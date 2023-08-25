15 Shark-Infested Movies That Will Leave You Swimming in Regret

Shark movies have been a horror genre staple for decades, from the classic Jaws to the recent sensation The Meg. While some of these movies have gained critical acclaim, others are infamous for their poor quality and absurd plotlines.

If you're looking for a cringy shark movie to laugh at, choose from one of these 15 top contenders.

1 – 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

Four teenage girls decide to go diving in an underwater cave system in Mexico, but things quickly go wrong when they stumble upon a hidden city of underwater ruins and become trapped with a group of hungry, deadly sharks. The girls must use their wits and courage to fight for survival against the relentless predators.

2 – Shark Night 3D (2011)

A group of college friends heads to a remote lake house for a weekend of fun and relaxation, only to find themselves terrorized by various deadly shark species in the lake. As the group tries to survive, they realize that the sharks were deliberately placed in the lake, and their weekend getaway has become a twisted survival game.

3 – Deep Blue Sea 2 (2018)

shaImage Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment.A billionaire hires a team of scientists to experiment with shark brains in an attempt to cure Alzheimer's disease. However, when the experiments go wrong, the sharks become intelligent and deadly, and the scientists must fight for their lives against their own creations.

4 – Piranha 3D (2010)

An earthquake releases a school of prehistoric piranhas into a popular lake resort, causing chaos and carnage among the vacationers. The film features gory deaths, scantily-clad actresses, and over-the-top humor to make for one horrific B-Movie.

5 – Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

After Chief Brody's death, his widow and son visit the Bahamas to escape it all. However, when a great white shark starts attacking the family, Ellen Brody becomes convinced that it's seeking revenge against them specifically. With the help of a local pilot, they attempt to hunt down and kill the vengeful shark before it can claim any more lives.

Despite being one of the worst movies ever made with an appropriate 3 rating on IMDb, it did gift us this hilarious quote from Michael Caine. In an interview, he commented, “Somebody said, ‘Have you ever seen Jaws 4?' I said, ‘No. And by all accounts, it's terrible. But I have seen the house it built. And It's terrific!”

Caine also claims to have never read the script for this film and immediately signed on upon reading the first page, which said, “Fade In EXT: The Bahamas.” Honestly, iconic.

6 – The Meg (2018)

A group of researchers discover a prehistoric megalodon shark, believed to be extinct for millions of years, in the depths of the ocean. They must race against time to stop the massive predator from wreaking havoc on the surface world. The movie is known for its absurd plot and cheesy one-liners.

7 – Open Water (2003)



A couple goes scuba diving during a vacation and is accidentally left behind by the dive boat. They are stranded in the middle of the ocean, surrounded by sharks, and must find a way to survive until help arrives. The film is praised for its tension and realism but criticized for its slow pace and lack of action.

8 – Sharks of the Corn (2021)

A couple goes scuba diving during a vacation and are accidentally left behind by the dive boat. They are stranded in the middle of the ocean, surrounded by sharks, and must find a way to survive until help arrives. The film is praised for its tension and realism but criticized for its slow pace and lack of action.

9 – Ghost Shark (2013)

A fisherman kills a great white shark, but its spirit returns to seek revenge on the people responsible for its death. The ghost shark can appear in any body of water, including swimming pools and bathtubs, leading to ridiculous but hilarious deaths.

10 – Shark Attack 3: Megalodon (2002)

A megalodon shark terrorizes a beach resort, and a lifeguard and a marine biologist team up to stop it. The movie is notorious for its terrible special effects and cheesy dialogue.

11 – Shark Side of the Moon (2022)



A scientist believes the moon affects the migration and life cycle of scalloped hammerhead sharks. He aims to investigate if his hypothesis is accurate, and if so, it could have significant implications for shark science and conservation.

12 – Sharknado (2013)

A massive tornado hits Los Angeles, causing thousands of sharks to be swept up into the air and rain down on the city. A group of friends must battle the flying sharks and stop the storm before it destroys everything in its path. The movie became a famous meme for its absurd premise and over-the-top action scenes.

13 – Noah's Shark (2021)

This might be one of the worst shark movies ever made, but it's sure to get a laugh out of you while you watch. A fame-seeking preacher and his film crew set out to find Noah's Ark, but instead, find the Great White Shark that guards the Ark from people finding it.

14 – Open Water 2: Adrift (2013)

If you made it through the first Open Water movie, there's always the second, which follows a group of friends out enjoying the open ocean when they find themselves stranded after they forgot to put their boat's ladder down and struggling to survive the shark-infested waters.

15 – Sharktopus (2010)

When the military decided to create a half-shark, half-octopus creature, they didn't know this terrifyingly hilarious beast would cause so much trouble in Mexico. Now, the scientist who created the beast will need to kill it before it gets more victims.

Source: Reddit.