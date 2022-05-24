5 Years From Now You’ll Probably Wish You’d Grabbed These Stocks Now

Buy and hold stocks are ideal for traders looking for long-term gains without much work. Check out our recommendations for the stocks you'll wish you had five years from now.

Stocks You'll Wish You Had 5 Years From Now

Healthcare Stocks

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson first started meeting the needs of customers back in 1886. The pharmaceutical company has stayed at the forefront of the space through innovation and quality design tradition.

Shares have followed an upward trend for the last 40 years, growing over 7,000%. A 2.45% dividend yield is just one reason to pick up a few shares today.

Consumer Goods Stocks

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG)

Procter & Gamble's products first hit shelves back in 1837. Today, the company continues to build upon its 65 unique brands covering an extensive range of consumer goods.

There's an excellent chance you have several P&G products in your home at any given time. P&G's share price follows a historical growth trend and contributes a 2.5% dividend yield to shareholders.

Real Estate Stocks

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

Realty Income is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with over 11,000 properties in all 50 states and portions of Europe. The company calls itself “The Monthly Dividend Company” for its 622 consecutive dividends.

It certainly doesn't hurt that Realty Income has seen gradual gains since the Covid downturn.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT)

American Tower is another REIT focusing on building a global wireless communications infrastructure. The company already has a presence in 25 countries spanning five continents.

This ever-growing communications platform should keep American Tower in the limelight for many years to come.

Technology Stocks

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG)

Alphabet is the parent of the multinational technology giant Google. The company sits on an abundance of cash and has over a $1 trillion market capitalization.

A split in 2014 caused two different classes of Alphabet stock to appear: Class A (GOOGL) confers one shareholder vote, while Class B (GOOG) does not.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Microsoft is incredibly well-known for its computer hardware and software. The company continues to expand beyond its Windows and Office software, picking up LinkedIn and video game developer Activision-Blizzard.

Microsoft has a ton of success already, but these new purchases set the company to take a large chunk of the metaspace.

Verizon (NYSE: VZ)

Verizon is a popular telecommunications provider based in the United States. The company has paid out dividends for the past 17 years, with a current yield of 5.14%. With mobile devices and the internet necessities in our day and age, Verizon looks to hold a key position in each industry.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

Formerly known as Facebook, Meta looks to embrace virtual experiences through the metaverse. Meta is currently finding itself amid transition, and share prices are lower than expected.

Meta should be a vital component of this new digital craze with the solid financial backing and innovative mindset the company has.

eCommerce Stocks

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP)

Shopify looks to help online business owners build and maintain the website of their dreams. The company is a major eCommerce player, adding features like payment processing and shipping to simplify the process. Share prices are down at the moment, making Shopify an even more enticing buy and hold option.

Financial Stocks

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V)

Visa is deeply immersed in the global economy, with over 3.5 billion credit cards purchasing products worldwide. The company is clearly in it for the long game and returns consistent revenue numbers to boot. All indications point to Visa continuing to grow as the year presses on.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)

Morgan Stanley has helped families and businesses attain their financial goals since 1935. The company has seen every economic crisis imaginable and added over $1 trillion in assets under management last year.

There's little doubt that Morgan Stanley will continue leading for years.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM)

JPMorgan Chase traces its roots back to the late 1700s and has been a significant player in investments and banking ever since. It has raised dividends consecutively for the last nine years and shows no slowing down. The 3.21% dividend yield and stable structure make JPMorgan Chase a solid long-term pick.

Food and Beverage Stocks

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO)

Coca-Cola is one of the most well-known beverage manufacturers, with a presence in over 200 countries. Its product offerings extend to over 200 brands encompassing every beverage imaginable. Share prices have seen incredible growth, and Coca-Cola pays a 2.80% dividend.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD)

Few people wouldn't recognize McDonald's iconic golden arches. Founded in 1940, McDonald's has over 38,000 locations in 100 countries. The company pays out a 2.32% dividend yield while share prices faithfully trend upward.

What Makes a Good Buy and Hold Stock?

The best buy and hold stocks to buy typically have a well-established foundation with years of experience. These companies stay at the forefront of market trends, innovating and overcoming challenges to remain on top in their respective sectors.

Share prices benefit from this business model, seeing steady upward momentum over the years. Ventures often award shareholders through regular dividend payments with extra cash on hand.

Final Words

Buy and hold stocks often represent businesses that have stood the test of time and proven themselves through economic crises. They are rarely cheap stocks to buy but have a high likelihood of maintaining upward momentum for the foreseeable future.

Many can offer dividends, providing even more benefits to shareholders looking for long-term gains.

