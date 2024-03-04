Homeowners Are Happy, but 1 in 5 Wish They Were Still Renting

Nearly 7 out of 10 renters believe owning a home would make them happier — and recent research from real estate company Home Bay proves they’re right.

Homeowners are happier with their living situation than renters by almost every measure. They’re less stressed, more financially secure, and enjoy more privacy and stability than renters.

Homeownership is not without its disadvantages, though. About 52% of homeowners admit owning a home is more expensive than expected, and 43% say it is more challenging.

The relative ease of renting may be why 28% of renters say they never wish to own a home.

Homeowners Are Happier

Ninety percent of former renters said they’re happier since moving into a home, and 80% said buying a house was their best decision.

Measures of overall happiness confirm that homeowners are more satisfied than renters. Homeowners rate their overall happiness as 7.5 out of 10 on average, compared to just 6.2 for leaseholders.

Privacy, Stability Are Top Advantages of Homeownership

Homeowners and renters agree that the top benefits of ownership are privacy and stability.

With annual rent prices and evictions rising across the United States, 90% of homeowners believe their lives are more stable than the lives of lessees, and 73% of renters agreed.

Homeowners also experience more financial stability, with 82% saying homeownership gives them economic security and 49% saying appreciating property values helps them build wealth. On the other hand, renters get no real benefit from paying rent aside from having a roof over their heads for another month.

Unsurprisingly, two-thirds of tenants said they faced pecuniary pressures, compared to 44% of homeowners. Renters are also 81% more likely to have worried about money frequently or constantly in the previous seven days.

Beyond the economic benefits of homeownership, both groups cited privacy as a plus. Ninety-one percent of homeowners also said the ability to modify their space is a bonus — a luxury not afforded to most renters.

Additionally, 60% of Americans said not having to deal with landlords is a perk of homeownership, while 53% said not sharing walls with neighbors is an advantage.

Some Renters Are Content

In general, leaseholders are more stressed than homeowners, rating their average stress level as 6.2 out of 10, while homeowners rate their stress as 5.1 out of 10. Although 70% of tenants polled confirm that renting is stressful, 49% think ownership would be more difficult.

There’s a small but significant percentage of renters who are resolutely anti-homeownership. Of respondents, 28% stated they have no desire to buy a home, with 3% of those polled saying property acquisition provides no added benefit. Nearly a third of lessees don’t think owning a space would make them happier, and 56% don’t regret their decision to remain renters.

Homeownership may be undesirable to some as renting comes with significant benefits. Leaseholders and homeowners said not having to worry about maintenance and repair costs is the top benefit of renting. Most homeowners find routine maintenance burdensome, with 47% saying they miss not having to take care of home repairs and 56% expressing a desire to spend less time on upkeep.

Lessees may not accumulate the financial benefits of owning a home, but they also don’t have to bear the significant responsibilities of homeownership.

Costs Block Renters From Homeownership

Although a small slice of renters do not want to buy, most haven’t purchased a house because they don’t have enough money.

46% of renters said low incomes hinder home acquisition, and 42% said homeownership is too expensive. 39% said they couldn’t afford to save a down payment, 31% said interest rates are too high, and 29% said their credit score is too low.

It's unsurprising that leaseholders have a gloomy outlook on the housing market, with 62% saying they feel bad for anyone trying to buy a home in 2024. They are also less likely to believe they will ever own homes. About 54% of respondents believe homeownership is out of reach for the average American, while 60% of renters believe homeownership is out of reach for them.

Worse yet, renting could be a direct obstacle blocking homeownership. 72% of renters said the high cost of rent prevents them from saving for a home. For some, leasing a space is a matter of convenience, but for many, it’s a trap.

The Homebuying Process Remains Opaque

For all the thought and emotion Americans put into buying a home, they don’t know much about the homebuying process.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe a 20% down payment is an ironclad requirement, even though there are many low- or zero-down payment mortgage options on the market. Moreover, barely 1 in 10 Americans know that real estate commission is about 6% of the final sale price.

The last point is especially relevant as a series of multibillion-dollar federal lawsuits reshape the cost of buying and selling a home. Most experts agree that buyers may soon have to pay their agent commission, and 52% of both renters and homeowners are concerned about the deterring effect of such a cost.

Additionally, 27% of each group said paying a buyer’s commission would significantly influence their buying decision. Higher costs and a dearth of information could lead to a market slowdown soon as consumers struggle to apprehend and afford a shifting commission landscape that they didn’t understand in the first place.

Better education could play a vital role in smoothing out these changes, but it's unclear how to reach people. A majority of homeowners and renters think homebuying advice in the media is untrustworthy, so agents may need to educate buyers and sellers on the process or risk losing business to industry interlopers, such as companies that buy homes for cash.

