Travel inspiration comes in many forms – sometimes majestic landscapes, extraordinary food, or unique festivals. Every so often, over time, a particular area becomes known for its culture, food, or experiences. From American motels to proper afternoon tea in London, here are 21 hotels on iconic streets situated to help you explore the world.

1. Hotel Colee in Atlanta, Georgia

Considering it’s Georgia, it’s no surprise that one of the area’s iconic streets is named after the state’s prized fruit. Peachtree Road got its start in the 1800s when soldiers started following the Muscogee Indian trails to travel between Fort Peachtree and Fort Daniel. Later, it was heavily featured in the movie Gone with the Wind. Do yourself a favor and snag a reservation at Hotel Colee to indulge your senses; it’s whimsical, hip, and an altogether memorable Peachtree Road gem.

2. Hyatt Centric Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee

Hyatt Centric Beale Street was the first hotel on Memphis Tennessee's most famed street. The property has fresh, modern rooms and great views of the Mississippi River. Plus, its swanky whiskey bar, the Beck and Call, makes for a great meet-up spot for friends before (or after) heading out to enjoy the street’s iconic music scene.

3. Southernmost Beach Resort in Key West, Florida

It doesn’t get much more fun than Duval Street in Key West. By day, the National Historic Landmark is abuzz with eclectic shopping, and by night, the street is a celebration of coastal cocktails and nightlife. A beloved hotspot for Ernest Hemingway, Jimmy Buffet, Judy Blume, Kenny Chesney, and more. Duval Street is the place to be, and Southernmost Beach Resort’s three pools and four bars serve as an oceanfront home away from home.

4. Americana Motor Hotel in Flagstaff, Arizona

One of the most iconic roadways in the United States is good ol’ Route 66, which spans from Chicago through St. Louis to Los Angeles. Its claim to fame is that it was one of the first roads documented in the United States Numbered Highway System in 1926. The Americana Motor Hotel is a thoughtfully restored, retro-futuristic riff on a classic American motel. Imagine the sleek lines of Mad Men’s 1960s décor with the authentic glory of the Rosebud Motel from Schitt’s Creek.

5. NH Collection New York Madison Avenue Hotel in New York, New York

Well, speaking of the show Mad Men, the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue is a hotel on the world-famous Madison Avenue. The street will forever be associated with the golden age of advertising, and this hotel is housed in a gorgeous 100-year-old building. The hotel guests are close to the Empire State Building, Times Square, Broadway, and Grand Central Station.

6. The Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Virginia

Country music fans and musicologists swoon when they think of Bristol, Virginia, long considered sacred ground for country music. The Bristol Sessions, as they’re called, were some of the earliest country music recordings, groundbreaking for 1927. The great Johnny Cash said, “These recordings in Bristol in 1927 are the single most important event in the history of country music.” The Sessions Hotel pays homage to these legendary roots and is located on the street of these famous recordings, State Street in Historic Downtown Bristol.

7. Corinthia London in London, England

The ceremony of proper afternoon tea – with all its fine China, patisserie, and champagne – is part of the day-to-day scene at Corinthia London. The hotel is at White Hall Place, a short walk from Trafalgar Square. History buffs will love to walk along the street, home to United Kingdom’s Government. It’s home to the Ministery of Defense, House of Guards, and the Cabinet Office. Plus, it’s a great place to hang your hat during the London Marathon or Chelsea Flower Show.

8. Hyatt Centric Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale’s newest (and tallest) skyscraper just so happens to be the Hyatt’s waterfront location on iconic Las Olas Blvd. The Hyatt Centric Las Olas is centrally located to access the street’s boutiques, restaurants, galleries, and spas. The area, rich in culture and culinary offerings, is known as the Venice of America.

9. Majestic Hotel & Spa in Barcelona, Spain

Passeig de Gracia is an iconic street in Barcelona. It has not one – but two- buildings that have earned the World Heritage of Humanity status by UNESCO. Plus, both buildings — Casa Batlló and Casa Milà – were built by the same architect. Along these lines, the street is a dreamscape of beautiful architecture and boasts luxurious stores such as Cartier, Dior, and Dolce & Gabbana. If you want to lean into that luxe vibe, look no further than The Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona and its five-star excellence and breathtaking rooftop bar.

10. Historic Hotel Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem’s Main Street boasts a long list of iconic street accolades. Bethlehem is known as “The Christmas City,” and not only does The Hallmark Channel set up a live streaming camera each December, but USA Today named it as one of its top 10 idyllic and historic main streets. Historic Hotel Bethlehem has been around for over 100 years and is an elegant property that embraces its heritage (and friendly ghosts).

