By the Millions – Honda and Toyota Close Out the Year With Massive Recalls

As 2023 comes to a close, Honda is issuing the year's largest recall —2.6 million vehicles — over defective fuel pumps. The recall numbers for Honda and Acura vehicles surpass the two million vehicle recalls that Tesla issued last week over problems with their car's autopilot program. There is also a recall for roughly one million Toyota and Lexus vehicles over potential airbag deployment issues.

The Year's Biggest Recall

According to a report from Motor1, Honda and Acura sold 2.6 million affected vehicles in the United States from 2017 to 2020. Twenty–one Honda and Acura models are affected, with 14 being Hondas and seven belonging to Acura.

The Japanese automotive titan discovered that many of their vehicles had improperly molded fuel pump impellers. Improper molding can result in the impeller warping over time, preventing the fuel pump from functioning correctly. Once this happens, the engine ceases to get fuel, and the car will no longer be able to move.

Fortunately for the automaker, there have been no reports of accidents or injuries from these faulty fuel pump components. However, the remedy for this defect requires swapping out the whole fuel pump, which generally only takes a few hours to complete, depending on the car, but the sheer number of vehicles in this recall creates a problem.

Not enough spare fuel pumps are available to repair all 2.6 million vehicles right now. So, Honda is letting affected customers know in staggered stages. Honda will send out the first round of notifications in February, with more notifications going out as new fuel pumps become available.

Honda customers not keen on waiting a few months for a letter to arrive in the mail can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) website to check if the NHTSA has listed their vehicle's VIN as part of the recall. Acura and Honda owners can also check if their car is affected by calling (888) 234–2138.

Toyota and Lexus

Some popular Toyota models, including the RAV4, Camry, Corolla, and Lexus RX, have received a recall for defective sensors that could result in passenger seat airbags failing to deploy during crashes. According to a report from Car and Driver, Toyota announced that roughly one million vehicles have this sensor issue.

Toyota clarified that an Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensor malfunction is behind their recall. Affected models range from 2020 to 2022 vehicles where the OCS sensor could short circuit, causing front seat passenger airbag malfunctions.

While this recall is not currently on the NHTSA website, they will post it shortly. However, customers who want to know if their vehicle is affected by faulty OCS sensors can check out Lexus or Toyota's recall websites. Toyota is offering to fix defective OCS sensors for free and will begin sending out notifications to owners in February.