accounting for 0.03% of its population. With 54.79% or 538 people sheltered and 45.21% or 444 unsheltered, Mississippi shows targeted efforts within its population of 2,939,690 to address homelessness.