‘Election Denier’ House Democrat Leader Defends His Stance

Democrats were called out for choosing Hakeem Jeffries, an alleged “election denier,” as their next House Democratic leader. Jeffries made remarks in the past about the 2016 election, calling Trump's victory “illegitimate.”

Standing Firm

In an interview on Sunday, Jeffries said, “I will never hesitate in criticizing the former president. I think I’m in good company there across the world.” Jeffries also addressed Trump's rant on Truth Social, where he claimed that the Constitution should be suspended and that the 2020 election results should be overturned. Jeffries commented that it was “a strange statement.”

“Suspending the Constitution is an extraordinary step, but we’re used to extraordinary statements being made by the former president.”

Jeffries pointed out that despite his past statements, he voted to certify Trump's victory, attended his inauguration, and even went on to work closely with his administration on issues such as the treaty with Mexico and criminal justice reform.

Republicans were quick to criticize the Democrats' choice of candidate, referencing his old tweets questioning the legitimacy of the 2016 election. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell even labeled him an “election denier,” a popular term coined by the democrats to describe Donald Trump and his supporters' claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

The Real Election Denier

Donald Trump has continued his campaign to have the 2020 election results overturned. In a rant on Truth Social, he called for the Consitution to be terminated and the 2020 election results to be overturned.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” he wrote.

He continued, “Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

His rant came after Elon Musk and Journalist Matt Taibbi published the first installment of The Twitter Files, which exposed the censorship that was going on behind the scenes, especially pertaining to the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Backlash on Constitution Claims

The White House came down hard on Trump's call to suspend the Constitution. Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, stated that, “Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win.”

Republicans also came out against Trump's claim. Republican Representative David Joyce said in an interview that he was simply not going to respond to the statement. “He says a lot of things, that doesn't mean it's ever going to happen,” Joyce quipped.

John Bolton, a former advisor to Trump, has become one of Trump's most outspoken critics. Bolton hopped on Twitter to express his opinion about the Constitution comments. He stated that “real conservatives” will oppose his campaign in 2024.

“No American conservative can agree with Donald Trump’s call to suspend the Constitution because of the results of the 2020 election.”

