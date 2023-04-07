Heavy Metal Headlines New Horror and Sci-Fi Additions to Crackle

There are 13 new additions to the Crackle streaming library. These entries focus on the horror and sci-fi genre and will be available in April.

In the Flesh

Television Series

In the Flesh takes place four years after the Rising. The government starts to rehabilitate the Undead for reentry into society, including teenager Kieren Walker, who returns to his small Lancashire village to face a hostile reception and his own demons.

Cast: Luke Newberry (From Darkness), Harriet Cains (Bridgerton)

Atlantis

Television Series

Far from home, Jason washes up on the shores of the ancient and mysterious city of Atlantis.

Cast: Mark Addy (Game of Thrones), Jack Donnelly (United We Fall), Robert Ems (Chernobyl)

Invasion Earth

Television Series

Invasion Earth takes place in the lonely Scottish highlands. A small band of military personnel fights a desperate battle against a formidable alien intruder to prevent an invasion of the Earth.

Cast: Vincent Regan (300), Fred Ward (Tremors), Maggie O'Neill (Midsomer Murders)

South of Hell

Television Series

South of Hell is a supernatural thriller set in South Carolina, South of Hell focuses on Maria Abascal, a stunning demon-hunter-for-hire whose power stems from within.

Cast: Mena Suvari (American Beauty), Zachary Booth (Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist)

Salvage Marines

Salvage Marines is a Crackle Original Series.

In a grim future of corporate tyranny, factory laborer Samuel is determined to provide a better life for his wife and their unborn child. Signing up for the hazardous job of a salvage marine, Samuel embarks on a grueling tour of duty in a war-torn universe. Brace yourselves for a sci-fi adventure filled with deep space combat and the drive to survive.

Cast: Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Peter Shinkoda (I, Robot), Armand Assante (The Mambo Kings)

Heavy Metal

Feature Film

Based on the fantastical illustrated magazine Heavy Metal, producer IVAN REITMAN enlists the help of some of Hollywood's animation masters to create the otherworldly tale that includes the character voices of John Candy, Harold Ramis, and a pounding soundtrack by Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult, Cheap Trick, Devo, Donald Fagen, Don Felder, Grand Funk Railroad, Sammy Hagar, Journey, Nazareth, Stevie Nicks, Riggs, and Trust. Highly imaginative and full of surprising special effects, Heavy Metal set the standard for alternative contemporary animation. An intoxicating experience not to be missed!

Cast: Harold Ramis (Ghostbusters), John Candy (Planes, Trains, and Automobiles)

Heavy Metal 2000

Feature Film

Heavy Metal 2000 is a high-octane science fiction adventure concerning a beautiful young woman named Julie who vows vengeance on a ruthless tyrant after he destroys her planet. As with the first film, the stunning visuals are backed by a stellar soundtrack.

Cast: Michael Ironside (Starship Troopers), Julie Strain (Naked Gun 33 ⅓: The Final Insult), Billy Idol (The Wedding Singer)

Highlander: The Movie

Feature Film

In Highlander, Connor MacLeod is one of a waning few survivors of a clan of immortals. The breed has been dueling each other for centuries in the quest to be the last one remaining and hence achieve a supreme enlightenment.

Cast: Christopher Lambert (Mortal Kombat), Sean Connery (The Untouchables)

The Haunting Of Molly Hartley

Feature Film

In The Haunting of Molly Hartley, Molly Hartley hopes she can forget the violence of her family's past. She has found a new life, but when her secret past and haunting nightmares continue, Molly fears she has inherited her mother's psychosis.

Cast: Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train), Chase Crawford (Gossip Girl)

EARTH DAY-SASTER MOVIES CHANNEL

SKYFIRE

METEOR

ASTEROID VS. EARTH

500 MPH STORM

Stream Crackle titles for FREE by downloading the free app for your mobile, tablet, or connected TV from your favorite app store OR stream and cast to any device at Crackle.com!

This article was produced by Crackle and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.