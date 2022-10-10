10 Horrible Movies of the 2000s That Are the Worst

Are you an avid fan of watching terrible movies? You've got company. Some of the worst movies ever produced came out of the 2000s decade. One Redditor was searching specifically for the most terrible films of the 2000s. So here are the top-voted responses.

10. The Happening (2008)

One user posted, “The Happening is legit one of the worst movies I've ever seen.” Kandel88 laughed, “They outran the wind! lol.” TheMayb said, “Oh my god, this was the most painful thing I've ever watched. It was like Shyamalan went to every actor and said, ‘I see you have some acting chops… forget everything you've ever known about acting and read the lines with as little emotion as possible.”

They continued, “I'm talking cardboard cutout levels of empathy. Trust me. I made the Sixth Sense. I know things….' Another Redditor said, “I think it's one of those films that is so truly bad that it is unintentionally hilarious.” Jeeonta stated, “Good premise, but the acting and the script are outrageous.”

Related: 8 Controversial Comedies That Could Never Get Made Today

9. Planet of the Apes (2001)

Ggroover97 said, “Burton's Planet of the Apes isn't good.” Another user posted, “It's not a great movie. It's not even a good movie!” Its_Raining_Scotch stated, “Planet of the Apes was torture.”

They continued, “Like having my junk crushed for two hours. The overacting ape grunting was cringe enough, but the story arc was a total mess.” Tommytraddles posted, “There's a subplot that involves an orangutan stealing Tylenol and selling it to children.”

8. Knowing (2009)

BloomerBoomerDoomer posted, “It's like National Treasure except for its hot garbage.” JMEEKER86 said, “Yeah, and I did like the campy twist reveal where they're like, '33 people die? Well, that's not that bad,' and then they flip it over and go, ‘It's EE…everyone else!' It's so silly.” One user commented, “It goes off the rails when the aliens show up to take all the kids away.”

Related: Top 5 TV Show Cancellations That Still Frustrate Disappointed Fans

7. Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Sturmgewehrkreuz posted, “That film is a travesty!” IBlazeXI replied, “Nay, it is an abomination.” IndustryApologist said, “The film is so bad even ‘bad film' lists don't want to give it publicity.” One Redditor stated, “As far as I'm concerned, they never made that movie.” Cirincione, “It's so bad that Toriyama came back out of retirement just so that DBEvolution wouldn't be the last entry in the Dragonball series.”

One Redditor stated, “That movie is so bad that it single-handedly revived the relevance of Dragonball. Akira Toriyama was so angry at it that he unretired himself to apologize for it.”

6. The Love Guru (2008)

CookiesWithMilken, “Oh man, the love guru. I was a huge Austin Powers fan, so I was first in line when that came out. But good God, was that movie terrible. I tried to watch it a few years ago to see if maybe I had misjudged it, but nope, it's hot garbage.”

One Redditor said, “I have never finished that movie as it's so utterly terrible. I even sat through Master of Disguise and laughed at some of it, but The Love Guru was dreadful.” Squeaky_Lobster noted, “Didn't it pretty much tank Mike Myers' for about a decade because it's that bad?”

5. Cat in the Hat (2003)

NotAddison said, “The only problem was that it was billed as a kid's movie and not a young adult dark comedy. But, it was funny, not a bad movie, if not totally lore accurate, and a bit messed up.”

Another user posted, “It's a horrible mess of a movie. No one gives a good performance, it looks unbearable, Myers is awful, The Cat is extremely annoying as the lead character, the humor bounces between childish and weirdly mature, it's mean-spirited, the music is awful, and the pacing sucks.”

4. House of the Dead (2003)

Brenton07 said, “House of the Dead is one of the worst films of all time. The first time a character died, I laughed out loud, and they did the end screen thing.” Alliedcola posted, “Even Boll hates it, and he followed it up with Alone in the Dark and Bloodrayne. It's just that bad.”

ZaineRichards replied, “I love those 360 pans around the characters when they are armed to the teeth fighting zombies. That was so over the top.” Another user said, “This is the only movie I have ever walked out of in the theatre!”

3. Pearl Harbor (2001)

NukaFarms posted, “The action scenes are stellar. The problem is that most of the movie is a lame love triangle.” DaftFunky shared, “The climax is the middle of the movie. So after the attack on Pearl Harbor, we're supposed to care for these two brothers? And their love for some nurse? I honestly forget most of the movie before and after the attack. Such a stupid movie.”

_Meece_ said, “I thought the movie ended after the hectic battle scene. BUT IT KEPT GOING AND NEVER STOPPED. I hate that movie.”

2. Catwoman (2004)

Chocolatefix posted, “Halle Berry deserved better.” One Redditor said, “There are office scenes that take place days apart, but the characters wear the same clothes. I'm guessing they were the same scene once but got cut up into two days.” Lordwigglesthe1st replied, “The basketball scene, where it's immediately obvious that neither of them had ever played basketball!”

Finally, 8itmap_k1d interjected, “Catwoman is a bad movie. It looks horrible, sounds horrible, and moves horribly. Yet, I find its goofiness and irreverence and romcom energy charming.”

1. Master of Disguise (2002)

One user posted, “Dana Carvey's career died with that movie.” Phinsfan17 said, “That and the villain kept farting every time he laughed.” Apollyon_53 shared, “Am I not turtley enough for the turtle club?”

Another Redditor said, “It's so bad. It's so so so so bad. My God. It's so terrible1!” MermaidsHaveWifi posted. “I sat and watched my husband and my 11-year-old boy laugh through this movie about three weeks ago. Just a terrible movie all around, lol.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of worst movies from the 2000s. Check out these old-school hilarious comedies to show your kids.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.