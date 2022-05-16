I’m Not Sure I’ve Ever Had a Room With a View Quite As Spectacular

You may have been lucky enough to stay in some stunning hotels, resorts, and villas, but there's always that one moment where you see an incredible view out your window and realize just how much better life can be if only all rooms had these kinds of views!

There is nothing more relaxing than comfortably settling into your room with an amazing view out of every window—especially if it overlooks lush green landscapes or a dazzling shade of azure blue of the ocean as far as the eyes can see.

The Bulgari, Paris

The Bulgari in Paris is one of the most iconic hotels in the city and has some of the best views, hands down. The rooms on the top floor have breathtaking views of the famous skyline, including the Eiffel Tower, making this a perfect spot to enjoy a glass of champagne at sunset.

Pacific Sands Beach Resort, Tofino

Pacific Sands Beach Resort Tofino is situated right on Cox Bay Beach and is truly one of the most beautiful locations in Canada. The majority of accommodations at Pacific Sands face the Pacific Ocean, but the view from the Sand Dollar Suite or the hot tub in the Edgewater suite is not to be missed.

Patina Resort, Maldives

The Maldives is home to some of the most beautiful beaches and turquoise waters in the world. And while there are plenty of overwater bungalows to choose from, the rooms at Patina Resort have some of the best. With floor-to-ceiling windows, you can fall asleep to the sound of the waves crashing against the shore and wake up to one of the most stunning views imaginable.

Hotel Danieli – Venice, Italy

The Hotel Danieli is a luxury hotel located in the heart of Venice, Italy. The hotel overlooks the beautiful Canal Grande, and you can enjoy stunning views of the waterway and the cityscape from many of the rooms and suites. But for truly breathtaking views, book the Deluxe Lagoon View Room, which offers floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the lagoon.

Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui

Fairmont properties are known for their luxurious hotel rooms and amenities, but the views from the Fairmont Kea Lani on the Hawaiian island of Maui will take your breath away. Ask for a corner room near the swim-up bar pool for unobstructed ocean views. It is a perfect spot to enjoy the sunrise with your morning coffee.

Jade Mountain Resort, St. Lucia

If you are looking for an unforgettable experience, look no further than Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia. Suites at this adults-only resort have floor-to-ceiling windows and private infinity pools that overlook the Piton Mountains and the Caribbean Sea—truly a stunning view to wake up to each morning.

Hotel Jerbourg, Guernsey

Hotel Jerbourg is located in the southeast part of Guernsey. The hotel is situated ten minutes from the picturesque town of Saint Peters Port and has impressive views from their rooms overlooking the ocean. Book the family suite for spectacular ocean views from the balcony, a perfect spot for watching the sunset.

Hotel Molokai, Hawaii

Located on Kamiloloa beach is Hotel Molokai, made up of Polynesian-style bungalows. People don't come for the amenities; they come for the beauty of the island and stunning views of the ocean and Maui in the distance. So if you want an authentic Hawaiian experience, come to the friendly island of Molokai and stay for the views.

Sun Peaks Grand Hotel, Sun Peaks

Sun Peaks Grand Hotel sits right in the heart of the ski village and offers commanding views of the ski mountain. You can reserve a mountainside room and relax on your balcony to watch the skiers and snowboarders on the ski runs or watch the groomers prepare the trails for the following day. In the summer, sit and enjoy your morning coffee from a safe distance while bears frolic in the grass and trees.

Burrowing Owl Guesthouse, British Columbia

The Burrowing Owl Guest House is situated on the south shore of Okanagan Lake, on the infamous Black Sage Road. This beautiful guest house features 11 suites, including one Penthouse Suite. Guests can enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding valley and vineyards from their patio. The Penthouse Suite, also known as Suite #11, offers truly spectacular winery accommodations.

The master bedroom patio runs the width of the suite with a panoramic view of the vineyards. There is also an on-site restaurant at the winery with a vintage wine list and a gorgeous setting atop the vineyards.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok is a world-renowned hotel for its luxury accommodations and stunning views of the Chao Phraya River. The river view rooms are some of the most popular in the hotel and offer beautiful views of the river and the cityscape. If you are looking for a room with a view, Bangkok's Mandarin Oriental should be at the top of your list.

Raffles Udaipur, India

Raffles Udaipur is a luxury resort on Udai Sagar Lake, surrounded by beautiful gardens. The resort offers stunning views of the lake and the Aravali Mountains from their rooms and suites. The property provides a wonderfully tranquil atmosphere, accompanied by each suite having its own pool, an incredible spa, and spectacular temple views all day long.

Borgo Santandrea, Italy

The unique architecture of the villas and cottages and the views from all 47 rooms are complemented by three magnificent restaurants that serve Italian specialties with a twist. The hotel is situated on the Amalfi Coast and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding area.

Airelles Chateau de Versaille, Le Grand Contrôle, Paris

The Château de Versailles' grounds and out-of-hours palace access are stunning at this hotel, which has a fantastic position in the park. The 14 bedrooms are sumptuous, with Louis XIV–style furnishings and large bathrooms. All have views of the park or courtyard. It truly is one of the most lavish views on this list.

While there are many more hotels with incredible views around the world, these are just a few of our favorites. So, the next time you are booking your accommodations, be sure to ask about the views.

