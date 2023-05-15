The 12 Horror Movies With The Perfect Casts

While some horror films are known for their iconic performances, others are beloved due to their ensemble casts. This list will focus on the latter.

“I've never been that smitten with singular movie performances because movies are collaborative,” one movie fan said. “I like the chemistry between the actors. I like the atmosphere that arises between a lively cast. ”

Here are 12 horror movies with the best overall casts.

1. Cabin In The Woods (2011)

The Joss Whedon horror film turns the genre on its head, playing into multiple tropes. While Chris Hemsworth is the biggest star, the supporting cast all bring their A-game.

One moviegoer says, “There's no weak links here. Richard Jenkins being his typical fantastic self. The teens were all great.”

2. 28 Days Later (2002)

The 2002 film by Danny Boyle made us completely terrified of zombies all over again. As imposing as the undead are, equally as impressive is the movie's cast.

One critic says, “This is my vote. Brendan Gleeson, Cillian Murphy, Naomi Campbell; and don't forget Raymond Colitri from Gone in Sixty Seconds and Dr. Who.”

3. The Thing (1982)

“I've noticed that this is almost always the correct answer for all what is the best questions regarding horror movies,” a filmgoer admitted. “The Thing? It might legitimately be the best horror movie, so it checks out,” another answered.

4. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

“So far, there are some excellent choices, but this one got both lead acting Oscars, and the supporting cast is stacked up,” one fan stated. Another agreed, “Collectively, The Silence of the Lambs has the best cast I've seen in any film. How they play off of each other, it's beyond genre. Every single person in there was amazing.”

5. Scream (1996)

“I knew Scream was the right answer when I remembered how they committed to casting Tori Spelling in Stab,” someone stated. “Scream” is my favorite horror franchise because I always love the entire cast and care for them, so when people die, it matters,” another shared. A third added, “Scream 2 might have one of my favorite stacked casts in a horror movie.”

6. Fright Night (2011)

Someone confessed, “I just watched the 2011 Fright Night, and its cast is stacked. Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell, Imogen Poots, Toni Collette, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and David Tenant. It might not even be close to any of their best performances. But the chemistry is there, and they are all having a lot of fun with their roles. It makes for an entertaining horror film.”

7. The Craft (1996)

“The Craft was a lot of fun from the cast as a whole,” someone suggested. Another argued, “I don't know, I feel like The Craft is a perfect example of one cast member outshining everybody else.” “Skeet Ulrich also starred alongside Neve Campbell in Scream, but both had basic parts in The Craft that nobody cared much about. Fairuza Balk stole the show. Unfortunately, she didn't go on to huge roles after.”

8. The Faculty (1998)

“This one always gets lost in the shuffle of post-Scream movies, but it's super entertaining, and everyone's excellent in it. I've watched it almost every October since it was released,” one moviegoer confessed. “And it had a fantastic soundtrack to boot. I loved that movie. It's an underrated classic that deserves a nice cult classic comeback,” another suggested.

9. A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

Someone admitted, “Nightmare on Elm Street 3 had excellent cast chemistry. I was rooting so hard for Nancy, Kincaid, Taryn, Kristen, and Will!” Another added, “Don't forget Joey, Phillip, and poor Jennifer.” Finally, a third person confessed, “One of the first horror movies where I was truly devastated when the cast all died.”

10. The Lost Boys (1987)

“It's going to have to be The Lost Boys for me, dawg,” shared one. A second person stated, “My 13-year-old self completely agrees. My bedroom is plastered in posters of the cast when that movie came out back in the day.”

11. The Lighthouse (2019)

One person said, “Arguably a cheat, but The Lighthouse was the first movie that sprung to mind.” “I disliked Robert Pattinson until this movie….and now I'm a fan. Also, William Defoe kills every character he plays. That man is a national treasure,” another added. Finally, someone said, “Pretty much everything he's done post-Twilight has been great.”

12. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

“Rosemary's Baby,” said one. “Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, and Ruth Gordon (who won a rare Oscar for a horror movie) are all brilliant. A bunch of great Hollywood veterans surrounds them. As a bonus, Charles Grodin in an early role and Victoria Vetri (later to be convicted for attempted murder) as a Victoria Vetri lookalike.”

