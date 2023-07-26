From Flops To Fan Obsessions: 14 Horrible Movies That Found Redemption as Cult Classics

Recently someone shared, “I love The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996) even though it has a one-star rating on most movie review sites. The backstory of the filming makes it even better. So what are some movies you love even though critics do not feel the same?” Here are the top-voted films with rotten ratings or critic reviews that people still enjoy.

1 – The VelociPastor (2017)

“The VelociPastor. Warning, I was drinking a lot when I watched this movie, but it's great. It's about a Priest who turns into a dinosaur and fights crime. Low budget, but they make fun of that,” one person suggested.

2 – Terminator Salvation (2009)

Another person stated, “Every Terminator sequel is entertaining, but I'll always maintain Terminator Salvation isn't bad, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines is excellent.”

3 – The Beach (2000)

“The Beach is an unpopular opinion. However, I enjoyed the book way more,” a user admitted. Another agreed, “YES! The Beach is excellent.”

4 – Little Nicky (2000)

“Little Nicky. I love that film. It's a typical underdog archetype that Adam Sandler played throughout his comedy career. But this is the one I had the most fun with, primarily because of the hilarious side characters. For example, his companion is a talking bulldog, his landlord is a struggling actor who sometimes spits out movie trivia, and his mom is a young Reese Whitherspoon,” a user stated.

5 – Wild Wild West (1999)

“I just found out that Wild Wild West is not respected as the beautiful piece of art that it is,” one person shared. Many people agree with this sentiment. Everybody either loves or hates the giant spider.

6 – Josie and the Pussycats (2001)

“Josie and the Pussycats is an underrated masterpiece. However, I don't know if it's universally considered flawed. Appreciation seems to have grown over the years, but it was panned when it first came out. Ebert gave it half a star,” someone on the thread confessed.

7 – Movie 43 (2013)

“Maybe not my favorite with a low rating, but a movie I like with an abysmal rating is Movie 43. It has 4% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, this movie is hilarious and is worth watching for the audacity alone in wrangling, browbeating, and conning all the A-list stars into it,” one person admitted.

8 – The Neon Demon (2016)

Another voted, “The Neon Demon was a box office flop, and the reviews were generally negative. But it's one of the most aesthetically pleasing and interesting films I've ever seen, an all-time favorite of mine!”

9 – Speed Racer (2008)

“Speed Racer. Easily the most outstanding film I've ever seen in my life. No, I am not kidding. It made me scream and cry and jump with joy. I cannot praise it enough, seriously,” a commenter confessed. Another agreed, “Speed Racer is a fantastic movie! So heartfelt and well done.”

10 – Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

A final user shared, “Freddy Got Fingered. A big middle finger to the studio that gave him the money to make it. Audaciously unwatchable. And I love it!” “I love this movie. Daddy, would you like some sausage?” Another person quoted.

11 – Sucker Punch (2011)

One person on the thread voted this 2011 movie, “I love this movie. The soundtrack is great also.”

The same user later said commented, “You do have to watch it a few times. The extended version is amazing.”

12 – Now You See Me (2013)

This star-studded magical cast is a hit-and-miss movie for some. One user said,”It's not great, it has huge plot holes, and the twist ending is probably dumber than not having a twist (and that would make the movie pointless, but a little less dumb)”

13 – Vanilla Sky (2001)

“This movie was panned and everyone in the world seems to hate it and I love it,” said one poster. “It's hard to put my finger on why I love it, since I don't like Tom Cruise all that much and Penelope Cruz grates on me (and I sorta weirdly sympathize with Cameron Diaz's character!) but something about it just hits.”

14 – Man of Steel (2013)

There are a lot of Superman movies, but some people don't love the 2013 movie, Man of Steel. “God, I love it so much. I love the whole trilogy so much. Everyone gets all mad at me when I say it though.”

Source: Reddit