11. Holland House Beach Hotel in St. Maarten

The Caribbean island of St. Maarten is famous for more than just its beaches. Front Street in Philipsburg is a favorite among travelers – especially those visiting by cruise ship. The street – a near mile-long – used to be central to the salt trade in the 17th century and is known for its affordable luxury, including jewelry. Holland House Beach Hotel often hosts visiting dignitaries; the boutique 55-room property has fantastic views of Great Bay Beach.

12. The Westin Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas

This famed stretch of urban oasis offers locals and visitors 15 miles of paved urban walkways along the San Antonio River. The intertwining paths of the San Antonio Riverwalk are dappled with restaurants, bars, shopping experiences, and tourist sites. Al fresco dining, like San Antonio-style Mexican fare at Casa Rio, lines the river with colorful umbrellas. If you’re looking for a cozy haven at the quieter end of the street, The Westin Riverwalk is a peaceful spot on the river.

13. The Palmetto Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina

The Palmetto Hotel is approachable luxury at its best, with gilded chandeliers and curated eccentricities scattered about. Located on historic East Bay Street, the Charleston hotel grants travelers easy access to East Bay’s fine dining, Charleston City Market, and historic buildings such as its famed Rainbow Row – a series of pastel-hued homes along the waterfront.

14. reStays in Ottawa, Ontario

“This is THE place to stay. The location cannot be beaten,” says one Google review, but why all the hoopla? First, the boutique hotel is located between Queen St. and the much-loved Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa, so it’s near the Rideau Canal, the Parliament of Canada, and Ottawa’s most renowned museums and restaurants. Add to that, though, reStays also offers extended stay rates for digital nomads and those looking for longer vacations.

15. 1 Hotel West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California

Sunset Strip, baby – home to the famous nightclubs Whiskey a Go Go, the Rainbow, and the Roxy. Its official name is Sunset Boulevard, and it’s also home to 1 Hotel West Hollywood, where something pretty special is happening. The property prioritizes local, sustainably-source food, has its own gardens and beehives, and partners with local farms and organizations to create memorable, farm-to-table Southern California cuisine for their guests.

16. Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C.

Pennsylvania Avenue, folks – just steps away from The White House. That’s where you’ll find the Willard Intercontinental Washington, D.C. Not only is the street iconic, but the hotel itself is often referred to as the “Crown Jewel of Pennsylvania Avenue.”

After visiting all the tourist sites in D.C., return to the hotel’s opulence, drink in its famous Round Robin Bar, visit the spa, or chat up the concierge for nightlife recommendations.

17. InterContinental New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana

St. Charles Street in New Orleans earned its iconic status by hosting one of New Orleans oldest streetcar lines and many of the city’s famous Mardi Gras parades. Watch the parades from the grandstands at the InterContinental New Orleans or check out their Char-Grilled Oyster Menu; either way, you’ll get an iconic taste of the city.

18. King’s Hotel First Class in Munich, Germany

Famous for being the longest street in Munich, Dachauer Straße is just seven miles long but dates back to the Middle Ages. Over time, it has been the location for Bavarian Army barracks and the BMW factory, and now is the hub of Munich’s thriving arts and culture scene. A getaway at King’s Hotel First Class puts you amid Munich’s finest galleries, museums, and Bavarian beer gardens.

19. The Ritz-Carlton in Chicago, Illinois

Restaurants and shopping aside, Chicago’s Magnificent Mile is home to landmarks like the neo-Gothic Tribune Tower, the terracotta Wrigley Building skyscraper, and the 100-story John Hancock Center. It’s also where you find the historic Chicago Water Tower, built between 1867 and 1869 and somehow survived the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

The Ritz Carlton is located within Water Tower Place, so guests have the best of the Magnificent Mile and easy access to the rides and activities at Navy Pier.

20. The Lafayette Hotel in San Diego, California

On any given night in the 1950s, you might have seen Ava Gardner, Lana Turner, or Bob Hope sipping cocktails on El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego. The street runs through the modern-day North Park neighborhood, and The Lafayette Hotel is set for a mega relaunch on the heels of a $26 million restoration. With a nod to their ties to Hollywood heyday and an artful eye on nostalgic design, the hotel will also have a vintage-inspired bowling alley.

21. The Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida

Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, Florida, is known for hosting one of the largest arts & craft festivals in the Southeast United States. Plus, it just happens to be a very pedestrian-friendly avenue bustling with world-class stores, galleries, and restaurants. The locals call it “The Avenue” and The Seagate Hotel & Spa is located smack-dab in the heart of all the action, with the added bonus of being the only Delray resort with a private beach.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks Travel.