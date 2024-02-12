25 Hotels From Movies and TV Shows

Movies and TV shows always feature the most alluring destinations, from enticing restaurants to gorgeous homes. When a fabulous hotel serves as the setting for a show or film, it's difficult to not daydream about lounging by the infinity pool or flopping onto the plush white beds. Depending on what you're watching, you may be able to make your daydream a reality.

Not every hotel you see on screen is a manufactured Hollywood set; many are real hotels. From the posh resort in White Lotus to the quaint inn from Four Weddings and a Funeral, you can immerse yourself in your favorite movies and shows when you book a room at these hotels.

1. Timberline Lodge – The Shining (1980)

The creepy hotel in The Shining is one of the most iconic movie hotels and probably one you expected to see here. The Timberline Lodge in Oregon is where Stanley Kubrick filmed his famous movie. There's no room 237, but they do host horror movie festivals! Don't confuse this hotel with the Stanley Hotel in Colorado, which inspired Stephen King's novel but was not in the movie.

2. Salish Lodge and Spa – Twin Peaks (1990-1991)

The Salish Lodge and Spa is a hotel in Washington state. The lodge is famous for being in Twin Peaks. Much of the series takes place here, where characters whisper and mingle around the stunning logwood rooms and lobby. According to Coop, they serve a fine cup of coffee! It overlooks the marvelous Snoqualmie Falls, offering sensational views.

3. Mountain Lake Lodge – Dirty Dancing (1987)

You can book a vacation and stay at the lodge where Baby and Johnny met and fell in love. Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia sits near the Blue Ridge Mountains, creating picturesque views. The hotel hosts Dirty Dancing events, so you can get into the movie's saucy spirit while enjoying the same setting.

4. Four Seasons Resort Maui – The White Lotus (2021)

Mike White's incredibly popular drama The White Lotus is all about ritzy hotels. The first season takes place in Hawaii at a White Lotus resort, but the hotel is actually the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. If you know anything about Four Seasons, you know they're splendid hotels that go above and beyond for guests.

5. The Cherry Tree Inn B&B – Groundhog Day (1993)

Many hotels on this list are luxurious and upscale. The Cherry Tree Inn is a little more rustic and quaint. The hotel is in Illinois, not Philadelphia, but you'll feel like you're in the movie. You can stroll around the town of Woodstock, where they filmed the movie, and walk in Phil's shoes — hopefully not in an endless time loop. Guests can stay in Phil's room, too, The Magnolia Suite.

6. The Headland Hotel – The Witches (1990)

The Headland Hotel is a gorgeous destination in Newquay, United Kingdom. Perched on an oceanic cliff, the Victorian-style hotel has a certain air of magic. The fact The Witches filmed there may also have something to do with it! See the conference room where the witches took their disguises off or order food from the kitchen that poisoned them.

7. Juvet Landscape Hotel – Ex Machina (2014)

The reclusive home of billionaire Nathan Bateman in Ex Machina is actually Norway's Juvet Landscape Hotel. The hotel is deep in a lush forest, providing the perfect ambiance for the eerie film. After watching the movie, you may be hesitant to go here, but this lovely hotel has a cozy and lush vibe that is hard to resist.

8. Park Hyatt Tokyo – Lost In Translation (2003)

Lost In Translation doesn't appeal to everyone, but those who love the subtle and sometimes uncomfortable movie would love to visit the Park Hyatt where they filmed it. Located in Japan, where the movie is set, this grand hotel has a distinct minimalist but beautiful appearance. You can even dine at the rooftop bar where the two leads met.

9. Fontainebleau Miami Beach – Scarface (1983)

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel was the filming location for Scarface, as well as The Bodyguard and Goldfinger, so it has a rich cinematic history. The hotel screams luxury, which is why so many movies take place here. Despite renovations, the hotel retains many elements seen in these movies.

10. The Plaza Hotel – Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)

Of course, the hotel from Home Alone 2: Lost In New York had to make the list. The Plaza is a fabulous hotel that looks just as gorgeous in real life as in the film. Several other movies used the hotel as a filming location, including North by Northwest, American Hustle, Crocodile Dundee II, Plaza Suite, The Post, and Scent of a Woman.

11. The Beverly Wilshire – Pretty Woman (1990)

Live out your romantic, ritzy fantasy at The Beverly Wilshire, where much of Pretty Woman took place. Elvis Presley and John Lennon lived here at different times, so it's an iconic spot. The hotel offers a “Pretty Woman For a Day” package, allowing guests to live it up like Vivian.

