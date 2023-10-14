14 Horror Movie Spoofs That Will Make You Scream With Laughter

If you enjoy horror comedies and parodies that mock the horror genre, we have just the list for you. Parody films have an endless amount of material when they're making fun of horror tropes, so there's no shortage of these films. Sit back, relax, and grab some popcorn for 14 hilarious horror movie spoofs that will have you laughing until you cry.

1. Freaky (2020)

Freaky is a hilarious comedy slasher film following a high school girl inadvertently swapping bodies with a middle-aged male serial killer in a horror twist on Freaky Friday. It stars Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Katie Finneran, Celeste O'Connor, and Alan Ruck.

2. Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)

Eli Craig's Tucker & Dale vs. Evil is a black comedy horror film following a group of clueless college kids mistaking two well-intentioned hillbillies as serial killers. It stars Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden, Jesse Moss, and Chelan Simmons.

3. Student Bodies (1981)

Student Bodies is a parody slasher spoof of horror movies like Prom Night, Halloween, and Friday the 13th. Also, it was the first to satirize the thriving slasher film genre. A superimposed body count onscreen is a prominent feature of this classic.

4. Young Frankenstein (1974)

Mel Brook's Young Frankenstein is a comedy horror film starring Gene Wilder as the title character, a descendant of the infamous Dr. Victor Frankenstein. It stars Teri Garr, Cloris Leachman, Marty Feldman, Madeline Kahn, Gene Hackman, Kenneth Mars, Richard Haydn, and Peter Boyle as the monster.

5. Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a black comedy slasher movie following a group of twenty-somethings getting stuck at a remote mansion during a hurricane. After playing a party game that results in a dead body on the floor, they work to uncover the killer among them. It stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Chase Sui Wonders, Myha'la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson.

6. Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (2000)

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th is a direct-to-video horror slasher that parodies slasher franchises, including Friday the 13th, Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. However, the movie follows Scream‘s plot. It stars Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Tom Arnold, Shirley Jones, and Coolio.

7. Housebound (2014)

Housebound is a New Zealand horror comedy movie following a would-be thief (Morgana O'Reilly) who's deferred to her estranged mother's (Rima Te Wiata) custody. Unfortunately, evil spirits dwell in the family domicile. So she gets ghost-hunting equipment to explore the haunting phenomenon.

8. Dracula: Dead and Loving It (1995)

Dracula: Dead and Loving It is a gothic comedy horror and spoof of Bram Stoker's novel Dracula and some of Stroker's story's well-known adaptations. It stars Mel Brooks, Leslie Nielsen, Steven Weber, Amy Yasbeck, Peter MacNicol, Harvey Korman, and Anne Bancroft.

9. Club Dread (2004)

Club Dread is a comedy slasher film following a group of tropical island resort staff members and an unknown killer's murder spree. It stars the comedy troupe Broken Lizard (Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, and Erik Stolhanske) as well as Bill Paxton and Brittany Daniel.

10. Saturday The 14th (1981)

Saturday the 14th is a comedy horror movie that stars real-life husband and wife Paula Prentiss and Richard Benjamin. The film is a spoof of classic 1930s and 1940s horror movies and not a parody of 80s films such as the Friday the 13th franchise, despite the film's title.

11. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shaun of the Dead may be considered a zombie movie, but this one makes fun of a lot of the typical tropes. Our hero is Shaun (Simon Pegg), a bumbling salesman, and his roommate (Nick Frost), who are just trying to survive the sudden zombie apocalypse.

12. Happy Death Day (2017)

This comedy horror film takes on the time loop genre as one woman wakes up over and over again on her birthday, which also happens to be the day she dies. In order to stop the loop, she needs to kill the man who kills her every day.

13. This Is the End (2013)

A take on the popular end-of-the-world movies that were popular around 2012, This is the End shows a number of celebrities playing themselves at a party when the world starts ending right in front of them. This comedy has a star-studded cast and it's funny in nearly every single scene.

14. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Ancient vampires living among us in the modern world are just part of the story created in What We Do in the Shadows. This mockumentary-style film, co-written and co-directed by Taika Waititi, is about a few vampires in Australia. If you enjoy the movie, the creators also made a TV series.

Source: Reddit.