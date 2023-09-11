10 Luxurious Hotels in Bermuda for The Perfect Getaway

Despite being just two hours from the US mainland, Bermuda feels a world away. Home to stunning pink-sand beaches and serene turquoise waters, the 21-mile-long British Overseas Territory comprises more than 150 islands and islets forming a narrow fishhook-shaped chain.

The island's appeal includes several incredible luxury resorts offering top-notch hospitality and high-end amenities. Whether you're seeking solitude, adventure, or great food, each of these hotels in Bermuda provides an ideal setting for an extended weekend and will elevate your trip with luxurious accommodations and blissful seaside experiences.

Luxury Hotels in Bermuda

1. Hamilton Princess

Opening its doors in 1885, the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club — fondly known as the “Pink Palace” — is Bermuda's first and most iconic hotel. Named after Princess Louise, the daughter of Queen Victoria and a patron of the arts, the hotel boasts one of the world's best hotel art collections with works from masters like Warhol and Banksy.

The hotel offers 386 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, each designed with a blend of classic décor and modern amenities. The hotel offers the only full-service hotel marina — the 59-berth Princess Marina — as well as onsite watersports rentals and infinity and spa pools.

Guests can dine at fine restaurants such as 1609 Restaurant, Crown & Anchor, and Intrepid and partake in fitness classes and spa treatments at boutique fitness studio Exhale Spa. Though located in the heart of Bermuda's capital, Hamilton, the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club hotel has access to a private beach club at Sinky Bay via a 20-minute complimentary shuttle bus.

2. Rosewood Bermuda

A stay at Rosewood Bermuda, alone, is enough reason to take a trip to Bermuda. Located on the largest private pink-sand beach in Bermuda, Rosewood Bermuda is one of the top luxury hotels. The hotel offers an exclusive escape in Tucker's Point with 91 spacious rooms and suites.

The property is renowned for the Sense, A Rosewood Spa, a 12,000-square-foot sanctuary offering extensive treatments ranging from rejuvenating facials and invigorating body treatments to therapeutic massages. The spa also contains a relaxation room, plunge pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center offering specialized wellness programs such as yoga and meditation classes.

Other notable amenities at the hotel include four swimming pools, a private beach club, four clay tennis courts, and a 70-par golf course with marvelous views of the ocean and surrounding hillside.

Food lovers will appreciate the hotel's array of dining venues, serving local and international cuisines, and its epicurean experiences, including a chef's garden gourmet safari and a sunset-to-stargazing dinner.

3. St. Regis Bermuda

Located on the picturesque St. Catherine's Beach, where shipwrecked English colonists first landed in Bermuda, the St. Regis Bermuda, is one of the few hotels in Bermuda located directly on the beach at sea level.

The resort, which opened in 2021, has 120 rooms adorned with soft, minimalist tones, accented by splashes of tropical pinks and greens — a splendid contrast with the azure waters of the ocean.

At St. Regis, guests can indulge in relaxation with a visit to the Regis Spa, take a dip in one of the two swimming pools, including a pool designed just for families, and challenge themselves to a round at the 18-hole Five Forts Golf Club.

The property offers upscale dining experiences at Lina, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that serves light and fresh meals inspired by Bermuda's coastal offerings. In the evening, guests can enjoy modern steakhouse fare at the famed BLT Steak NY.

The St. Regis Bar is another highlight, where guests can socialize over champagne, libations, light bites, and the signature Gates Bay Mary, a unique twist on the brand's signature cocktail: the Bloody Mary. The resort also offers an in-room dining experience, allowing guests to enjoy their favorite meals from the restaurant menu in the comfort of their rooms.

St. Regis is conveniently located near the historical town of St. George's, home to sites like St. Peter's Church, dating from 1612.

4. The Loren at Pink Beach

The Loren at Pink Beach is one of the most stylish hotels in Bermuda. It has 43 luxurious rooms and suites, each with spacious interiors, private terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering fabulous ocean views.

Lavish marble bathrooms with walk-in rain spa showers, SFERRA towels, and Malin+Goetz amenities add to the luxurious experience. Guests enjoy direct access to a pink-sand beach, a fitness center, and two heated outdoor pools.

Dining is also a highlight of the resort, which has two oceanside restaurants:

The Maree serves seasonal dishes with locally sourced ingredients and fresh seafood. The Pink Beach Club offers a relaxed atmosphere with a diverse menu of Bermudian cuisine, international favorites, and innovative cocktails.

The hotel is known for its exciting culinary experiences, such as the Dine & Wine Series. This series presents family-style dinners inspired by cuisines from around the world. The Guest Chef Series is an award-winning series wherein guest chefs prepare four-course meals with beverage pairings.

5. Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

Since opening in 1923, Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa has been a much-loved spot for locals and visitors alike. Situated on a secluded peninsula, the resort underwent a massive renovation ahead of its centenary anniversary, transforming its grounds and 86 elegant pink cottages.

Those visiting can enjoy many activities, from relaxing spa treatments at Ocean Spa to exciting water sports or enjoying any of the resort's four private beaches.

Cambridge Beaches has five onsite dining options, including Sunken Harbor Club, a waterfront restaurant overlooking Mangrove Bay. The restaurant’s menu reflects Bermudian, European, and Caribbean cuisine with flavorful dishes such as shark hash and homemade callaloo pasta.

The restaurant also offers a creative cocktail menu featuring drinks with names that pay tribute to historical events and places, from the Virginia Merchant to the Pacific Fleet Old Fashioned.

6. The Reefs Resort & Club

The Reefs Resort & Club offers a relaxed, family-friendly setting on the island's south coast, providing 62 cliffside guest rooms, suites, and cottages, as well as 19 two and three-bedroom residences with fully-equipped kitchens, oversized bathrooms, and whirlpool spas.

Guests can enjoy live entertainment almost every night and relax in the freshwater swimming pool or hot tub while taking in magnificent cliffside views.

The Reefs has three onsite restaurants: Aqua Terra, Coconuts, and Clubhouse Bar & Lounge, serving various island dishes such as Bermuda fish chowder, blackened rockfish, and wahoo tacos.

The resort's La Serena Spa offers a variety of services, including massages, facials, body treatments, waxing, nail services, ayurvedic treatments, and male-focused treatments.

7. Pompano Beach Club

Since 1956, Pompano Beach Club has been family-owned, providing 75 ocean-facing guest rooms with private patios or balconies and three townhouses ideal for large families or couples traveling together. While the rooms might not be as grand as other resorts, the property has some of the most fantastic ocean views around the island.

The resort's amenities are plentiful, including six restaurants and the Sunset Lounge, an excellent spot for pre-dinner drinks. Additional amenities include a pool, jacuzzies, a game room, a small spa, a watersports center, and a fitness center.

The resort is also conveniently located next to the Port Royal Golf Course and adjacent to a huge sand bar, where visitors can walk far in the shallow waters at low tide and quite possibly spot the fish that gave the resort its name.

8. Azura Bermuda

Perched atop a cliff above a beautiful pink-sand beach is Azura Bermuda, one of the newest hotels in Bermuda. The eco-friendly hotel has 21 luxury residences, each with a full kitchen, two private terraces, and gorgeous ocean views.

An infinity pool, a poolside bar, a rooftop terrace, and a private beach with lounge chairs and umbrellas offer the chance for added relaxation and enjoyment of the hotel’s outdoor spaces.

Guests can look forward to the hotel's new beachfront saltwater ocean pool opening in late 2023. In 2024, the new Azura Restaurant & Bar will open as will a wellness center, offering a yoga studio, fitness center, treatment rooms, infrared sauna, and an exclusive sundeck and spa pool.

9. Newstead Belmont Hills

Newstead Belmont Hills is one of the most modern hotels in Bermuda, offering 60 avant-garde-style one, two, and three-bedroom suites and studios, all with private balconies that boast stunning harbor views. The hotel has three restaurants, a seafood bar, and a pool bar.

Those seeking active experiences will enjoy the resort's 18-hole golf course, two lighted tennis courts, 24-hour fitness room, poolside yoga classes, and infinity pool.

Added perks at the hotel are complimentary transfers to Hamilton or the beach, electric car charging docks, and a free round of golf at Belmont Hills Golf Course.

10. Bermudiana Hotel

It's not every year that a new luxury resort in Bermuda opens, and the much-anticipated Bermudiana Beach Resort, part of the Hilton Tapestry Collection, will introduce 90 fully-managed hotel residences to the island's hotel inventory when it opens in July 2024.

The hotel’s architecture and interior design will bring a modern twist to the classic pastel-hued homes of the island and range from studios to three bedrooms, each having a balcony or terrace.

The hotel will also have an infinity pool, a spa, a cliff-top restaurant, an outdoor lawn, private beach access for guests, and opportunities to partake in snorkeling, paddle boarding, and exploring the nearby Southlands Park.

Alternative Accommodation Options to Luxury Hotels in Bermuda

For those seeking a more personalized and homey experience, bed-and-breakfasts (B&Bs) such as Rosedon Hotel in Hamilton are an excellent choice.

Additionally, for travelers who prefer self-catering options instead of luxury hotels in Bermuda, numerous guest houses and cottages are available throughout the island, including the Edgehill Manor Guest House and Granaway Guest House & Cottage. The latter accommodations include fully equipped kitchens and living areas, providing a home-away-from-home experience.