12. Turtle Bay Resort – Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Turtle Bay Resort in O'ahu, Hawaii, is the location for several popular movies. Films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Soul Surfer, and Along Came Polly have scenes here capturing the unbelievable beauty of the island. With swaying palm trees, white sand beaches, and a welcoming Hawaiian vibe, it's just as amazing as it looks in the movies.

13. Ritz London – Notting Hill (1999)

We'll give you a two-for-one here! Notting Hill fans can visit the Ritz London to see where the two leads met or The Savoy Hotel in the United Kingdom, where Anna Scott's press conference was in the movie. They're both in London, so you can check out — or check into — the two hotels in one day and enjoy the full Notting Hill experience.

14. Stoke Park – Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom, shows up in Goldfinger but features more prominently in Bridget Jones's Diary. Several scenes occur here, including their playful entry into the Great Hall and activities in the Pennsylvania Suite. The hotel has a unique charm, with pop art on the walls and luxurious linens.

15. Rhinefield House Hotel – The Crown (2016-2023)

If you want to feel like true royalty, we suggest staying at Rhinefield House Hotel, where they filmed part of the third season of The Crown. This mini-castle is breathtaking, with perfectly manicured bushes and grand towers. Some cast members stayed here while filming, so you can request one of those rooms and hang where Olivia Coleman did!

16. Lotte New York Palace Hotel – Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

Other shows, including Will & Grace, 30 Rock, and Law & Order, used this spot as a filming location. But Gossip Girl featured the Palace Hotel dozens of times, as several characters lived here at different points throughout the series. The grand courtyard, spacious rooms, and dazzling lobby are just as beautiful in real life.

17. The Crown Inn – Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

The Crown Inn in Amersham, United Kingdom, is a charming brick hotel with an antique vibe. This hotel is where Charles and Carrie spend their first night in Four Weddings and a Funeral. The hotel exterior in the movie is the King's Arms hotel, but the interior shots all took place in The Crown Inn.

18. Four Seasons Resort Langkawi – Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

If you love Crazy Rich Asians, you can visit several of the hotels from the movie. The movie filmed scenes at various posh spots, including Four Seasons Resort Langkawi, Marina Bay Sands, Raffles Hotel Singapore, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, and Capella Singapore on Sentosa Island. Take your pick and enjoy the insanely lavish vibe of these destinations.

19. The Dolder Grand – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

In The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Lisbeth stays in The Dolder Grand's Masina Suite, an upscale room that costs a pretty penny. The Dolder Grand is a ravishing hotel that looks like an enchanted castle from a fairytale. The Zurich, Switzerland hotel has some updated features but retains its whimsical and grand charm.

20. Grandhotel Pupp – Casino Royale (2006)

The Grandhotel Pupp has been around since the beginning of the 18th century and has a few Hollywood credits. Casino Royale and Last Holiday used the hotel as the backdrop for their stories. The hotel is magnificent, with neo-baroque architecture and impeccable room details that make it one of the most impressive hotels in the world.

21. Parknasilla Resort & Spa – The Lobster (2015)

We're not sure you want to live out the events shown in The Lobster, but you can still check out the hotel where they filmed it. Parksnasilla is in Ireland's County Kerry and offers scenic natural views, surrounded by an expansive forest and sitting on a beach beside the sea. The outdoor setting was perfect for The Lobster's grim storyline involving animals.

22. Caesars Palace – The Hangover (2009)

You can attempt the wild journey the main characters in The Hangover went on when you stay at Caesars Palace. This famous Las Vegas hotel was also the filming location for Iron Man, Ocean's Eleven, Dreamgirls, Godzilla, and Rocky III. This decadent destination offers guests a high-end experience similar to what we see in these iconic movies.

23. Bellagio Hotel and Casino – Ocean's Eleven (2001) ​​

Bellagio Hotel and Casino is famous in its own right, but its appearances in films like Ocean's Eleven only make it more appealing. Along with Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Thirteen, the film Focus also took place here. You can walk around and pretend you're part of a big heist or just enjoy the hotel's many amenities.

24. The Millennium Biltmore Hotel – Ghostbusters (1984)

Several scenes in Ghostbusters took place at the Sedgewick Hotel. But the Sedgewick is fictional, and they actually filmed at the famous Millennium Biltmore Hotel. This extravagant hotel was also the filming location for Splash, Chinatown, and Cruel Intentions. It's located in Los Angeles, not New York, as Ghostbusters suggests.

25. Le Bristol – Midnight in Paris (2011)

Midnight in Paris is a visually satisfying movie with scenes set in various eras. But even the present-day scenes are spectacular, with many taking place at the Le Bristol in Paris. This hotel has everything an upscale place should, with spacious rooms, sensational decor, crisp white linens, and a grand lobby.