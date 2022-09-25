10 Horrible Movies on Tubi That Are So Bad You Have to Watch

Recently a Redditor expressed that the free streaming service Tubi has some of the best, most horrible movies, and several people concurred. So here is a list of the best of the worst on Tubi.

UnderarmBowler confessed, “It's like someone backed up a digital dump truck of solid gold garbage into their servers, and I'm here for it every day. Excellent mix of Giallo, horror, Eurocreme, noir, cult trash, and psycho biddies. Don't tell Tubi, but I'd gladly pay $10 a month — it's my second go-to streaming service only behind YouTube.”

1. Alone in the Dark (2005)

Alone in the Dark is an action horror film based on the video game Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (2001). It follows three investigators (Christian Slater, Tara Reid, and Stephen Dorff) combatting a supernatural threat.

2. Rock N Roll Frankenstein (1999)

Rock ‘N Roll Frankenstein is a horror comedy film following a record producer who persuades his nephew to create a new rock star. He believes it will help him overcome his work-related boredom. Instead, the burnt-out new rock star loots the graves of various celebrities, including Jimi Hendrix, Buddy Holly, and Sid Vicious, using Elvis Presley‘s head.

3. Thankskilling (2007)

ThanksKilling is a slasher film following five college students during Thanksgiving break who a possessed turkey terrorizes. A Redditor stated, “First 5 minutes is a woman running in the woods naked with a nice rack, and a real turkey tells her so at the end of the scene. It's so funny.”

4. The Gingerdead Man (2005)

The Gingerdead Man is a horror comedy following Gary Busey, starring in the titular role. A mixture of gingerbread spice and the ashes of Millard Findlemeyer that create this terror that frightens a small-town bakery.

5. Chopping Mall (1986)

Chopping Mall is a techno-horror slasher film following three high-tech security robots that turn maniacal and take out teenage employees at the shopping mall after dark.

6. Birdemic: Shock and Terror (2010)

Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, Birdemic: Shock and Terror is an independent romantic thriller-horror film following a romance between the two main characters as their small town is attacked by birds. Also, partially inspired by the environmental documentary An Inconvenient Truth led to the film's ecological message.

7. Tina and Lori (2021)

Tina and Lori follow two young friends, ready to go to college to escape the hood. However, after tragedy strikes, they find themselves in an unpredictable situation and must do the unthinkable to survive.

8. Gun Woman (2014)

Gun Woman is a Japanese erotic action movie following two assassins that must cross the desert to reach their evacuation point. While making their way across the desert, one informs the other about a man called the Mastermind who turned a drug-addicted prostitute into something deadly.

9. Spaghettiman (2016)

Spaghettiman follows a lethargic man becoming a superhero with the power of spaghetti after a malfunctioning microwave. He uses a brown paper bag to conceal his identity and sets off to fight crime.

10. Hell Comes to Frogtown (1988)

Hell Comes to Frogtown is a sci-fi action film following a worldwide nuclear war that wiped out 69% of the male population and left the rest primarily sterile men. However, a highly virile scavenger is assigned to help rescue a group of fertile women kidnapped by humanoid frogs. The film stars professional wrestler Roddy Piper.

What do you think? Did Reddit get it right? Is this the most atrocious list of movies on Tubi that you've ever seen? Check out these terrible 80s films that are so bad; they are good!

