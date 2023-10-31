Horror Movie ‘It Follows’ Gets Sequel, ‘They Follow,’ with Director and Final Girl Returning

It Follows director David Robert Mitchell and star Maika Monroe will return for They Follow, a sequel to the acclaimed 2014 horror hit. Neon begins production on They Follow in 2024.

In It Follows, a deadly, shape-shifting entity follows Jaime “Jay” Height (Monroe) after a sexual encounter. The entity, which can take the shape of a friend or total stranger, is only visible to the latest person “cursed” in chain of sexual encounters. The only way to shake off the relentless entity is to pass the curse to your next sexual partner. The movie's ending is ambiguous, with Jay hooking up with her friend Paul (Keir Gilchrist) to face whatever happens together. That was nine years ago.

According to IndieWire, “David Robert Mitchell, who wrote and directed the original horror installment, is returning to write and direct the sequel. He’s also a producer alongside the original film’s producer David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green, and Laura Smith. Additionally producing are Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that Neon announced the news on Monday, adding that It Follows‘ final girl, Monroe, will return as Jay. No word yet if any other cast members from It Follows will reprise their roles in They Follow.

It Follows Is One of the Scariest Horror Movies of the Past 10 Years

Mitchell's It Follows cost $1.3 million and grossed $23.3 million worldwide after debuting at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. Word of mouth helped make the scary original story a cult favorite in the decade since its release. Mitchell went on to direct the 2018 surrealist black comedy Under the Silver Lake. Monroe, who also starred in the horror film The Guest in 2014, went on to star in more genre films such as The 5th Wave, Independence Day: Resurgence, Tau, Villains, and Watcher. This year Monroe appeared in the Nick Cassavetes action-thriller God Is a Bullet opposite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jamie Foxx.

In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Monroe talked about reaching out to Mitchell. “We talk here and there,” said Monroe. “It’s funny because I was actually just thinking, I’ve got to reach out to him. But some projects have been talked about, [involving] some of his upcoming scripts and whatnot. I think he’s such a genius filmmaker, and so I hope I get the chance to work with him again and that he keeps making films because It Follows was a game changer in cinema.”