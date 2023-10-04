Horror Games Where You Get To Fight Back

Gamers know well the feeling of seeing horrifying monsters in video games and booking it to the nearest hiding spot. It's time we get to fight back and settle the score. Check out these horror games where players get to defend themselves.

1 . F.E.A.R. (2005)

First Encounter Assault Recon, or “F.E.A.R.,” mixes psychological horror with solid shooting mechanics. Despite a 2005 release, many gameplay elements still hold up today. Fans of first-person shooters wanting to dip their toes into the horror genre will have a blast with this game.

2 . Silent Hill 2 (2001)

Silent Hill 2 made the first real push for psychological horror in video games and had elements ahead of its time. The game seldom relied on jump scares and focused on creepy world-building and foggy environments.

Players must repel enemies with melee weapons and firearms, albeit with clunky controls. Despite being dated, Silent Hill 2 still receives praise today for its emotional storyline.

3 . Metro Redux (2014)

Metro Redux packages two highly recommended atmospheric action games, Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light. Both games have upgraded visuals and have players explore a post-apocalyptic Moscow, primarily via the metro.

While not designed as pure horror, the Metro games raise tension that never fails to let up. Players must scavenge for supplies, use makeshift weapons, and flee from terrifying mutants. Not to mention that bullets are scarce and used as the primary currency.

4 . The Forest (2018)

The Forest sees players must fend for themselves after a plane crash. Visually beautiful, and a fluid animation system blurs the line between real and surreal in this game.

Players might encounter other people who inhabit the island a few hours in-game after the plane crashes.

5 . Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7 soft rebooted the franchise and designed it for first-person gameplay for the first time. The first few hours horrify and don't offer players much defense.

After the prologue, a fair amount of combat pushes the main storyline. Remember that this game stands out as scarier than other Resident Evil titles.

6 . Alan Wake (2010)

Alan Wake incorporates atmospheric dread and uneasiness throughout the game world. Alan Wake revels in horror foremost, though its combat feels clunky

Alan Wake presents a strong narrative. It may start slow but increasingly gets engaging deeper into the game. For the best experience, players should go in knowing as little as possible about the game.

7 . Prey (2017)

The underrated Prey implements environmental storytelling. An intriguing narrative at the heart of the game that builds up slowly but pays off.

Enemies lurk in every corner, usually concealed. Prey has players shooting at random everyday items, such as coffee mugs, for reasons they will find out in-game.

8 . Resident Evil 4 Remake (2023)

Resident Evil 4 became one of the most influential video games from the early 2000s. The 2023 remake both remasters the visuals and uplifts almost all gameplay systems. The controls feel tighter, inventory management is improved, and animations are as fluid as ever.

The game's flow improves as the story continues, with harder and scarier enemies to fight. Getting overwhelmed by enemies happens; yes, it's just as nerve-wracking as it was back then.

9 . Dying Light 2 (2022)

Dying Light 2's fluid parkour system and stupid fast zombies make for some of the most exhilarating chases in video games. Zombies terrify, especially at night when they get more active.

Players get various melee weapons they can modify with different status effects. The game only gets more frightening as dark zones become available.

10 . Metro Exodus (2019)

Exodus has several claustrophobic sections where no light seeps through. Ammo and health items remain scarce, while nasty-looking mutants remain plenty.

11 . The Evil Within (2014)

The Evil Within strikes a nice balance between action-heavy gameplay and unnerving sequences. The faint of heart should avoid this one, as it features disturbing imagery and heavy gore. It evokes early Resident Evil titles, albeit with more combat involved.

12 . Zombi (2012)

Zombi emphasizes inventory management and scavenging. The unique core gameplay loop helps this game stand out.

The zombies are horrifying and brutal to take down, at least initially, with basic equipment. Dying in Zombi means losing all supplies and respawning as an entirely new character. The high risk elevates the horror to a new level.

13 . Dead Space Remake (2023)

Dead Space Remake has players scout through the U.S.G. Ishimura to determine why communications were cut off. Of course, things take a sinister turn.

Necromorphs made playing through the original Dead Space a nightmare.

14 . Amnesia: The Bunker (2023)

Amnesia: The Bunker maintains the tense gameplay of previous titles while adding firearms for players to defend themselves. The Bunker also incorporates an open world and lets players approach areas in different ways.

15 . Alien Isolation (2015)

Alien: Isolation still holds up exceptionally well today. Fortunately, traps and weapons can slow pursuers down, but use them sparingly. The atmosphere and unpredictability of the game make it a nerve-wracker.

16 . Cry of Fear (2012)

Cry of Fear recalls early Silent Hill titles, with a hint of Half-Life sprinkled onto it. Eerie music and themes will keep gamers on edge and improve set pieces in the story.

While firearms are present in the game, they do little to make players feel protected.

17 . The Callisto Protocol (2022)

The Callisto Protocol integrates a similar tone and gameplay to the Dead Space series. It mixes jump scares and atmospheric horror that work for the most part.

Though not as scary as other titles on this list, Callisto Protocol gets the job done and is a solid entry to the genre.

18 . Signalis (2022)

Signalis features excellent atmospheric design and a level of polish unseen in most titles. This game does not rely on jump scares but instead places all its cards on nailing its ghostly atmosphere.

A fair amount of combat and puzzle-solving detracts from the horror aspect. The core gameplay loop is addictive and keeps the player's attention from start to finish.

19 . Condemned: Criminal Origins (2005)

Condemned: Criminal Origins has obsolete gameplay elements. That said, the fear this game strikes has few parallels among horror games, even today. The simplistic combat system and creepy music make for some bone-chilling experiences.

20 . Darkwood (2014)

Darkwood is in a league of its own when it comes to top-down horror games. Combat comprises a significant part of the game, and it takes some getting used to and challenging to master.

21 . System Shock (2023)

The System Shock remake improves visuals and overall gameplay systems while ensuring the original touch remains. That said, the remake ups the scares. Struggling with finding supplies and catching up on ammo makes for the highlight of System Shock.