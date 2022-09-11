Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul. – Honest Audience Reactions

A new satirical comedy film, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is making headlines as audiences react nationwide. The film is stirring controversy across the board, as many people attending didn't go in knowing it was a church satire movie.

One is quickly reminded of another movie, Bad Santa, that also drew crowds that didn't realize it wasn't a happy jolly Christmas movie.

Nonetheless, reviews are mixed for Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. The Rotten Tomatoes critic response sits at 72% on the Tomatometer. However, the audience score is a considerably lower, 26%.

Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus reads, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Has some broad targets but refuses to take cheap shots at them, instead offering a pointed, well-acted satire of organized religion.”

Honk for Jesus Audience Reactions

Redditor u/drowninglily recently inquired, “For those that saw Honk For Jesus this weekend, I'm wondering what the audience reaction around you was.”

They elaborated, “We saw this on $3 day on Saturday for the last showing, and I swear half the audience walked out. (No, it was not full either). I had booked this because I love Sterling K. Brown and satire.”

They continued, “In advance, there weren't a lot of tickets sold, but I'm guessing they had a ton of walk-ins because, by the time the movie started, the theater was about half full – by the time it ended, there were about six people left (us included).”

They concluded, “I'm wondering if this is a phenomenon with this movie (as I can see how the super religious might be offended) or if it's just a weird result of $3 cinema day?”

Several Redditors responded with their experience with theatre audience reactions upon viewing Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

First Audience Reactions – Theater Walkouts

SpottedEagleSeven confessed, “Saw it Saturday. Small turnout, maybe 15 or so, including my party. It lost three older folks after the bedroom scene, where it becomes clear where the plot is going.”

They continued, “This movie will offend some conservative people, and the turn from the comedy advertised in the trailers to the drama the film becomes will lose others.

They concluded, “It had a good audience reaction in the first half, but the theatre got quiet in the second. I liked it a lot, but it isn't really a crowd pleaser.”

After being informed that the movie received a C- Cinema Score, the OP stated, “Oh, I didn't think it was great by any stretch. Parts were funny, but overall the movie was a hot mess. I was just surprised by the sheer number of walkouts.”

Second Audience Reactions – Unmet Expectations

Redditor jisforjoe suggested, “Honk for Jesus really needed Righteous Gemstones-type marketing, making it clear that the film was skewering the hypocrisy of churches that preach ‘prosperity gospel.'

They elaborated, “I'm seeing way too many instances of devout church folk walking into this expecting one thing and getting the exact opposite.”

They continued, “Coming in with zero expectations, I thought this film was a lot of fun. Regina Hall ate up every moment she was given. Sterling K. Brown did an excellent job portraying the menace, repression, and desperation hiding behind Pastor Childs' million-dollar smile and Prada suits.”

Redditor jisforjoe continued, “I loved how the audience isn't spoon-fed the core details of Pastor Childs' scandal—we were left to piece the details behind the disintegration of Lee-Curtis and Trinity's marriage as we witnessed their increasing moments of disconnect.”

Finally, they concluded, “Regina Hall playing women stuck in relationships with closet-cases could be a genre unto itself at this point, and I'm here for it, lol.”

Final Audience Reactions – Unsatisfying Ending

RedactedVariant stated, “I'm going to see it tomorrow, but I'm not expecting a massive turnout at the time that I'm going.

They admitted, “I am a bit amused at the contrast of RT scores in regards to the Tomatometer (73%) and the Audience Score (26%). Before the movie was released, I was certain it'd be the other way around.

Finally, they said, “But I'm hoping the movie is at least somewhat enjoyable for me since I love Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall. ”

The OP, drowninglily, informed, “Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall give great performances, the ending is just… unsatisfying.”

